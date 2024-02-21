Winning begets more winning. That's why we'll play to win on Wednesday.
Yesterday was vital. Now, our new players and the kids know what it's like to win for Liverpool.
We need to be hungry and greedy. If we can get through the Soton game of Wednesday with the number of injuries that we have then the quadruple is really on and I'm not exaggerating.
Most of our injuries are not long term and there's a decent probability of getting an easier Europa QF and Semi. At least, easier than what we're used to in the CL.
Beat Soton and we're TWO games away from another final. 1/2 of which can be a favourable draw.
Our squad depth is amazing when the consider the number of kids that have stepped up this year. Let's just get a few of the big boys back.