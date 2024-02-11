« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 11851 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,185
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #120 on: February 11, 2024, 07:49:53 pm »
Quote from: The Test on February 11, 2024, 06:15:40 pm
Arsenal improving can be seen as a positive in a way since they're still to play City. A draw in that match would be really handy. Thats a while away though.

Yeah, then sticking around for a while isnt terrible news. Might take some pressure off it being yet another two horse race/head to head where every weekend is spent watching City win and hoping we follow suit, or us winning and hoping they slip up. Gets draining after a while. Might be a bit less hype around us and then if Arsenal stay in the mix.

As long as we keep winning, dont mind if they do too much.
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,864
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #121 on: February 11, 2024, 10:11:16 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on February 11, 2024, 04:59:13 pm
Well if Arsenal win there next 4 before we play City and City win their games as well, then they both would be ahead of us and well be 3rd heading into it if Im not mistaken. So it very much is a 3-way title race now.

Yes you are correct.
But remember their CL ties kick off this week and next week whereas we have a bye in the EL until March 7.

Lets see how they handle CL and PL. There are 3 PL gameweeks before we play in Europe.
Logged
YWNA

Offline Air Jota

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #122 on: February 11, 2024, 11:39:39 pm »
One game a time, have to first and foremost win our games.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,386
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 06:21:20 am »
City currently have 0 injuries. They are the only premier league club with a 100% fit squad.
I don't think we've ever gotten down to 0 in decades now. What we need are injury returns because the longer the injury list stays that way, the more knackered the players will get having to play more and more minutes. We've done brilliantly this season at rotating and using earlier subs to manage workload. Right now, that isnt even possible.
We have 9 players for the front 6 positions that are currently fit, and that just isnt very healthy. We are lucky that this part of the season is not so terrible and we are in this situation when we have two consecutive weeks without midweek fixtures, but we need some injury returns at the end of it and not lose any more of the fit lads.
We have to manage injuries better because that has been the difference between us and City under Jurgen. If we had the same amount of injury absences as them, we'd have 3-4 league titles instead of 1. We really should be trying to see why this is the case and what they are doing better than us in this regard.
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 06:56:35 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 06:21:20 am
City currently have 0 injuries. They are the only premier league club with a 100% fit squad.
I don't think we've ever gotten down to 0 in decades now. What we need are injury returns because the longer the injury list stays that way, the more knackered the players will get having to play more and more minutes. We've done brilliantly this season at rotating and using earlier subs to manage workload. Right now, that isnt even possible.
We have 9 players for the front 6 positions that are currently fit, and that just isnt very healthy. We are lucky that this part of the season is not so terrible and we are in this situation when we have two consecutive weeks without midweek fixtures, but we need some injury returns at the end of it and not lose any more of the fit lads.
We have to manage injuries better because that has been the difference between us and City under Jurgen. If we had the same amount of injury absences as them, we'd have 3-4 league titles instead of 1. We really should be trying to see why this is the case and what they are doing better than us in this regard.
You're right, it's good that we've got a few games in a row that are, on paper, a bit easier, giving several weeks for the likes of Mo, Dom and Trent to come back, and Robbo to get back up to speed.

Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,513
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 07:28:07 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 06:21:20 am
City currently have 0 injuries. They are the only premier league club with a 100% fit squad.
I don't think we've ever gotten down to 0 in decades now. What we need are injury returns because the longer the injury list stays that way, the more knackered the players will get having to play more and more minutes. We've done brilliantly this season at rotating and using earlier subs to manage workload. Right now, that isnt even possible.
We have 9 players for the front 6 positions that are currently fit, and that just isnt very healthy. We are lucky that this part of the season is not so terrible and we are in this situation when we have two consecutive weeks without midweek fixtures, but we need some injury returns at the end of it and not lose any more of the fit lads.
We have to manage injuries better because that has been the difference between us and City under Jurgen. If we had the same amount of injury absences as them, we'd have 3-4 league titles instead of 1. We really should be trying to see why this is the case and what they are doing better than us in this regard.


