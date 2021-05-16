If we win then we become favourites, in my book.



If we draw then we could still extend our gap before April, should the Man City - Arsenal match also end in a draw.



Come 18:30 on March 31st the situation will be a lot clearer, and well know exactly what we need to do in the remaining 9 games at that point. 9 very winnable games.



I think City win at least 8 of their remaining games (giving them a minimum of 86 points), the 3 Im unsure of are Liverpool (A), Arsenal (H) and Spurs (A). I dont think they win them all but they might win 2 of those (giving them a max of 93 points).



I think Arsenal will fall short of 86 points. Theyve still got City (A), Spurs (A), United (A), Brighton (A), Wolves (A) and Villa (H) to contend with. There current PPG points to 84 points. I dont think theyll improve much in that if at all with those fixtures still to come. They might do us a favour though.