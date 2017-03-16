« previous next »
Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 31940 times)

Offline butchersdog

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 12:53:51 pm »
Jurgen wont be giving up on the FA Cup. Like he said yesterday, one game at a time. Thats it. No surrender.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 12:54:21 pm »
Not bothered about the FA Cup at all, won't be a single bit upset if we go out Wednesday. League is the number one priority, if winning it means we have to sacrifice the FA Cup then so be it. If not the league then atleast the Europa League as it's the only one we 've not won with Jurgen.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 01:34:15 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 12:54:21 pm
Not bothered about the FA Cup at all, won't be a single bit upset if we go out Wednesday. League is the number one priority, if winning it means we have to sacrifice the FA Cup then so be it. If not the league then atleast the Europa League as it's the only one we 've not won with Jurgen.
After yesterday you still feel like this? If we made the final it Would be Jurgens last game as well as it comes after the the league and Europa
Online disgraced cake

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 01:39:29 pm »
Some of the more senior players will have to play on Wednesday but they don't need to do 90 minutes. Kelleher can play though I can see him picking Adrian, I just see no need for that though personally. An hour out of Gomez if he's not set to start at Forest too. Tsimikas can do the 90 too. Gakpo for an hour maybe. Even Quansah feels senior now and should be able to see a full game through.

It's games like this where having the likes of Nat Phillips and Carvalho around would have been really handy though more regular football is obviously better for them at a personal level. We should stand a pretty decent chance given we're home and buzzing off yesterday. Southampton probably won't play a full strength side which should just open the door for us even if it goes either way. Who knows, one or two of those young lads might even play themselves into contention for the away leg in Prague.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 01:42:02 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:34:15 pm
After yesterday you still feel like this? If we made the final it Would be Jurgens last game as well as it comes after the the league and Europa

Amazing, isn't it! Some people just haven't got a clue!
Online Redley

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 04:27:46 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on February 21, 2024, 03:51:25 pm
No one is going to a EFL cup parade dude, you'll be there with Richard Keys and the surviving Chuckle brother.

 :)
Offline lionel_messias

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 04:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 04:27:46 pm
:)

I meant it won't be the only trophy but well done for trying to catch me out. The boys were brilliant yesterday, an amazing day for the club.

As to the F.A. Cup, Jurgen won't be "giving up on it" but he also won't be risking any player's fitness to win on Wednesday. I might work out that Salah or Darwin need 2--30 mins midweek to get them up to speed.
Online Redley

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 04:38:16 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 04:32:12 pm
I meant it won't be the only trophy but well done for trying to catch me out. The boys were brilliant yesterday, an amazing day for the club.

As to the F.A. Cup, Jurgen won't be "giving up on it" but he also won't be risking any player's fitness to win on Wednesday. I might work out that Salah or Darwin need 2--30 mins midweek to get them up to speed.

Catch you out? :D

I just remembered saying it was important for us to have a trophy so we have that opportunity of a parade and someone mocking the thought. Feels a little like you've not really taken on board what the manager is about. I'm pretty sure we wont have to worry about 'only' having the league cup, but I'm also pretty sure if we did we still would have a parade.
Offline King_doggerel

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 04:46:54 pm »
what's darwin's and endo's yellow card situations?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 05:09:08 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 12:54:21 pm
Not bothered about the FA Cup at all, won't be a single bit upset if we go out Wednesday. League is the number one priority, if winning it means we have to sacrifice the FA Cup then so be it. If not the league then atleast the Europa League as it's the only one we 've not won with Jurgen.

I'm not arsed about the FA but I am arsed about Southampton on Wednesday. Win that and we shift our game against Everton until after the international break so we need that one
Offline Caligula?

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 05:14:47 pm »
Not arsed about the FA Cup but at the same time seeing Klopp celebrating a trophy once more at Wembley would be magnificent.
Offline Kloppage Time

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 05:22:14 pm »
Really want to beat the Saints if only to get the bitters game moved, I don't think they will be going all out for this either, they have other fish to fry
Offline beardsley4ever

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 05:36:06 pm »
Winning begets more winning.  That's why we'll play to win on Wednesday.
Online Cormack Snr

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 05:36:36 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:34:15 pm
After yesterday you still feel like this? If we made the final it Would be Jurgens last game as well as it comes after the the league and Europa

I felt just as happy and excited yesterday as all our so-called bigger wins, I really enjoyed it. We actually played as well if not better than many near full strength teams this season.
Online FiSh77

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 05:49:17 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 04:46:54 pm
what's darwin's and endo's yellow card situations?

Nunez gets a ban if he gets 2 more yellows or is sent off, Endo needs 3 more yellows or a sending off

Nailed on for one of the manc c*nts this weekend
Offline King_doggerel

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 05:54:05 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 05:49:17 pm
Nunez gets a ban if he gets 2 more yellows or is sent off, Endo needs 3 more yellows or a sending off

Nailed on for one of the manc c*nts this weekend

thanks. For Nunez, i'm wondering could that have been a factor for leaving him out yesterday? It wouldn't be out of the realms of possbility him receving yellows against chelsea and forest.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 05:55:24 pm »
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Yesterday at 05:36:06 pm
Winning begets more winning.  That's why we'll play to win on Wednesday.
Yesterday was vital. Now, our new players and the kids know what it's like to win for Liverpool.

