If we win then we become favourites, in my book.
If we draw then we could still extend our gap before April, should the Man City - Arsenal match also end in a draw.
Come 18:30 on March 31st the situation will be a lot clearer, and well know exactly what we need to do in the remaining 9 games at that point. 9 very winnable games.
I think City win at least 8 of their remaining games (giving them a minimum of 86 points), the 3 Im unsure of are Liverpool (A), Arsenal (H) and Spurs (A). I dont think they win them all but they might win 2 of those (giving them a max of 93 points).
I think Arsenal will fall short of 86 points. Theyve still got City (A), Spurs (A), United (A), Brighton (A), Wolves (A) and Villa (H) to contend with. There current PPG points to 84 points. I dont think theyll improve much in that if at all with those fixtures still to come. They might do us a favour though.