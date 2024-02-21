Some of the more senior players will have to play on Wednesday but they don't need to do 90 minutes. Kelleher can play though I can see him picking Adrian, I just see no need for that though personally. An hour out of Gomez if he's not set to start at Forest too. Tsimikas can do the 90 too. Gakpo for an hour maybe. Even Quansah feels senior now and should be able to see a full game through.



It's games like this where having the likes of Nat Phillips and Carvalho around would have been really handy though more regular football is obviously better for them at a personal level. We should stand a pretty decent chance given we're home and buzzing off yesterday. Southampton probably won't play a full strength side which should just open the door for us even if it goes either way. Who knows, one or two of those young lads might even play themselves into contention for the away leg in Prague.