They also had 0 players at AFCON and the Asian Cup.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 08:24:39 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 06:21:20 am
City currently have 0 injuries. They are the only premier league club with a 100% fit squad.
I don't think we've ever gotten down to 0 in decades now. What we need are injury returns because the longer the injury list stays that way, the more knackered the players will get having to play more and more minutes. We've done brilliantly this season at rotating and using earlier subs to manage workload. Right now, that isnt even possible.
We have 9 players for the front 6 positions that are currently fit, and that just isnt very healthy. We are lucky that this part of the season is not so terrible and we are in this situation when we have two consecutive weeks without midweek fixtures, but we need some injury returns at the end of it and not lose any more of the fit lads.
We have to manage injuries better because that has been the difference between us and City under Jurgen. If we had the same amount of injury absences as them, we'd have 3-4 league titles instead of 1. We really should be trying to see why this is the case and what they are doing better than us in this regard.
But they've lost key players like De Bruyne,  Haaland and Stones for a decent chunk of the season. They won't have the same number of injuries as us simply because our style of play is more physical and we don't tend to kill games off early.

In their case, it's a stroll once they go two-nil up which can be after 15 minutes.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,605
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 08:38:41 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 06:21:20 am
City currently have 0 injuries. They are the only premier league club with a 100% fit squad.
I don't think we've ever gotten down to 0 in decades now. What we need are injury returns because the longer the injury list stays that way, the more knackered the players will get having to play more and more minutes. We've done brilliantly this season at rotating and using earlier subs to manage workload. Right now, that isnt even possible.
We have 9 players for the front 6 positions that are currently fit, and that just isnt very healthy. We are lucky that this part of the season is not so terrible and we are in this situation when we have two consecutive weeks without midweek fixtures, but we need some injury returns at the end of it and not lose any more of the fit lads.
We have to manage injuries better because that has been the difference between us and City under Jurgen. If we had the same amount of injury absences as them, we'd have 3-4 league titles instead of 1. We really should be trying to see why this is the case and what they are doing better than us in this regard.
Thankfully well only have 11 league games left when the Europa kicks in again however Im really hoping we see a clear Europa team and a league team, injuries permitting. Tsimi, Bradley, Quansah, Grav, Elliott, Gakpo, Kelleher is the basis of a very good side, one certainly strong enough to get through the next two rounds of the Europa. If most of the squad are fully fit, those lads should be starting every game with a sprinkling of others.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,431
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 08:55:06 am »
Quote from: Air Jota on February 11, 2024, 11:39:39 pm
One game a time, have to first and foremost win our games.

Exactly.

There will be pressure on all three Teams at different times. We play first this weekend in a potential banana skin. However, if we win then the pressure reverts to City / Arsenal. City have Chelsea and Arsenal have Burnley away.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 09:02:42 am »
I hope Klopp et al aren't thinking like this but I suspect that from now if we drop points before City they'll go on to win it. The reality is, if we take previous title races between us and them as indicative for this one, almost any dropped points are potentially determinative. And we'll already be behind them by a point if they win their game in hand. Plus they're on an 8/9 game winning run at the moment aren't they, the team with the longest winning run in the season almost always wins the title if I recall correctly, we need theirs to end.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,431
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 09:05:50 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:02:42 am
I hope Klopp et al aren't thinking like this but I suspect that from now if we drop points before City they'll go on to win it. The reality is, if we take previous title races between us and them as indicative for this one, almost any dropped points are potentially determinative. And we'll already be behind them by a point if they win their game in hand. Plus they're on an 8/9 game winning run at the moment aren't they, the team with the longest winning run in the season almost always wins the title if I recall correctly, we need theirs to end.

They have won 8 or 9 in all comps at mo.

