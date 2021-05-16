« previous next »
The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

stevied

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 09:28:53 pm
Massive weekend coming up , full squad and we would all be happier, can the current squad go to the well again against City, hopefully Robbo Endo and Mo are fully fit and they will help , need the place bouncing Pep knows how difficult this next game will be , ramp it up in the stadium and give them hell





Andar

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 09:47:29 pm
I shouldn't be quoting Neville but he is right in saying ourselves and Arsenal have to beat them for our own cause. It goes beyond the points you take from them. It would be a hit to City's belief. They have came out on top in every close title battle under Guardiola - 2x Liverpool and 1x Arsenal. We need send a jolt to their system. They will start doubting themselves ahead of a few other difficult fixtures.

A draw and a point behind us, they will strongly back themselves whilst we will be nervously looking over with that point lead.


killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 09:55:00 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 09:47:29 pm
I shouldn't be quoting Neville but he is right in saying ourselves and Arsenal have to beat them for our own cause. It goes beyond the points you take from them. It would be a hit to City's belief. They have came out on top in every close title battle under Guardiola - 2x Liverpool and 1x Arsenal. We need send a jolt to their system. They will start doubting themselves ahead of a few other difficult fixtures.

A draw and a point behind us, they will strongly back themselves whilst we will be nervously looking over with that point lead.

I dont think the 21/22 season race is properly analysed. It was a strange season in that a lot of Citys toughest games were in the beginning of the season but they did well in those and that meant that not only did they have a good lead but they didnt have a tough run in if you look at their games from this point onward.

I know people make out we lost in that title race but for me we were coming from a fair distance back and if you look at the table on New Years day, most people had handed City the league.


Andar

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 10:00:11 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:55:00 pm
I dont think the 21/22 season race is properly analysed. It was a strange season in that a lot of Citys toughest games were in the beginning of the season but they did well in those and that meant that not only did they have a good lead but they didnt have a tough run in if you look at their games from this point onward.

I know people make out we lost in that title race but for me we were coming from a fair distance back and if you look at the table on New Years day, most people had handed City the league.

Yes I understand but the truth is they came out on top of another close tight battle. They held their nerve like they so often do in the last few months.

This is a home game against them in the final few months. We have a chance to hit them hard and we must take it.


Suareznumber7

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 10:03:10 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 07:39:19 pm
Draw is not ok.
We have been here before.
We have to beat them and for once we have them at Anfield during the business end. Draw at Etihad was ok. We need to beat them at home and buy ourselves if only a bit of breathing room.

Yup.  we have to win all of our remaining league games. 


Andar

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 10:05:37 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:03:10 pm
Yup.  we have to win all of our remaining league games.

One draw and 94 points will definitely be enough.

Even 91 or 92 points should get us over the line. Any less than that and I'm not so sure.


MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 10:06:32 pm
It's not a title decider because it's still too early. However, it's a chance to land a psychological blow.

Let's just try to win this and then focus on winning the next one and the one after that...


Andar

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 10:13:51 pm
This would be a dream scenario once the City-Arsenal game is up. We beat City and Brighton whilst City-Arsenal ends in a draw.

Assuming Arsenal beat Sheff Utd and Brentford. Table would look something like this:

Liverpool 69pts
Arsenal 65pts
City 63pts

Or if more likely City beat Arsenal:

Liverpool 69pts
City 65pts
Arsenal 64pts

What a great situation that would be to find ourselves in. Especially with Sheff Utd (H), Palace (H), Fulham (A) being 3 out of the next 4 games. Utd away will be the banana skin but both City and Arsenal will have one or two difficult fixtures in that period too.



TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 10:14:21 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 09:47:29 pm
I shouldn't be quoting Neville but he is right in saying ourselves and Arsenal have to beat them for our own cause. It goes beyond the points you take from them. It would be a hit to City's belief. They have came out on top in every close title battle under Guardiola - 2x Liverpool and 1x Arsenal. We need send a jolt to their system. They will start doubting themselves ahead of a few other difficult fixtures.

