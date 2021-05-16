If we can win against Luton the games next week are a bit tricky for both City and Arsenal.

City will likely beat Brentford before that although that will be less easier than what were thinking IMO as playing away rather than home probably suits Brentford right now.



Arsenals run of gimmes is over with them playing Newcastle. I know Newcastle have been shite for awhile now but their games against Arsenal always seem to be really spicy and edgy affairs for some reason. City are away to Bournemouth who we comfortably brushed aside at their place but since then theyve got some key players back again and have been difficult to beat at home with their best players available. So, lets see what happens there.



Also, I love how Chelsea are playing the spoiler role. Taking points off City twice, once against Arsenal, and beating Spurs away. Im glad our league games against them are out the way. They still have to play Arsenal and they are turning up for the big games.