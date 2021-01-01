I was thinking before the Forest game, how amazing the last two weeks had been going back to Brentford. Players going down left, right and centre on and off the actual field of play, but battering them. Luton in the midweek, down and looking off it with half the side missing, the fans playing as big a part in the turnaround as the players did. Then onto Wembley to totally outclass the most expensive squad ever assembled with most of our regular starting eleven missing and a load of kids out to finish the job. Two young locals carrying us to victory in the week, then yesterday snatching victory from the jaws of what would have felt like a defeat. It's up there with anything we've ever done in the same time span under this or any manager in living memory.



This season, since the very early days, had the feeling that something special could happen. The Newcastle victory in August was possibly the catalyst for that, it's still summed up the entire season so far, down and surely out but still winning with everything going against us. The players have responded to the Klopp news superbly. Next Sunday could be seminal and hopefully we can provide another famous atmosphere because if we can do so in that and every game I don't see a way we don't win the football league again. And two further trophies beyond that in fact. Onto Prague!