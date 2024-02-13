This is why we have to focus us on ourselves and nobody else. I've faith in Klopp and the squad to go the whole way. All clubs will have injuries and as bad as injuries may seem to certain players at the time, I trust we have a proper squad and ready replacements who can step in and do what's required. Klopp manages a squad for these situations. We've seen backups come in and make a name for themselves in these situations and we have to have faith that we will come out each game and be ruthless and there won't be a drop off in performance or mentality.

