The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #400 on: Today at 12:53:51 pm
Jurgen wont be giving up on the FA Cup. Like he said yesterday, one game at a time. Thats it. No surrender.
Logged

I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,178
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #401 on: Today at 12:54:21 pm
Not bothered about the FA Cup at all, won't be a single bit upset if we go out Wednesday. League is the number one priority, if winning it means we have to sacrifice the FA Cup then so be it. If not the league then atleast the Europa League as it's the only one we 've not won with Jurgen.
Logged

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,005
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #402 on: Today at 01:34:15 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 12:54:21 pm
Not bothered about the FA Cup at all, won't be a single bit upset if we go out Wednesday. League is the number one priority, if winning it means we have to sacrifice the FA Cup then so be it. If not the league then atleast the Europa League as it's the only one we 've not won with Jurgen.
After yesterday you still feel like this? If we made the final it Would be Jurgens last game as well as it comes after the the league and Europa
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,286
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #403 on: Today at 01:39:29 pm
Some of the more senior players will have to play on Wednesday but they don't need to do 90 minutes. Kelleher can play though I can see him picking Adrian, I just see no need for that though personally. An hour out of Gomez if he's not set to start at Forest too. Tsimikas can do the 90 too. Gakpo for an hour maybe. Even Quansah feels senior now and should be able to see a full game through.

It's games like this where having the likes of Nat Phillips and Carvalho around would have been really handy though more regular football is obviously better for them at a personal level. We should stand a pretty decent chance given we're home and buzzing off yesterday. Southampton probably won't play a full strength side which should just open the door for us even if it goes either way. Who knows, one or two of those young lads might even play themselves into contention for the away leg in Prague.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,709
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #404 on: Today at 01:42:02 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:34:15 pm
After yesterday you still feel like this? If we made the final it Would be Jurgens last game as well as it comes after the the league and Europa

Amazing, isn't it! Some people just haven't got a clue!
Logged

Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 769
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #405 on: Today at 04:27:46 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on February 21, 2024, 03:51:25 pm
No one is going to a EFL cup parade dude, you'll be there with Richard Keys and the surviving Chuckle brother.

 :)
Logged

lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,347
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #406 on: Today at 04:32:12 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:27:46 pm
:)

I meant it won't be the only trophy but well done for trying to catch me out. The boys were brilliant yesterday, an amazing day for the club.

As to the F.A. Cup, Jurgen won't be "giving up on it" but he also won't be risking any player's fitness to win on Wednesday. I might work out that Salah or Darwin need 2--30 mins midweek to get them up to speed.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 769
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #407 on: Today at 04:38:16 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:32:12 pm
I meant it won't be the only trophy but well done for trying to catch me out. The boys were brilliant yesterday, an amazing day for the club.

As to the F.A. Cup, Jurgen won't be "giving up on it" but he also won't be risking any player's fitness to win on Wednesday. I might work out that Salah or Darwin need 2--30 mins midweek to get them up to speed.

Catch you out? :D

I just remembered saying it was important for us to have a trophy so we have that opportunity of a parade and someone mocking the thought. Feels a little like you've not really taken on board what the manager is about. I'm pretty sure we wont have to worry about 'only' having the league cup, but I'm also pretty sure if we did we still would have a parade.
Logged

King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,593
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #408 on: Today at 04:46:54 pm
what's darwin's and endo's yellow card situations?
Logged

gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,612
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #409 on: Today at 05:09:08 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 12:54:21 pm
Not bothered about the FA Cup at all, won't be a single bit upset if we go out Wednesday. League is the number one priority, if winning it means we have to sacrifice the FA Cup then so be it. If not the league then atleast the Europa League as it's the only one we 've not won with Jurgen.

I'm not arsed about the FA but I am arsed about Southampton on Wednesday. Win that and we shift our game against Everton until after the international break so we need that one
Logged

Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,265
  • SPQR
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #410 on: Today at 05:14:47 pm
Not arsed about the FA Cup but at the same time seeing Klopp celebrating a trophy once more at Wembley would be magnificent.
Logged

Kloppage Time

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #411 on: Today at 05:22:14 pm
Really want to beat the Saints if only to get the bitters game moved, I don't think they will be going all out for this either, they have other fish to fry
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

beardsley4ever

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,203
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #412 on: Today at 05:36:06 pm
Winning begets more winning.  That's why we'll play to win on Wednesday.
Logged

Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,333
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #413 on: Today at 05:36:36 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:34:15 pm
After yesterday you still feel like this? If we made the final it Would be Jurgens last game as well as it comes after the the league and Europa

I felt just as happy and excited yesterday as all our so-called bigger wins, I really enjoyed it. We actually played as well if not better than many near full strength teams this season.
Logged

FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,746
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #414 on: Today at 05:49:17 pm
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 04:46:54 pm
what's darwin's and endo's yellow card situations?

Nunez gets a ban if he gets 2 more yellows or is sent off, Endo needs 3 more yellows or a sending off

Nailed on for one of the manc c*nts this weekend
Logged

King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,593
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #415 on: Today at 05:54:05 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:49:17 pm
Nunez gets a ban if he gets 2 more yellows or is sent off, Endo needs 3 more yellows or a sending off

Nailed on for one of the manc c*nts this weekend

thanks. For Nunez, i'm wondering could that have been a factor for leaving him out yesterday? It wouldn't be out of the realms of possbility him receving yellows against chelsea and forest.
Logged

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #416 on: Today at 05:55:24 pm
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Today at 05:36:06 pm
Winning begets more winning.  That's why we'll play to win on Wednesday.
Yesterday was vital. Now, our new players and the kids know what it's like to win for Liverpool.

We need to be hungry and greedy. If we can get through the Soton game of Wednesday with the number of injuries that we have then the quadruple is really on and I'm not exaggerating.

Most of our injuries are not long term and there's a decent probability of getting an easier Europa QF and Semi. At least, easier than what we're used to in the CL.

Beat Soton and we're TWO games away from another final. 1/2 of which can be a favourable draw.

Our squad depth is amazing when the consider the number of kids that have stepped up this year. Let's just get a few of the big boys back.
Logged

FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,746
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #417 on: Today at 05:59:36 pm
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 05:54:05 pm
thanks. For Nunez, i'm wondering could that have been a factor for leaving him out yesterday? It wouldn't be out of the realms of possbility him receving yellows against chelsea and forest.

Maybe, he looked fine to me when when Virgil scored ;D
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,774
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #418 on: Today at 06:02:45 pm
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 05:54:05 pm
thanks. For Nunez, i'm wondering could that have been a factor for leaving him out yesterday? It wouldn't be out of the realms of possbility him receving yellows against chelsea and forest.

Dont think that would be applicable. Arent the yellow cards only for same competitions ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
