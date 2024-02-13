« previous next »
Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,314
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #160 on: February 13, 2024, 05:39:24 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on February 13, 2024, 03:42:14 pm
I think there's an advantage to playing Gomez against Brentford in that he is better in the air.

Agreed, and also Robbo might still need to be eased back.


RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #161 on: February 14, 2024, 12:25:29 pm
Get these 2 banana skins out of the way with maximum points and we'll be fine.

Good to see Salah back for the final stretch and well rested as well.



Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,710
  • ....mmm
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 07:51:53 am
Rest of the season simulated 4000 times:





HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 08:27:53 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on February 13, 2024, 03:38:58 pm
Wonder if we play Gomez on Saturday and Robertson v Luton, on Wednesday.

Why would we need to use Gomez at left back considering we now have our two main left backs available again? There is no need to play him at left back now. If anything the discussion should be whether we start Gomez at right back against Brentford and then Bradley against Luton or vice versa.
lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,314
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 10:21:19 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 08:27:53 am
Why would we need to use Gomez at left back considering we now have our two main left backs available again? There is no need to play him at left back now. If anything the discussion should be whether we start Gomez at right back against Brentford and then Bradley against Luton or vice versa.

He could be in ahead of Robertson on performance alone, Joe has been brilliant there. But I was more thinking if you play Connor Bradley at right back, Joe balances that out but also Robertson may not be ready for the start and also, Joe is better defensively and better in the air against grocks.


Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,225
  • SPQR
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #165 on: Today at 08:27:46 am
I just can't see us winning it with the insane amount of injuries we get. When was the last time we had everyone back and available? As soon as Ali and Mo are back in the squad you just know that someone else is going to be out. It's so frustrating because we'd be right up there come the end of the season if we get as many injuries as City or Arsenal do.
alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,409
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #166 on: Today at 07:29:45 pm
Hello hello hello
Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,588
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #167 on: Today at 07:32:41 pm
Fuck off doped mutants.
Red storm brewing.
JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,141
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #168 on: Today at 07:33:46 pm


Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,189
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #169 on: Today at 07:35:30 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:33:46 pm




Chelsea impressive for about 60-65 minutes there and then completely shat the bed. Had zero outlet and allowed City to pen them in. Still two points dropped that I wasn't expecting so yay.
Marty 85

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,462
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #170 on: Today at 07:52:15 pm
This is why we have to focus us on ourselves and nobody else. I've faith in Klopp and the squad to go the whole way. All clubs will have injuries and as bad as injuries may seem to certain players at the time, I trust we have a proper squad and ready replacements who can step in and do what's required. Klopp manages a squad for these situations. We've seen backups come in and make a name for themselves in these situations and we have to have faith that we will come out each game and be ruthless and there won't be a drop off in performance or mentality.
reddazforever

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 290
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #171 on: Today at 07:53:47 pm
Thought Chelsea were outstanding today. Hopefully Klopps gonna make the team watch todays game to ensure we take the final seriously as too many supporters and pundits are basically saying the cup is ours. If we go into next weeks game thinking that well be in for a nasty surprise if Chelsea play like today
Logged


Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,225
  • SPQR
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #172 on: Today at 07:55:04 pm
I know they had De Bruyne out for months and Haaland out for a out a month but imagine losing Rodri, Ederson and Walker as soon as those two came back. Because that's what we're constantly facing. We'd be miles ahead if we did have as many injuries.
Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #173 on: Today at 08:01:35 pm
Quote from: reddazforever on Today at 07:53:47 pm
Thought Chelsea were outstanding today. Hopefully Klopps gonna make the team watch todays game to ensure we take the final seriously as too many supporters and pundits are basically saying the cup is ours. If we go into next weeks game thinking that well be in for a nasty surprise if Chelsea play like today

City weee playing like the Spurs 9 men, Chelsea has numerous opportunities, should have had a couple more before City scored.  We wont be so open.
Our team will certainly be weaker than when we won 4-1, but should still have enough.though Im not expecting an easy game.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #174 on: Today at 08:07:52 pm
Quote from: Marty 85 on Today at 07:52:15 pm
This is why we have to focus us on ourselves and nobody else. I've faith in Klopp and the squad to go the whole way. All clubs will have injuries and as bad as injuries may seem to certain players at the time, I trust we have a proper squad and ready replacements who can step in and do what's required. Klopp manages a squad for these situations. We've seen backups come in and make a name for themselves in these situations and we have to have faith that we will come out each game and be ruthless and there won't be a drop off in performance or mentality.
I think some of our fans need to stop doubting and start believing. The injuries, red cards and decisions
against us are enough to derail most clubs.

People need to start noticing how good this squad of players is. Enough of this inferiority complex as they fear us too.

Let's take it game by game.
lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,314
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #175 on: Today at 09:14:26 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:07:52 pm
I think some of our fans need to stop doubting and start believing. The injuries, red cards and decisions
against us are enough to derail most clubs.

People need to start noticing how good this squad of players is. Enough of this inferiority complex as they fear us too.

Let's take it game by game.

Our squad is somewhat better than all of us thought it was in the eve of the season.

The likes of Joe Gomez, Bradley, Endo, Quansah and Kellerher have given us the depth to deal
with worse injuries than our rivals. The adaptability of Jones and Mac Allister are also coming to the fore.

With a revolving door to and from the treatment room, all we can do is keep winning,

and prioritise the Premier League over all else when we get the chance.


Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,008
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #176 on: Today at 09:57:05 pm
I'll be going to the Man City game, gonna be a belter and worth the flight over. Jurgen VS Pep one last time!
Marty 85

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,462
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #177 on: Today at 10:08:05 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:07:52 pm
I think some of our fans need to stop doubting and start believing. The injuries, red cards and decisions
against us are enough to derail most clubs.

People need to start noticing how good this squad of players is. Enough of this inferiority complex as they fear us too.

Let's take it game by game.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:07:52 pm
I think some of our fans need to stop doubting and start believing. The injuries, red cards and decisions
against us are enough to derail most clubs.

People need to start noticing how good this squad of players is. Enough of this inferiority complex as they fear us too.

Let's take it game by game.

Exactly. Look at the Barca game. Sounds simplistic but we are greater than the sum of our parts and adversity has proven to bring the best out in this team. We're in a title race but we have momentum this time. Let's beat City by a point and have them worry about us each and every game until May 19th.
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,807
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #178 on: Today at 10:12:20 pm
With all the injuries mounting up this might just go down as Jurgens greatest ever achievement if we win the title this season.
lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,266
  • And Could He Play!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #179 on: Today at 10:17:15 pm
JFT 97



JFT 97
