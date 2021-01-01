« previous next »
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 08:23:25 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:59:07 am
Everyone would love that but think we can still go far in other competitions by being sensible.

Given the injuries I think we have to prioritise the league and roll the dice on the cups.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 08:27:30 am »
Agreed. There's no guarantees of winning the cups even playing our strongest team at every opportunity. And there's simply no way of getting through this brutal period without resting players. So something will have to give. And that should be the league cup today, the FA cup and Europe. Particularly the last 16 round, the draw has been kind to us.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 08:51:04 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:27:30 am
Agreed. There's no guarantees of winning the cups even playing our strongest team at every opportunity. And there's simply no way of getting through this brutal period without resting players. So something will have to give. And that should be the league cup today, the FA cup and Europe. Particularly the last 16 round, the draw has been kind to us.

Theres no guarantee of anything.

But we will clearly be sensible with selections. If the rumours are to be believed then we arent risking Mo, Dom or Nunez today.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 04:40:10 pm »
We're simply not going to be allowed to win this title.
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 04:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 04:40:10 pm
We're simply not going to be allowed to win this title.

Yep.
Looks obvious.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 04:47:58 pm »
Webb will just be choosing Taylor, Coote, Tierney and Kavanagh on rotation for the rest of the season in our games.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #366 on: Today at 07:27:48 am »
We have a path forming here, the kids can be heavily used in Europe and the 1st teamers
optimised for the League campaign. The fitness of Mo and Darwin alone could seal our title hopes. Closely
followed by Soboz.

The cunnundrum is the Southampton FA Cup match, hard to figure out who plays but the likes of Konate, Robertson and Mac Allister must surely rest up completely for the weekend!?

Harvey Elliot, for one, can start multiple Europa games (if we progress) and be a super sub on weekends.

Beat Forest is the only mantra, other than reducing that treatment room!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #367 on: Today at 07:28:46 am »
Does a bear shit on the Forest?

Damn it, good edit!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #368 on: Today at 07:34:16 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:28:46 am
Does a bear shit on the Forest?

Damn it, good edit!

Maul them!!!!

:)
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #369 on: Today at 07:50:34 am »
injuries and PGMOL are going to win it for City.
No way do PGMOL want Klopp to win in his final season.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #370 on: Today at 08:19:58 am »
Hasn't this group shown that they will be relentless no matter what is thrown at them?

Arsenal are playing better football, City have the better players, both have lesser injuries, but I'd make us favorites based on pure mentality.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #371 on: Today at 08:27:17 am »
I don't think we will be denied to be honest.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #372 on: Today at 08:36:34 am »
Quote from: abhred on Today at 08:19:58 am
Hasn't this group shown that they will be relentless no matter what is thrown at them?

Arsenal are playing better football, City have the better players, both have lesser injuries, but I'd make us favorites based on pure mentality.

City have more expensive players but are they better overall? Rodri and DeBryne come to mind but who else?


Arsenal are playing very good football but how will they respond to their next setback,
and how will they deal with City in March??
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #373 on: Today at 08:41:03 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:36:34 am
City have more expensive players but are they better overall? Rodri and DeBryne come to mind but who else?


Arsenal are playing very good football but how will they respond to their next setback,
and how will they deal with City in March??
totally agree on the city point. They don't have two world class players in every position like they used to. They have a very good manager with a very effective system, hundreds of millions of pounds worth of talent but man for man we are better than them imo and we've built a squad with better depth.

Obviously injuries are the problem but our depth is the reason we're still leaders and that we haven't already dropped off. It's certainly not a reason why we might come up short.

We have to get the job done against forest and city as we did yesterday and Vs Luton and then hopefully properly regroup after internationals. Just Nunez and Salah back soon makes a huge huge difference.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #374 on: Today at 08:54:53 am »
Only two things stopping us winning the league this year, PGMOL and injuries.....
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #375 on: Today at 09:17:13 am »
Its a huge week AGAIN. We couldnt have asked for a better base for the latest push.

Fingers crossed we have Mo / Nunez / Dom for the weekend. They are hopefully close.

The Saints match will be a mish mash of kids / some seniors and we will hopefully get through. The positive is it moves the Everton game and allows the kids some playing time. But if we do go out then it may allow us to play that gameweek if City and Arsenal matches are moved cause the FA Cup QF. Chelsea need to beat Leeds for their game to move and City need to beat Everton.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #376 on: Today at 10:24:21 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:36:34 am
City have more expensive players but are they better overall? Rodri and DeBryne come to mind but who else?


Arsenal are playing very good football but how will they respond to their next setback,
and how will they deal with City in March??

He scores a fucktonne of tap ins but how on earth is Haaland so often omitted from these kinds of posts, he pretty much guarantees goals