But its in our hands still.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,056
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 09:23:29 am »
I thought after the Chelsea game we were the team with momentum and then a few injuries and the arsenal loss and it seems Arsenal have gained momentum with City just doing their thing. We certainly have a tougher game than Arsenal this weekend. On paper City have the toughest but Chelsea are so hit and miss.

I think the most important thing for us is to win our games up to the league cup and win that as well. Ours is still a new side (certainly the midfield) and to win a trophy would be massive and create that bit of belief. Run ins for the most part are won by the team that doesn't bottle it. Arsenal still have the potential to bottle it. We will also need some of our experienced players to step up. Trent and Salah in particular can be the difference in games.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 09:25:04 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:05:50 am
They have won 8 or 9 in all comps at mo.

But its in our hands still.

True. It's in their hands still too though. Personally I prefer to use that phrase when the opposition can't do anything about it.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 09:26:55 am »
City have a tough run (not sure if can be changed by Europe or the FA cup) where they play 6th, 1st, 9th, 3rd, 5th. If they're top after that they should win it. Looks a much easier run in than us and Arsenal for them after that  and obviously no chance for either to take points off them
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 09:27:50 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:02:42 am
I hope Klopp et al aren't thinking like this but I suspect that from now if we drop points before City they'll go on to win it. The reality is, if we take previous title races between us and them as indicative for this one, almost any dropped points are potentially determinative. And we'll already be behind them by a point if they win their game in hand. Plus they're on an 8/9 game winning run at the moment aren't they, the team with the longest winning run in the season almost always wins the title if I recall correctly, we need theirs to end.
One game at a time.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,291
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 10:04:09 am »
One game at a time. Get players back ready for Brentford.
Endo is a huge plus. Conor, Joe and Dom will be.

We may as well be careful with Mo and Dom and not get them back too early.

Just win the next one, I don't care about City (until we play them). I don't care about Arsenal.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Saus76

  • Complete and utter embarrassment
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 10:46:43 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:04:09 am
One game at a time. Get players back ready for Brentford.
Endo is a huge plus. Conor, Joe and Dom will be.

We may as well be careful with Mo and Dom and not get them back too early.

Just win the next one, I don't care about City (until we play them). I don't care about Arsenal.

Weve got to be careful with Mo. A hamstring for a player who relies on pace is high risk.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 11:35:54 am »
we play Brentford on Saturday. Win that and we go 5 points clear.
 Arsenal are at Burnley, which is a gimme, whilst City play Chelsea at home.
As said earlier we just have to win our games
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,570
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 01:13:46 pm »
For us it really depends on getting some players back and quickly. We aren't making it through this period until the international break with what was available yesterday. We need players back to stand a proper chance. Otherwise we can't rotate enough and it's only a matter of time before shit collapses - like it did against Arsenal. I think it's a bigger ask to win three league games before City come to Anfield, than it is to beat them when they do. Two tricky away games, one in breakfast kickoff and Luton at home. That's a bowling lane covered in well lubricated banana peels if I ever saw one. And that's with us having players available. Running on fumes with limited options - slip up is almost certain.
Logged

Offline Air Jota

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 01:20:45 pm »
Mo will probably be back within the next 7-10 days, which will be a great boost. Obviously Ali,Gomez and Konate will be back for the weekend, which leaves us with Trent and Dom not available for an unknown period of time.

Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 01:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Yesterday at 10:46:43 am
Weve got to be careful with Mo. A hamstring for a player who relies on pace is high risk.

I don't think Salah has relied on his pace for about three years now.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,431
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 03:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 01:13:46 pm
For us it really depends on getting some players back and quickly. We aren't making it through this period until the international break with what was available yesterday. We need players back to stand a proper chance. Otherwise we can't rotate enough and it's only a matter of time before shit collapses - like it did against Arsenal. I think it's a bigger ask to win three league games before City come to Anfield, than it is to beat them when they do. Two tricky away games, one in breakfast kickoff and Luton at home. That's a bowling lane covered in well lubricated banana peels if I ever saw one. And that's with us having players available. Running on fumes with limited options - slip up is almost certain.

