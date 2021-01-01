« previous next »
Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 19227 times)

2nd March to 6th April is a very tough run for us.

I can see Arsenal being top by 1 or 2 points by the end of that run. From there on, they will start their difficult run of fixtures. It will then come down to whether they can hold off us and City.

Wolves, Spurs and Utd all away will not be easy for them. We have a decent last 6 games.

This is going right to the end. All three teams in with a shout on the last day. Here's hoping we can have a 1 point lead going into that final day. Sick of entering every final day with it always being out of our hands.
Looking at the run in is grand but pointless I think. Realistically (for me) there are very few games you could consider a "safe bet", maybe Burnley, Sheff Utd, Palace and, at a stretch West Ham in current form. Every other team is gonna, or could give anyone a game. It really is one game at a time. Arsenal are red hot at the moment, having been written off for the title a few weeks ago. City, everyone expects to win every game, they have been but .... And Liverpool, 2 weeks ago we were looking forward to a full squad minus, Matip and Bajcetic.... Now ???
For what's it's worth I think Arsenal will not maintain this form, I think City will stutter and the door is open for Liverpool. One thing for sure, I think the squad are going to give it everything.
Logged

Between March 2nd and April 6th they've gotta play Brentford Chelsea City and Luton, hardly an easy set of fixtures
