It might not be as bad as you think!
Salah coming in for Jota is hardly a downgrade and Gakpo is a solid back up
Szob is coming back and it's a toss up between him and Curtis most weeks and again Gravy is a decent back up
Back four is as good as it's ever been and I've no worries regarding Kelleher
as it stands we're more than capable
it was also starting to look like Trent was moving into midfield
Trust in Klopp
Absolutely right but the problem is that we now have far less scope for rotation so the risk of the available players picking up injuries from overuse is greater. We need to be very smart about this so I expect to see Tsimi get starts midweek and in the Cup and Joe giving Bradley a rest too. For me Bradley should start against Chelsea.
We really need Darwin back too otherwise we only have 3 forwards in Mo, Cody and Diaz.
In midfield were ok with Endo, Mac, Szobo (assuming hes back this week) supplemented by Grav and Elliott. If Szobo is not fit then were short there too. Personally Id give McConnell a game or two to give Endo and Mac a break.
As much as we want players back we have to be very patient reintroducing them. Reinjuries have already hurt us badly.
PS I have no problem saying I want City to have more injuries. Theyre cheats and the players know theyre cheats because theyre paid part of their wages off the books.