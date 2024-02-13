I think some of our fans need to stop doubting and start believing. The injuries, red cards and decisions
against us are enough to derail most clubs.
People need to start noticing how good this squad of players is. Enough of this inferiority complex as they fear us too.
Let's take it game by game.
Our squad is somewhat better than all of us thought it was in the eve of the season.
The likes of Joe Gomez, Bradley, Endo, Quansah and Kellerher have given us the depth to deal
with worse injuries than our rivals. The adaptability of Jones and Mac Allister are also coming to the fore.
With a revolving door to and from the treatment room, all we can do is keep winning,
and prioritise the Premier League over all else when we get the chance.