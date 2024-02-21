« previous next »
Jurgen wont be giving up on the FA Cup. Like he said yesterday, one game at a time. Thats it. No surrender.
Not bothered about the FA Cup at all, won't be a single bit upset if we go out Wednesday. League is the number one priority, if winning it means we have to sacrifice the FA Cup then so be it. If not the league then atleast the Europa League as it's the only one we 've not won with Jurgen.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 12:54:21 pm
Not bothered about the FA Cup at all, won't be a single bit upset if we go out Wednesday. League is the number one priority, if winning it means we have to sacrifice the FA Cup then so be it. If not the league then atleast the Europa League as it's the only one we 've not won with Jurgen.
After yesterday you still feel like this? If we made the final it Would be Jurgens last game as well as it comes after the the league and Europa
Some of the more senior players will have to play on Wednesday but they don't need to do 90 minutes. Kelleher can play though I can see him picking Adrian, I just see no need for that though personally. An hour out of Gomez if he's not set to start at Forest too. Tsimikas can do the 90 too. Gakpo for an hour maybe. Even Quansah feels senior now and should be able to see a full game through.

It's games like this where having the likes of Nat Phillips and Carvalho around would have been really handy though more regular football is obviously better for them at a personal level. We should stand a pretty decent chance given we're home and buzzing off yesterday. Southampton probably won't play a full strength side which should just open the door for us even if it goes either way. Who knows, one or two of those young lads might even play themselves into contention for the away leg in Prague.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:34:15 pm
After yesterday you still feel like this? If we made the final it Would be Jurgens last game as well as it comes after the the league and Europa

Amazing, isn't it! Some people just haven't got a clue!
Quote from: lionel_messias on February 21, 2024, 03:51:25 pm
No one is going to a EFL cup parade dude, you'll be there with Richard Keys and the surviving Chuckle brother.

 :)
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:27:46 pm
:)

I meant it won't be the only trophy but well done for trying to catch me out. The boys were brilliant yesterday, an amazing day for the club.

As to the F.A. Cup, Jurgen won't be "giving up on it" but he also won't be risking any player's fitness to win on Wednesday. I might work out that Salah or Darwin need 2--30 mins midweek to get them up to speed.
