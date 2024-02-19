Understandably a lot of talk about injuries but when you look at the squads I'd say ours goes far deeper than Arsenal's and more than City's as well. Man for man we're stronger than both of them. Because of the money city have spent, you assume they've got two world class players in every position as they once had, however that's just not the case any more. Of course, that advantage dwindles every time we lose a top player but I wouldn't say it puts us behind the others as it stands. Whatever 11 we put out even with these injuries is a very, very good team.



Also lots of people talking about the stress of the race which I can totally understand. It feels especially high stakes being Jürgen's last season but I do think there is an importance in reflecting on where we are- this is a hell of a lot better than last season enjoyment wise, and we should try to embrace being in this position. I was born in '92, Liverpool being involved in title races was never a "normal" thing and I longed for us to be in these positions. Practically every club in world football would swap with us if they could. Top of the league, in all the cups and with a generational manager throwing everything at his final few months in the hotseat. Our job is to try to enjoy it!