A draw and a point behind us, they will strongly back themselves whilst we will be nervously looking over with that point lead.

A win gives us 4 point cushion over them to get play with.  Not a massive cushion, but decent given they play Arsenal soon too, as games run diown.  One or both will obviously drop points there.


mikey_LFC

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 10:14:41 pm
If we win then we become favourites, in my book.

If we draw then we could still extend our gap before April, should the Man City - Arsenal match also end in a draw.

Come 18:30 on March 31st the situation will be a lot clearer, and well know exactly what we need to do in the remaining 9 games at that point. 9 very winnable games.

I think City win at least 8 of their remaining games (giving them a minimum of 86 points), the 3 Im unsure of are Liverpool (A), Arsenal (H) and Spurs (A). I dont think they win them all but they might win 2 of those (giving them a max of 93 points).

I think Arsenal will fall short of 86 points. Theyve still got City (A), Spurs (A), United (A), Brighton (A), Wolves (A) and Villa (H) to contend with. There current PPG points to 84 points. I dont think theyll improve much in that if at all with those fixtures still to come. They might do us a favour though.




latortuga

  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 10:22:18 pm
We must risk it all and go for the win.

That's what Klopp would do. :D


OOS

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 10:36:02 pm
We need Anfield rocking next week. Everyone on the pints or coffee or whatever at 10 bells. Get in that ground and make it feral. I want that baldy c*nt head to fall off, I want Harvey Elliot to feel 6 foot 10. League title to be won. Beat City and its in our hands.



JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 11:43:26 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 09:47:29 pm
I shouldn't be quoting Neville but he is right in saying ourselves and Arsenal have to beat them for our own cause. It goes beyond the points you take from them. It would be a hit to City's belief. They have came out on top in every close title battle under Guardiola - 2x Liverpool and 1x Arsenal. We need send a jolt to their system. They will start doubting themselves ahead of a few other difficult fixtures.

A draw and a point behind us, they will strongly back themselves whilst we will be nervously looking over with that point lead.

Completely disagree - a draw is a perfectly good result for us
Its not a must win its a must not lose


BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 11:52:09 pm
The champions league will play a massive role in deciding the title.




TipTopKop

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 11:55:47 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:52:09 pm
The champions league will play a massive role in deciding the title.
I've said so a few times as well. They will get pulled into some key midweek fixtures, and hopefully it will have an impact on them.


BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 11:56:57 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:55:47 pm
I've said so a few times as well. They will get pulled into some key midweek fixtures, and hopefully it will have an impact on them.
Yep, them and Arsenal. Been hoping against hope for a while now that they draw eachother either next round or semis.




Air Jota

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #536 on: Today at 01:45:26 am
Beating City is important, but a draw isnt the end of the world. Hopefully we can get the job done because it would give us even more confidence in the remaining games


stonecold_jpm

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #537 on: Today at 01:49:44 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 08:19:37 pm
I agree that we do have to win against City if we are to win the league. Thats just the way I see it. A draw wouldnt be a disaster but a win would just have huge implications.

Any team that has shown some adventure and ambition against them has got something. And we will do exactly that. I think itll be a great game but we all know what their game plan is going to be. They will come to try and kill the crowd, kill the game and play as much keep ball as they can. It did not work last season at Anfield, hopefully it doesnt work this season either.


It did work they had 63% possession and we couldnt get the ball, part of it was our midfield issues so we were forced to sit back and counter. Were unlikely to sit back this time round so expect goals.


Caston

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #538 on: Today at 06:53:04 am
Absolutely massive game coming up.

If Anfield is bang up for it, I can see them wilting. A win would be huge, a draw not a disaster, but simply can not lose. Going to be a nervous wreck watching the game.


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #539 on: Today at 07:04:19 am
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 08:27:11 pm
Id love to play them of the park with a comfortable 2/3-0 win.
This is one season though where i dont see arsenal dropping off and it wouldn't surprise me if they go the rest of the season unbeaten and are still in it with one game to go.

Arsenal going unbeaten would be some feat considering they have to go to City and Spurs in that run.


