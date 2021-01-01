« previous next »
Online Garlicbread

« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 11:50:43 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 10:12:58 pm
Next three Pl games are all at home as the Everton away has been postponed

It's nice that Arsenal and City also had their games postponed that weekend so no one goes ahead and gets a psychological advantage temporarily.
Online lionel_messias

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #481 on: Today at 11:04:48 am »
Obsessed with 'one game at a time now'. One league game, that is.

Everything this week should focus on who needs to start next Sunday and who needs
to be on the bench. We have collective spirit to win this PL, we just need to make sure
we have the fitness.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #482 on: Today at 11:38:56 am »
If we beat City I don't see how we don't win the league.

The belief and momentum would be overwhelming.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #483 on: Today at 12:47:44 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 11:38:56 am
If we beat City I don't see how we don't win the league.

The belief and momentum would be overwhelming.
Even if we beat them, we'd still have a quarter of the season to go and there will still be so many variables.

One game at a time.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #484 on: Today at 01:38:43 pm »
I was thinking before the Forest game, how amazing the last two weeks had been going back to Brentford. Players going down left, right and centre on and off the actual field of play, but battering them. Luton in the midweek, down and looking off it with half the side missing, the fans playing as big a part in the turnaround as the players did. Then onto Wembley to totally outclass the most expensive squad ever assembled with most of our regular starting eleven missing and a load of kids out to finish the job. Two young locals carrying us to victory in the week, then yesterday snatching victory from the jaws of what would have felt like a defeat. It's up there with anything we've ever done in the same time span under this or any manager in living memory.

This season, since the very early days, had the feeling that something special could happen. The Newcastle victory in August was possibly the catalyst for that, it's still summed up the entire season so far, down and surely out but still winning with everything going against us. The players have responded to the Klopp news superbly. Next Sunday could be seminal and hopefully we can provide another famous atmosphere because if we can do so in that and every game I don't see a way we don't win the football league again. And two further trophies beyond that in fact. Onto Prague!
Offline TAA66

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #485 on: Today at 04:37:14 pm »

Pep was shitting himself just before half time - exaggerating with his joking around with the 4th official and then Ten Haag in the tunnel.

If United can keep this up for another 30 mins i think his head will explode
Offline Egyptian36

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #486 on: Today at 04:41:38 pm »

Why jinx it ?
Online Penfold78

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #487 on: Today at 05:23:55 pm »
Its the hope that kills you.
Offline Samie

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #488 on: Today at 05:25:50 pm »
We're still ahead...
Offline bornandbRED

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #489 on: Today at 05:26:59 pm »
Looking at their fixture list, I think we really need to beat them next week to win it

This aint our first rodeo
Offline Saus76

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #490 on: Today at 05:29:12 pm »
I didnt expect that piss poor united team to get anything today; and that proved true. Still top, in a great position and still have those cheating tinpots coming to our gaff. Well fucking destroy them.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #491 on: Today at 05:29:22 pm »
We were always going to have to beat them to win it. None of this 'a draw is a good result', we can't rely on anyone else doing us favours.
Online DelTrotter

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #492 on: Today at 05:29:50 pm »
Had by far the hardest fixture out of us, Arsenal and City and still top. Brilliant weekend.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #493 on: Today at 05:30:25 pm »
Its not going to happen, unless we make it happen.

Just hope the injuries don't end up being the difference.
Or that Spurs game.

Fuck.
Offline TAA66

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #494 on: Today at 05:31:20 pm »

United are so piss poor - hopefully this is a nail in their champions league qualifying coffin.

Well beat city next weekend. 
Online Number 7

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #495 on: Today at 05:58:46 pm »
Pretty much how I expected the results this weekend. Arsenal will win with their customary 3-0/4-0 scoreline tomorrow and its as you were. The only dogfight I really expected was in our game , which is what it turned out to be so it was massive to get those 3 points.

I said after the Arsenal defeat that lets win our next 4 and see where we are at. Weve done that and are still top.
Online Cafe De Paris

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #496 on: Today at 06:25:53 pm »
We need an atmosphere like no other next week. It is in effect THE biggest game. Whilst of course there will still be plenty of tough home games this is the toughest.
Online Knight

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #497 on: Today at 06:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:58:46 pm
Pretty much how I expected the results this weekend. Arsenal will win with their customary 3-0/4-0 scoreline tomorrow and its as you were. The only dogfight I really expected was in our game , which is what it turned out to be so it was massive to get those 3 points.

I said after the Arsenal defeat that lets win our next 4 and see where we are at. Weve done that and are still top.

