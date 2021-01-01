Looking at the run in is grand but pointless I think. Realistically (for me) there are very few games you could consider a "safe bet", maybe Burnley, Sheff Utd, Palace and, at a stretch West Ham in current form. Every other team is gonna, or could give anyone a game. It really is one game at a time. Arsenal are red hot at the moment, having been written off for the title a few weeks ago. City, everyone expects to win every game, they have been but .... And Liverpool, 2 weeks ago we were looking forward to a full squad minus, Matip and Bajcetic.... NowFor what's it's worth I think Arsenal will not maintain this form, I think City will stutter and the door is open for Liverpool. One thing for sure, I think the squad are going to give it everything.