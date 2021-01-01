« previous next »
The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 07:15:14 pm
2nd March to 6th April is a very tough run for us.

I can see Arsenal being top by 1 or 2 points by the end of that run. From there on, they will start their difficult run of fixtures. It will then come down to whether they can hold off us and City.

Wolves, Spurs and Utd all away will not be easy for them. We have a decent last 6 games.

This is going right to the end. All three teams in with a shout on the last day. Here's hoping we can have a 1 point lead going into that final day. Sick of entering every final day with it always being out of our hands.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
Looking at the run in is grand but pointless I think. Realistically (for me) there are very few games you could consider a "safe bet", maybe Burnley, Sheff Utd, Palace and, at a stretch West Ham in current form. Every other team is gonna, or could give anyone a game. It really is one game at a time. Arsenal are red hot at the moment, having been written off for the title a few weeks ago. City, everyone expects to win every game, they have been but .... And Liverpool, 2 weeks ago we were looking forward to a full squad minus, Matip and Bajcetic.... Now ???
For what's it's worth I think Arsenal will not maintain this form, I think City will stutter and the door is open for Liverpool. One thing for sure, I think the squad are going to give it everything.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm
Between March 2nd and April 6th they've gotta play Brentford Chelsea City and Luton, hardly an easy set of fixtures
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 11:10:15 pm
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 05:47:37 pm
No, it'll be as strong a team as we can muster, it's still very much a first one to blink loses

Yes but my point was if jota and jones are out and Salah and Nunez are on the bench, what is the make up of the front 3 and midfield.  It is not easy
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #244 on: Today at 05:29:14 am
I really really hope the injuries don't derail this title charge

Klopp deserves another title, us fans deserve to actually celebrate it in the stadium and have a parade that we were denied in 2020
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #245 on: Today at 07:37:17 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 07:06:15 pm
Heard it all in 2019 when they played City and barely broke a sweat. Also threw the Leicester game to try and fuck us out of a CL place.

Youre granting them far too much credit. Theyre actually just really, really bad and prone to pathetic displays.
