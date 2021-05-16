« previous next »
The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Schmarn

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 09:48:01 am
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 08:46:05 am
It might not be as bad as you think!
Salah coming in for Jota is hardly a downgrade and Gakpo is a solid back up
Szob is coming back and it's a toss up between him and Curtis most weeks and again Gravy is a decent back up
Back four is as good as it's ever been and I've no worries regarding Kelleher
as it stands we're more than capable
it was also starting to look like Trent was moving into midfield
Trust in Klopp

Absolutely right but the problem is that we now have far less scope for rotation so the risk of the available players picking up injuries from overuse is greater. We need to be very smart about this so I expect to see Tsimi get starts midweek and in the Cup and Joe giving Bradley a rest too. For me Bradley should start against Chelsea.

We really need Darwin back too otherwise we only have 3 forwards in Mo, Cody and Diaz.

In midfield were ok with Endo, Mac, Szobo (assuming hes back this week) supplemented by Grav and Elliott. If Szobo is not fit then were short there too. Personally Id give McConnell a game or two to give Endo and Mac a break.

As much as we want players back we have to be very patient reintroducing them. Reinjuries have already hurt us badly.

PS I have no problem saying I want City to have more injuries. Theyre cheats and the players know theyre cheats because theyre paid part of their wages off the books.
BobPaisley3

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 09:48:03 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:45:07 am
Yeah, forgot to mention Spurs. Thats three grounds they dont win too often at. I know we also have United and that is looking a tougher prospect now. But a local debt away at Spurs feels tougher for them than us having to go to Everton. And City they have a dreadful record at. Hopefully they get a point there this time though.

We really need to be winning all the games we should be winning. All home games bar City, and all away games outside of maybe United and Villa. If we do that then we wont be far away depending on the outcome of our game with City.

City looked they were never dropping points again - until they did. Arsenal might look like that at the moment - until they do. We wont win every game from here too either. We just dont want to drop silly ones that reduce any margin for error.
Yep, agree entirely. Said a while ago, were going to have to pull out a couple of massive away wins to get over the line. Two from Yernited, Everton and Villa which is a massive task. As you mentioned earlier, City have the best run in after we meet them.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 09:50:06 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:47:47 am
Yep, some tough ones would be nice then in an ideal world we have some europa ties wrapped up after the first leg.
Fascinated to see how Jurgen manages the Europa. Its the elephant in the room because everyone wants to win it but we simply cant play our best 11 pre City, far too risky. Does Jurgen trust the likes of Clark and McConnell and possibly Gordon to play an hour in a European away?
Chris~

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 09:50:11 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:40:56 am
Arsenals run in has been slightly overlooked, theyve still got to go to City, Spurs and Yernited.
Also away to Wolves, Brighton and home to Villa, which could be easier now, but it's the toughest run of games after their match with City between the 3 sides. Also likely to be juggling Champions League games. If they beat City and win it with that run then fair play to them.
Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 09:50:23 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:45:07 am
Yeah, forgot to mention Spurs. Thats three grounds they dont win too often at. I know we also have United and that is looking a tougher prospect now. But a local debt away at Spurs feels tougher for them than us having to go to Everton. And City they have a dreadful record at. Hopefully they get a point there this time though.

We really need to be winning all the games we should be winning. All home games bar City, and all away games outside of maybe United and Villa. If we do that then we wont be far away depending on the outcome of our game with City.

City looked they were never dropping points again - until they did. Arsenal might look like that at the moment - until they do. We wont win every game from here too either. We just dont want to drop silly ones that reduce any margin for error.

Beating City gives us margin for error now, so we can afford to draw a game, possibly 2.
A draw between Arsenal and City will also be massive for us.
Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 09:51:58 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:50:11 am
Also away to Wolves, Brighton and home to Villa, which could be easier now, but it's the toughest run of games after their match with City between the 3 sides. Also likely to be juggling Champions League games. If they beat City and win it with that run then fair play to them.

Me may be at a point, where we will be hoping City beat Arsenal.
BobPaisley3

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 09:52:04 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:50:11 am
Also away to Wolves, Brighton and home to Villa, which could be easier now, but it's the toughest run of games after their match with City between the 3 sides. Also likely to be juggling Champions League games. If they beat City and win it with that run then fair play to them.
Yeah, that really is brutal.
Chris~

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 09:57:24 am
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:51:58 am
Me may be at a point, where we will be hoping City beat Arsenal.
Don't think City are out of it by then and they have a much easier run in than Arsenal after that match. Guess we'll see though but interesting to be able to look in to it and try and predict things. Much more fun than hoping the season would just end 12 months ago haha.

