I just don't see how Arsenal will be perfect in the league from now until the end of the season, which is what they'll have to be. Not perfect per se because none of ourselves, them or City will take every single point (surely!!) but very close to it. They have to be more (near)perfect than we have to be, and we have to be pretty fucking perfect if we want to beat Man City to this league title.



City seemingly do it every year and we've done it about three times in the last five years. Arsenal have no experience of doing it (2002 maybe but entirely different time now), and they're also in a European tournament they actually want to win now which makes it much harder. In the first half of last season they took 50 points, this season I think they got 40 from the first 19. Now, they might take 50 points again from this half of the season, but I'd be amazed if they did. They have City away and all going well they'll get a point or all three which might just open the door a little further for Liverpool. They're the weakest mentally by far too.



We have to do our own thing and beating City close to the finishing line in 2014 didn't even end up getting us across, but if we're to do it this time I feel we just have that bit more experience to get the job done. Before that we absolutely have to beat Luton and Forest IMO, if we come away with that with even 7 points of those 9 (even beating City in the process) I'll still be somewhat sceptical we end up lifting it, as good as a position it'd leave us in.