We need to be hungry and greedy. If we can get through the Soton game of Wednesday with the number of injuries that we have then the quadruple is really on and I'm not exaggerating.

Most of our injuries are not long term and there's a decent probability of getting an easier Europa QF and Semi. At least, easier than what we're used to in the CL.

Beat Soton and we're TWO games away from another final. 1/2 of which can be a favourable draw.

Our squad depth is amazing when the consider the number of kids that have stepped up this year. Let's just get a few of the big boys back.
Online FiSh77

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 05:59:36 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 05:54:05 pm
thanks. For Nunez, i'm wondering could that have been a factor for leaving him out yesterday? It wouldn't be out of the realms of possbility him receving yellows against chelsea and forest.

Maybe, he looked fine to me when when Virgil scored ;D
Online Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 06:02:45 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 05:54:05 pm
thanks. For Nunez, i'm wondering could that have been a factor for leaving him out yesterday? It wouldn't be out of the realms of possbility him receving yellows against chelsea and forest.

Dont think that would be applicable. Arent the yellow cards only for same competitions ?
Offline lionel_messias

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 06:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 04:38:16 pm
Catch you out? :D

I just remembered saying it was important for us to have a trophy so we have that opportunity of a parade and someone mocking the thought. Feels a little like you've not really taken on board what the manager is about. I'm pretty sure we wont have to worry about 'only' having the league cup, but I'm also pretty sure if we did we still would have a parade.

Not mocking you or the thought. I guess I just don't remember us ever having a parade for the League Cup. It has been a long time since that was the only trophy we won in a season though. In terms of pride and emotion, I know Klopp has said this trophy might be one of the most special he has ever won.

Anyway, no arguments from me, and hopefully an immaterial concept as the winning Reds win even more Bigly, in the months to come!
Online disgraced cake

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 06:54:25 pm »
Looks like we'll get that end of season parade then but with Klopp leaving I think it should have happened regardless of silverware. It isn't all the time we'll have a manager and team like this so might as well show the love while we can. Ideally more trophies follow to make it that bit more special.
Offline Air Jota

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 06:56:15 pm »
We had a parade when we won just the FA CUP in 05/06, I cant remember if we had a parade in 03 when we won the league cup against the Mancs. In anycase I think this was going to happen with Jurgen leaving, regardless
Online MD1990

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #422 on: Today at 04:20:12 pm »


Wednesday 3 April 2024
19:30 Arsenal v Luton (TNT Sports)

20:15 Man City v Aston Villa (TNT Sports)

Thursday 4 April 2024
19:30 Liverpool v Sheff Utd (TNT Sports)
20:15 Chelsea v Man Utd (TNT Sports)

Saturday 6 April 2024
12:30 Crystal Palace v Man City (TNT Sports)
Aston Villa v Brentford
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Newcastle
Luton v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v West Ham
17:30 Brighton v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Sunday 7 April 2024
13:30 Sheff Utd v Chelsea*
15:30 Man Utd v Liverpool (Sky Sports)
*Fixture moved because both clubs play on the previous Thursday

Monday 8 April
20:00 Spurs v Nott'm Forest (Sky Sports)

Saturday 13 April 2024
12:30 Newcastle v Spurs (TNT Sports)
Brentford v Sheff Utd
Burnley v Brighton
Man City v Luton
Nott'm Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Fulham
17:30 Arsenal v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)**
**Fixture could move due to European match

Sunday 14 April 2024
14:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)
16:30 AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd (Sky Sports)***
***Fixture could move to Saturday 13 April at 17:30 if Arsenal v Aston Villa needs to move

Monday 15 April 2024
20:00 Chelsea v Everton (Sky Sports)

think Man utd having an away game to chelsea 3 days before being at home to us is good for us.
Hopefully players back & we have a good bench when they would tire in the 2nd half
Offline duvva 💅

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #423 on: Today at 04:25:25 pm »
Why has the Sheff Utd game been moved from Weds to Thurs. Saw it was rumoured this would happen, just dont understand why
Online Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #424 on: Today at 04:29:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:25:25 pm
Why has the Sheff Utd game been moved from Weds to Thurs. Saw it was rumoured this would happen, just dont understand why

For Tv.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #425 on: Today at 04:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:29:10 pm
For Tv.
Theyre showing some games on Weds night though, so why not ours? Due to others playing the following Saturday?
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #426 on: Today at 04:50:23 pm »
United are also playing on the Thursday so at least were not at a disadvantage to them. And they have a Europa Conference tussle with Chelsea before our game which might take it out of them.
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #427 on: Today at 04:54:56 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:25:25 pm
Why has the Sheff Utd game been moved from Weds to Thurs. Saw it was rumoured this would happen, just dont understand why
TNT have rights for the whole week and just dragging the matches out... probably made sense with Sky choosing us v United on the Sunday and us on the Sunday before to put our games on the Thursday
Online Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #428 on: Today at 09:25:36 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 04:54:56 pm
TNT have rights for the whole week and just dragging the matches out... probably made sense with Sky choosing us v United on the Sunday and us on the Sunday before to put our games on the Thursday

They will probably rest all their first team v Chelsea and play full strength against us.