Think for the cups, it's going to be heavy rotation against Southampton, I'd be amazed if they go strong given their priorities as well. Europa league is just going to be who we get. Milan or Benfica would be a massive pain as we could rotate and win, but don't think Klopp would risk it too much against them
Redbonnie

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 10:10:17 am
Quote from: reddazforever on Yesterday at 07:53:47 pm
Thought Chelsea were outstanding today. Hopefully Klopps gonna make the team watch todays game to ensure we take the final seriously as too many supporters and pundits are basically saying the cup is ours. If we go into next weeks game thinking that well be in for a nasty surprise if Chelsea play like today

Through an odd fluke I was in the Chelsea away for the game yesterday sat near a fella who I swear was Paul Weller.  Up in the gods and a very different view from the one I have at Anfield, you could see the pattern of play better though. Chelsea defended very well and were quick to the second balls had loads of energy and looked good technically. They badly need a decent striker though and their decision making in the final third was awful.  They looked like a team of young, very good players who lacked experience and I can see them doing much better next year with coaching. Jackson however was pure shite, and I was surprised he got good reviews. The Chelsea fans were slating him.

City looked a bit slower than last year especially debruyne but they kicked into another gear when Chelsea scored. I was left thinking we can do them at Anfield.

I think Liverpools will outscore Chelsea at Wembley but wont be a walkover.
Number 7

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 11:28:34 am
If we can win against Luton the games next week are a bit tricky for both City and Arsenal.
City will likely beat Brentford before that although that will be less easier than what were thinking IMO as playing away rather than home probably suits Brentford right now.

Arsenals run of gimmes is over with them playing Newcastle. I know Newcastle have been shite for awhile now but their games against Arsenal always seem to be really spicy and edgy affairs for some reason. City are away to Bournemouth who we comfortably brushed aside at their place but since then theyve got some key players back again and have been difficult to beat at home with their best players available. So, lets see what happens there.

Also, I love how Chelsea are playing the spoiler role. Taking points off City twice, once against Arsenal, and beating Spurs away. Im glad our league games against them are out the way. They still have to play Arsenal and they are turning up for the big games.
Studgotelli

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 11:40:57 am
Ive said all along 90 pts wins the title. We just need to rack up the points, we can afford to drop 6 pts or so til the end of the season so we have some room for error. Have to make sure we beat City.
has gone odd

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 12:01:36 pm
I think a draw with City would be enough, we very rarely go there and win, if we do wont complain obv!
Jshooters

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 12:03:50 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:01:36 pm
I think a draw with City would be enough, we very rarely go there and win, if we do wont complain obv!

On the contrary, we win at Anfield fairly often
DelTrotter

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 12:04:40 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:01:36 pm
I think a draw with City would be enough, we very rarely go there and win, if we do wont complain obv!

It's at home and they look shit in tough aways and shit at Anfield, should be winning.
UntouchableLuis

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 12:15:01 pm
Arsenal can't be ignored for me now. Win over us and dismantling west ham and Burnley, scoring for fun and actually have a decent defence for once.

Going far in Europe might hamper them though.

City are not the side they were but are the best momentum team. They can win 10 in a row even without playing brilliantly at times.

We are probably the best squad out the 3 but injuries are concerning. Allison is absolutely crucial to any chances we have - he must be back for that City game.
Schmarn

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 12:27:17 pm

Arsenal are good but have no depth. Once the CL kicks in they will pick up injuries and theyll be fatigued, just like last year when they only had Europa. Theyre on the right path though and if they continue to build depth in future years they will get closer.

Beat City, win the league.
has gone odd

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 12:33:07 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:04:40 pm
It's at home and they look shit in tough aways and shit at Anfield, should be winning.

oh, my bad, thought it was an away game. Well that makes it more interesting then!
Crosby Nick

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 12:36:18 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:27:17 pm
Arsenal are good but have no depth. Once the CL kicks in they will pick up injuries and theyll be fatigued, just like last year when they only had Europa. Theyre on the right path though and if they continue to build depth in future years they will get closer.

Beat City, win the league.

Last year they blamed it all on Saliba getting injured. Doesnt feel like they did anything to rectify the lack of depth in that area this season.
Dazzer23

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 12:40:25 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:36:18 pm
Last year they blamed it all on Saliba getting injured. Doesnt feel like they did anything to rectify the lack of depth in that area this season.

To be fair they did, they bought Timber, but hes obviously been out nearly all season
Studgotelli

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 12:55:25 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:01:36 pm
I think a draw with City would be enough, we very rarely go there and win, if we do wont complain obv!

At ours but yeah even a draw would be ok, as long as they dont take 3 pts well be in a good position.

Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 12:15:01 pm
Arsenal can't be ignored for me now. Win over us and dismantling west ham and Burnley, scoring for fun and actually have a decent defence for once.

Going far in Europe might hamper them though.

City are not the side they were but are the best momentum team. They can win 10 in a row even without playing brilliantly at times.

We are probably the best squad out the 3 but injuries are concerning. Allison is absolutely crucial to any chances we have - he must be back for that City game.

