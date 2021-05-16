« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 17043 times)

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,208
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #200 on: Today at 09:48:01 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 08:46:05 am
It might not be as bad as you think!
Salah coming in for Jota is hardly a downgrade and Gakpo is a solid back up
Szob is coming back and it's a toss up between him and Curtis most weeks and again Gravy is a decent back up
Back four is as good as it's ever been and I've no worries regarding Kelleher
as it stands we're more than capable
it was also starting to look like Trent was moving into midfield
Trust in Klopp

Absolutely right but the problem is that we now have far less scope for rotation so the risk of the available players picking up injuries from overuse is greater. We need to be very smart about this so I expect to see Tsimi get starts midweek and in the Cup and Joe giving Bradley a rest too. For me Bradley should start against Chelsea.

We really need Darwin back too otherwise we only have 3 forwards in Mo, Cody and Diaz.

In midfield were ok with Endo, Mac, Szobo (assuming hes back this week) supplemented by Grav and Elliott. If Szobo is not fit then were short there too. Personally Id give McConnell a game or two to give Endo and Mac a break.

As much as we want players back we have to be very patient reintroducing them. Reinjuries have already hurt us badly.

PS I have no problem saying I want City to have more injuries. Theyre cheats and the players know theyre cheats because theyre paid part of their wages off the books.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,620
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #201 on: Today at 09:48:03 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:45:07 am
Yeah, forgot to mention Spurs. Thats three grounds they dont win too often at. I know we also have United and that is looking a tougher prospect now. But a local debt away at Spurs feels tougher for them than us having to go to Everton. And City they have a dreadful record at. Hopefully they get a point there this time though.

We really need to be winning all the games we should be winning. All home games bar City, and all away games outside of maybe United and Villa. If we do that then we wont be far away depending on the outcome of our game with City.

City looked they were never dropping points again - until they did. Arsenal might look like that at the moment - until they do. We wont win every game from here too either. We just dont want to drop silly ones that reduce any margin for error.
Yep, agree entirely. Said a while ago, were going to have to pull out a couple of massive away wins to get over the line. Two from Yernited, Everton and Villa which is a massive task. As you mentioned earlier, City have the best run in after we meet them.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,620
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #202 on: Today at 09:50:06 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:47:47 am
Yep, some tough ones would be nice then in an ideal world we have some europa ties wrapped up after the first leg.
Fascinated to see how Jurgen manages the Europa. Its the elephant in the room because everyone wants to win it but we simply cant play our best 11 pre City, far too risky. Does Jurgen trust the likes of Clark and McConnell and possibly Gordon to play an hour in a European away?
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #203 on: Today at 09:50:11 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:40:56 am
Arsenals run in has been slightly overlooked, theyve still got to go to City, Spurs and Yernited.
Also away to Wolves, Brighton and home to Villa, which could be easier now, but it's the toughest run of games after their match with City between the 3 sides. Also likely to be juggling Champions League games. If they beat City and win it with that run then fair play to them.
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #204 on: Today at 09:50:23 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:45:07 am
Yeah, forgot to mention Spurs. Thats three grounds they dont win too often at. I know we also have United and that is looking a tougher prospect now. But a local debt away at Spurs feels tougher for them than us having to go to Everton. And City they have a dreadful record at. Hopefully they get a point there this time though.

We really need to be winning all the games we should be winning. All home games bar City, and all away games outside of maybe United and Villa. If we do that then we wont be far away depending on the outcome of our game with City.

City looked they were never dropping points again - until they did. Arsenal might look like that at the moment - until they do. We wont win every game from here too either. We just dont want to drop silly ones that reduce any margin for error.

Beating City gives us margin for error now, so we can afford to draw a game, possibly 2.
A draw between Arsenal and City will also be massive for us.
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #205 on: Today at 09:51:58 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:50:11 am
Also away to Wolves, Brighton and home to Villa, which could be easier now, but it's the toughest run of games after their match with City between the 3 sides. Also likely to be juggling Champions League games. If they beat City and win it with that run then fair play to them.

Me may be at a point, where we will be hoping City beat Arsenal.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,620
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #206 on: Today at 09:52:04 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:50:11 am
Also away to Wolves, Brighton and home to Villa, which could be easier now, but it's the toughest run of games after their match with City between the 3 sides. Also likely to be juggling Champions League games. If they beat City and win it with that run then fair play to them.
Yeah, that really is brutal.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #207 on: Today at 09:57:24 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:51:58 am
Me may be at a point, where we will be hoping City beat Arsenal.
Don't think City are out of it by then and they have a much easier run in than Arsenal after that match. Guess we'll see though but interesting to be able to look in to it and try and predict things. Much more fun than hoping the season would just end 12 months ago haha.

Think for the cups, it's going to be heavy rotation against Southampton, I'd be amazed if they go strong given their priorities as well. Europa league is just going to be who we get. Milan or Benfica would be a massive pain as we could rotate and win, but don't think Klopp would risk it too much against them
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #208 on: Today at 10:10:17 am »
Quote from: reddazforever on Yesterday at 07:53:47 pm
Thought Chelsea were outstanding today. Hopefully Klopps gonna make the team watch todays game to ensure we take the final seriously as too many supporters and pundits are basically saying the cup is ours. If we go into next weeks game thinking that well be in for a nasty surprise if Chelsea play like today

Through an odd fluke I was in the Chelsea away for the game yesterday sat near a fella who I swear was Paul Weller.  Up in the gods and a very different view from the one I have at Anfield, you could see the pattern of play better though. Chelsea defended very well and were quick to the second balls had loads of energy and looked good technically. They badly need a decent striker though and their decision making in the final third was awful.  They looked like a team of young, very good players who lacked experience and I can see them doing much better next year with coaching. Jackson however was pure shite, and I was surprised he got good reviews. The Chelsea fans were slating him.

City looked a bit slower than last year especially debruyne but they kicked into another gear when Chelsea scored. I was left thinking we can do them at Anfield.

I think Liverpools will outscore Chelsea at Wembley but wont be a walkover.
Logged

Online Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,883
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #209 on: Today at 11:28:34 am »
If we can win against Luton the games next week are a bit tricky for both City and Arsenal.
City will likely beat Brentford before that although that will be less easier than what were thinking IMO as playing away rather than home probably suits Brentford right now.

Arsenals run of gimmes is over with them playing Newcastle. I know Newcastle have been shite for awhile now but their games against Arsenal always seem to be really spicy and edgy affairs for some reason. City are away to Bournemouth who we comfortably brushed aside at their place but since then theyve got some key players back again and have been difficult to beat at home with their best players available. So, lets see what happens there.

Also, I love how Chelsea are playing the spoiler role. Taking points off City twice, once against Arsenal, and beating Spurs away. Im glad our league games against them are out the way. They still have to play Arsenal and they are turning up for the big games.
Logged
YWNA

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #210 on: Today at 11:40:57 am »
Ive said all along 90 pts wins the title. We just need to rack up the points, we can afford to drop 6 pts or so til the end of the season so we have some room for error. Have to make sure we beat City.
Logged

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #211 on: Today at 12:01:36 pm »
I think a draw with City would be enough, we very rarely go there and win, if we do wont complain obv!
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,745
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #212 on: Today at 12:03:50 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:01:36 pm
I think a draw with City would be enough, we very rarely go there and win, if we do wont complain obv!

On the contrary, we win at Anfield fairly often
Logged
Believer

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #213 on: Today at 12:04:40 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:01:36 pm
I think a draw with City would be enough, we very rarely go there and win, if we do wont complain obv!

It's at home and they look shit in tough aways and shit at Anfield, should be winning.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 