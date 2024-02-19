« previous next »
Reply #280 on: February 19, 2024, 03:47:35 pm
Quote from: Zlen on February 19, 2024, 03:33:07 pm
When do we find out our opposition in Europa League?

Friday
Reply #281 on: February 19, 2024, 04:02:03 pm
Reply #282 on: February 19, 2024, 04:49:22 pm
Games keep coming and our players keep on picking up injuries.. think were going to have to see some heavy rotation and prioritising of games, were down to the bare bones.

Against Luton I suspect well rotate where possible, the below team wont be far off what we actually play.

            Kelleher
Bradley Quansah VVD Gomez
      Endo, Mac, Grav
    Harvey Cody Diaz

If we can get in to a comfortable position score wise then VVD, Mac and Diaz can be replaced to keep them as fresh as possible. For me the league will always be the top priority but with the final at the weekend and the number of players out we have little choice but to rotate. How on earth have we ended up with a midweek game whilst those flag waving twats have a weeks rest?
Reply #283 on: February 19, 2024, 05:33:37 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on February 19, 2024, 04:49:22 pm
Games keep coming and our players keep on picking up injuries.. think were going to have to see some heavy rotation and prioritising of games, were down to the bare bones.

Against Luton I suspect well rotate where possible, the below team wont be far off what we actually play.

            Kelleher
Bradley Quansah VVD Gomez
      Endo, Mac, Grav
    Harvey Cody Diaz

If we can get in to a comfortable position score wise then VVD, Mac and Diaz can be replaced to keep them as fresh as possible. For me the league will always be the top priority but with the final at the weekend and the number of players out we have little choice but to rotate. How on earth have we ended up with a midweek game whilst those flag waving twats have a weeks rest?

We requested it to be this week.

Chelsea arent in Europe so theirs can be played whenever.
Reply #284 on: February 19, 2024, 05:43:31 pm
City dropping points yesterday was an unexpected bonus.  3 points against Luton hopefully this week to maintain the advantage.
Reply #285 on: February 19, 2024, 05:51:55 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on February 19, 2024, 04:49:22 pm
Games keep coming and our players keep on picking up injuries.. think were going to have to see some heavy rotation and prioritising of games, were down to the bare bones.

Against Luton I suspect well rotate where possible, the below team wont be far off what we actually play.

            Kelleher
Bradley Quansah VVD Gomez
      Endo, Mac, Grav
    Harvey Cody Diaz

If we can get in to a comfortable position score wise then VVD, Mac and Diaz can be replaced to keep them as fresh as possible. For me the league will always be the top priority but with the final at the weekend and the number of players out we have little choice but to rotate. How on earth have we ended up with a midweek game whilst those flag waving twats have a weeks rest?

Salah will play if fit
Reply #286 on: February 19, 2024, 05:59:28 pm
According to this, Villa is our toughest match left to play

Reply #287 on: February 19, 2024, 06:05:14 pm
V hard to assess our chances in the league without knowing the line up well field vs City  theres a big gap between our first XI in that game and our XI minus the players that our currently out
Reply #288 on: February 19, 2024, 06:20:16 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 19, 2024, 06:05:14 pm
V hard to assess our chances in the league without knowing the line up well field vs City  theres a big gap between our first XI in that game and our XI minus the players that our currently out
Do you know our first 11?
would Jota make it ahead of Salah
Would Curtis make it ahead of Dom
Would Trent make it ahead of Bradley
if there's any question then we won't be that far off our first 11, certainly no big gap
Reply #289 on: February 19, 2024, 06:32:25 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 19, 2024, 06:05:14 pm
V hard to assess our chances in the league without knowing the line up well field vs City  theres a big gap between our first XI in that game and our XI minus the players that our currently out
There are gaps but at the same time players are standing up. For instance, think we'd be comfortable with Bradley starting if Trent is not fit.