5 in a row, given who our next is against, would be massive.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #498 on: Today at 06:31:19 pm »
Guardiola just talked about us being the challengers there. He completely ignored Arsenal.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #499 on: Today at 06:32:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:31:19 pm
Guardiola just talked about us being the challengers there. He completely ignored Arsenal.
Not surprised. They weren't concerned about them last season I think.
Offline Schmarn

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #500 on: Today at 06:52:55 pm »

Next week is huge not just because a win or draw leaves the title in our hands but the run of games following that are all ones we should win comfortably with players coming back to fitness. Next 5 after City are Brighton H, Sheff Utd H, Man U A, Palace H, Fulham A.
Offline nerdster4

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #501 on: Today at 07:36:42 pm »
A draw is ok but Arsenal better not beat city away .

City look only ok no more . Foden aside no one is on fire right now
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #502 on: Today at 07:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:52:55 pm
Next week is huge not just because a win or draw leaves the title in our hands but the run of games following that are all ones we should win comfortably with players coming back to fitness. Next 5 after City are Brighton H, Sheff Utd H, Man U A, Palace H, Fulham A.

United away is never a should win.
Offline Zlen

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #503 on: Today at 07:39:19 pm »
Draw is not ok.
We have been here before.
We have to beat them and for once we have them at Anfield during the business end. Draw at Etihad was ok. We need to beat them at home and buy ourselves if only a bit of breathing room.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #504 on: Today at 07:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:39:19 pm
Draw is not ok.
We have been here before.
We have to beat them and for once we have them at Anfield during the business end. Draw at Etihad was ok. We need to beat them at home and buy ourselves if only a bit of breathing room.

Yep. The win at Nottingham has given us a bit of wiggle room in that it isnt a disaster if we dont beat City. But we want to win the league and these c*nts wont stop and have a decent run in after the Arsenal game. We need to win.
Offline GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #505 on: Today at 07:52:59 pm »
One wonders if the cheats luck will finally run out in a title run in - it's been plain sailing for them for them the last 3 years. Would be great to see Pep face some adversity and a proper test

We need to win next week, but we do really need a few other teams to throw a spanner in the works which largely has not happened to date
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #506 on: Today at 07:57:45 pm »
Quote from: GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez on Today at 07:52:59 pm
One wonders if the cheats luck will finally run out in a title run in - it's been plain sailing for them for them the last 3 years. Would be great to see Pep face some adversity and a proper test

We need to win next week, but we do really need a few other teams to throw a spanner in the works which largely has not happened to date

Where do they pay Spurs? Is that away for them? Either way thats a game we could earmark as a potential tricky one given their recent record against them.
Online Garlicbread

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #507 on: Today at 08:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:57:45 pm
Where do they pay Spurs? Is that away for them? Either way thats a game we could earmark as a potential tricky one given their recent record against them.

April 20th at Spurs yes.
Online Cafe De Paris

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #508 on: Today at 08:06:21 pm »
Quote from: GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez on Today at 07:52:59 pm
One wonders if the cheats luck will finally run out in a title run in - it's been plain sailing for them for them the last 3 years. Would be great to see Pep face some adversity and a proper test

We need to win next week, but we do really need a few other teams to throw a spanner in the works which largely has not happened to date
You do find most teams just go into the city games not expecting anything which means they dont really give them a game. We can only hope Spurs and Villa give them something to think about in the run in. Thing is if we win all our games it doesnt matter what they do or if arsenal score 10. I just hope we can keep the gap and maybe extend it next week.
Online spider-neil

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #509 on: Today at 08:08:58 pm »
Can't expect anyone to do us any favours. 11 cup finals left.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #510 on: Today at 08:18:42 pm »
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 07:36:42 pm
A draw is ok but Arsenal better not beat city away .

City look only ok no more . Foden aside no one is on fire right now

Arsenal beating City wouldnt be a bad result.
Online Number 7

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #511 on: Today at 08:19:37 pm »
I agree that we do have to win against City if we are to win the league. Thats just the way I see it. A draw wouldnt be a disaster but a win would just have huge implications.

Any team that has shown some adventure and ambition against them has got something. And we will do exactly that. I think itll be a great game but we all know what their game plan is going to be. They will come to try and kill the crowd, kill the game and play as much keep ball as they can. It did not work last season at Anfield, hopefully it doesnt work this season either.
Online Ste08

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #512 on: Today at 08:21:42 pm »
Finally we get them back at Anfield when it matters. It's a must win, we have been here before you can't rely on the rest of the league. It's our time to make a statement.