11 wins 1 draw and 1 loss from their next 13 is out of reach for them imo.  EDIT: they need 11 wins and 2 draws or 12 wins out 13. Not likely.
disgraced cake

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 12:56:12 pm
I just don't see how Arsenal will be perfect in the league from now until the end of the season, which is what they'll have to be. Not perfect per se because none of ourselves, them or City will take every single point (surely!!) but very close to it. They have to be more (near)perfect than we have to be, and we have to be pretty fucking perfect if we want to beat Man City to this league title.

City seemingly do it every year and we've done it about three times in the last five years. Arsenal have no experience of doing it (2002 maybe but entirely different time now), and they're also in a European tournament they actually want to win now which makes it much harder. In the first half of last season they took 50 points, this season I think they got 40 from the first 19. Now, they might take 50 points again from this half of the season, but I'd be amazed if they did. They have City away and all going well they'll get a point or all three which might just open the door a little further for Liverpool. They're the weakest mentally by far too.

We have to do our own thing and beating City close to the finishing line in 2014 didn't even end up getting us across, but if we're to do it this time I feel we just have that bit more experience to get the job done. Before that we absolutely have to beat Luton and Forest IMO, if we come away with that with even 7 points of those 9 (even beating City in the process) I'll still be somewhat sceptical we end up lifting it, as good as a position it'd leave us in.
DelTrotter

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 01:05:12 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:33:07 pm
oh, my bad, thought it was an away game. Well that makes it more interesting then!

Yeah it'll be a nice change for Jurgen and hopefully ends better than when we beat them under Brendan late on!
Crosby Nick

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 01:16:38 pm
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 12:40:25 pm
To be fair they did, they bought Timber, but hes obviously been out nearly all season

Fair point! Completely forgot about him.
DelTrotter

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 01:26:03 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:56:12 pm
I just don't see how Arsenal will be perfect in the league from now until the end of the season, which is what they'll have to be. Not perfect per se because none of ourselves, them or City will take every single point (surely!!) but very close to it. They have to be more (near)perfect than we have to be, and we have to be pretty fucking perfect if we want to beat Man City to this league title.

City seemingly do it every year and we've done it about three times in the last five years. Arsenal have no experience of doing it (2002 maybe but entirely different time now), and they're also in a European tournament they actually want to win now which makes it much harder. In the first half of last season they took 50 points, this season I think they got 40 from the first 19. Now, they might take 50 points again from this half of the season, but I'd be amazed if they did. They have City away and all going well they'll get a point or all three which might just open the door a little further for Liverpool. They're the weakest mentally by far too.

We have to do our own thing and beating City close to the finishing line in 2014 didn't even end up getting us across, but if we're to do it this time I feel we just have that bit more experience to get the job done. Before that we absolutely have to beat Luton and Forest IMO, if we come away with that with even 7 points of those 9 (even beating City in the process) I'll still be somewhat sceptical we end up lifting it, as good as a position it'd leave us in.

Agreed, I know they are getting bigged up on here after the last few but think they are the big underdog still. Not without a chance but i'd be very surprised if they did it, have to negotiate by far the toughest fixture list from the 3 with the worst squad from the 3 while playing CL and they are already behind us and probably City on Tuesday albeit only a little bit but one or two points sometimes feels a huge gap when everyone else wins constantly.

They've got 2 points from their 4 toughest away games so far, good luck needing to get about 10 from their last 4 tough aways. Their Chelsea game will be moved if Chelsea beat Leeds so if that got put in between their Wolves away and Spurs away game for example it's gonna be a horrible week for them as well, throw in potentially having to try and get rid of City, Bayern, Real or whoever and they'll wilt.

disgraced cake

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 03:03:50 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:26:03 pm
Agreed, I know they are getting bigged up on here after the last few but think they are the big underdog still. Not without a chance but i'd be very surprised if they did it, have to negotiate by far the toughest fixture list from the 3 with the worst squad from the 3 while playing CL and they are already behind us and probably City on Tuesday albeit only a little bit but one or two points sometimes feels a huge gap when everyone else wins constantly.

They've got 2 points from their 4 toughest away games so far, good luck needing to get about 10 from their last 4 tough aways. Their Chelsea game will be moved if Chelsea beat Leeds so if that got put in between their Wolves away and Spurs away game for example it's gonna be a horrible week for them as well, throw in potentially having to try and get rid of City, Bayern, Real or whoever and they'll wilt.

Good analysis of things as it stands. I think they got 84 points last season and think they'll do about the same this season. Last year they had a near perfect first half of the season then a relatively average second half, which evened out to a respectable 84 which wasn't enough and obviously won't be this season either. They still have City away, Spurs away, I think United away too, not games I'd really fancy them to win with Champions League ambitions too. Shame we didn't get the point even away there as it feels like it'd have basically killed them losing more points at home but for now it's kept them alive, but I still feel that if we finish below them we've finished third.