City are just as affected by individual players missing, witness how bad theyve been without Rodri and/or De Bruyne.
Reply #290 on: February 19, 2024, 07:37:59 pm
Quote from: Kloppage Time on February 19, 2024, 06:20:16 pm
Do you know our first 11?
would Jota make it ahead of Salah
Would Curtis make it ahead of Dom
Would Trent make it ahead of Bradley

What on earth are you babbling on about darling?
Reply #291 on: February 19, 2024, 07:48:46 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 19, 2024, 07:37:59 pm
What on earth are you babbling on about darling?

I think they are saying the extent of our injuries may be somewhat mitigated by the time we play City; in some areas affected by injuries we are already perhaps ok, like with Jota and our attack (touching wood on the supposed injuries to Salah and Nunez) and same with Trent and Bradley - we may be ok with the options we do have available.

Midfield is the big one like with Jones and Dom out but hopefully Dom is fit by then, and at that point we have a good number of midfielders still even while missing Jones.

The injuries hurt but it is a squad game, and I have good faith in the strength of our squad once a few of what seems like lesser injuries return
Reply #292 on: February 19, 2024, 07:48:54 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 19, 2024, 06:05:14 pm
V hard to assess our chances in the league without knowing the line up well field vs City  theres a big gap between our first XI in that game and our XI minus the players that our currently out

Playing at Anfield will negate any key player losses we may suffer. Remember that match against the great Arsenal side of 20 years ago when we had Pongolle & Mellor up front & won 2-1 thanks to Mellor's wonder goal.
Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 09:06:04 am
Quote from: Kloppage Time on February 19, 2024, 06:20:16 pm
Do you know our first 11?
would Jota make it ahead of Salah
Would Curtis make it ahead of Dom
Would Trent make it ahead of Bradley
if there's any question then we won't be that far off our first 11, certainly no big gap

5 of those 6 are in our best 11 with everyone fit, without question.
Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 11:25:40 am
Understandably a lot of talk about injuries but when you look at the squads I'd say ours goes far deeper than Arsenal's and more than City's as well. Man for man we're stronger than both of them. Because of the money city have spent, you assume they've got two world class players in every position as they once had, however that's just not the case any more. Of course, that advantage dwindles every time we lose a top player but I wouldn't say it puts us behind the others as it stands. Whatever 11 we put out even with these injuries is a very, very good team.

Also lots of people talking about the stress of the race which I can totally understand. It feels especially high stakes being Jürgen's last season but I do think there is an importance in reflecting on where we are- this is a hell of a lot better than last season enjoyment wise, and we should try to embrace being in this position. I was born in '92, Liverpool being involved in title races was never a "normal" thing and I longed for us to be in these positions. Practically every club in world football would swap with us if they could. Top of the league, in all the cups and with a generational manager throwing everything at his final few months in the hotseat. Our job is to try to enjoy it!
Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 12:11:51 pm
If Arsenal had the equivalent players missing they'd be mid-table, at best.
Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 03:52:06 pm
Even with all our injuries there is an aura to this team that tells me we won't be denied. Not jinxing it or anything but we are just so tough. Forget all the flair, pace, movement for a sec we are fucking nails. And I'm so thankful to Klopp for the shape he is leaving us in.
Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 05:02:38 pm
Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 05:37:16 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 05:02:38 pm
good video on the redmen tv
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFbGRW1DIjE
Loved Josh's "Anylsing Anfield" pod don't understand why it got binned
Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 05:39:24 pm
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 05:37:16 pm
Loved Josh's "Anylsing Anfield" pod don't understand why it got binned
I agree He was let go.
He has his own pod coming soon. He is excellent
Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 06:01:49 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 05:39:24 pm
I agree He was let go.
He has his own pod coming soon. He is excellent
https://distancecovered.substack.com/   (behind a paywall)
Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 09:38:04 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 05:39:24 pm
I agree He was let go.
He has his own pod coming soon. He is excellent
Was wondering why it hadnt been in my library for a few weeks. Baffling. It was a brilliant listen.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Reply #302 on: Yesterday at 09:41:28 pm
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 06:01:49 pm
https://distancecovered.substack.com/   (behind a paywall)
i wouldnt pay for it but can fully understand why he has to charge a sub
Reply #303 on: Today at 05:12:45 am
If everyone stays fit then we may get across the finish line but anymore injuries now and it's a no-go