Just take one match at a time.

Most aways in this League are tough. City had about 20 chances against Brentford but they still posed a threat to them with their direct tactics. We navigated the Bournemouth away really well so just need to focus on ourselves.

We have time off now and hopefully Gomez and Ali are better so can train. Konate returns from suspension. Mo is super close. Bradley may be back too. And we dont know timelines with Trent and Dom yet.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:45:43 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,570
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 03:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 03:41:32 pm
Just take one match at a time.

Most aways in this League are tough. City had about 20 chances against Brentford but they still posed a threat to them with their direct tactics. We navigated the Bournemouth away really well so just need to focus on ourselves.

We have time off now and hopefully Gomez and Ali are better so can train. Konate returns from suspension. Mo is super close. Bradley may be back too. And we dont know timelines with Trent and Dom yet.


Yeah, you're right. The way things sometimes happen and pile up within few games, injuries, suspensions, unexpected illness, compassion leave... they can also go the other way. Players returning, hitting form and purple patches, you never know. Next up Brentford, we'll have a stronger side than against Burnley which should offset it being away and early. At least we're the most experienced team when it comes to 12:30 kickoffs.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,431
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 04:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 03:57:45 pm
Yeah, you're right. The way things sometimes happen and pile up within few games, injuries, suspensions, unexpected illness, compassion leave... they can also go the other way. Players returning, hitting form and purple patches, you never know. Next up Brentford, we'll have a stronger side than against Burnley which should offset it being away and early. At least we're the most experienced team when it comes to 12:30 kickoffs.

This will be a really tough match though.

We have drawn 3-3 and lost 3-1 since they have come back up. Last season performance was pretty bad.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:07:20 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,867
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 04:16:51 pm »
At the end of the day we know that City (and/or Arsenal) will near enough win every game and we'll have to do the same.

If we beat City then it'd give us enough scope to maybe lose somewhere or draw a game or two (Goodison and Old Trafford for example we know we'll be up against it). We'll have to win all the rest. Nobody ever does us any favours.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,859
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 10:12:06 pm »
Big cup final in West London on Saturday.  We need to win this and it will be tough.  Every game is a cup final now.  A win takes us 5 clear albeit for a short time but we need City (and Arsenal) to be continually playing catchup.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 10:45:19 pm »
Normally hate 12.30s but think its a good time to play a side like Brentford as opposed to under the lights. Also much prefer playing first, getting the points in the bag (hopefully) and handing it over to the others to catch up.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,933
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #147 on: Today at 06:24:20 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:45:19 pm
Normally hate 12.30s but think its a good time to play a side like Brentford as opposed to under the lights. Also much prefer playing first, getting the points in the bag (hopefully) and handing it over to the others to catch up.
For once we're not playing the previous Wednesday night nor is it after an international break, so that helps too! Win this and we're slowly getting over the Arsenal loss. You would imagine we'll deal with Luton at home then there's a cup final, winnable FA cup tie and a trip to Forest, which while it is a potentially tricky fixture, is eminently winnable. Then a Europa first leg followed by the cheats. So, almost there then  :D
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #148 on: Today at 09:34:05 am »
Brentford is crucial it will be tough.
I think we will see Gakpo start to help with set pieces.
Might see Diaz off the bench for that one.
Logged

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #149 on: Today at 09:43:16 am »
I don't believe Klopp takes it "one game at a time" seems farcical, he might insist that the players do, but there is no way he does
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,028
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #150 on: Today at 09:57:34 am »
Guess what? Players and coaching staff will be taking it one game at a time  ;D

But i love the mental gymnastics in threads like these so lets go
City are in the middle of their first long run of wins....and counting on the pressure they are putting on now making us fold and Arsenal too. They will have a blip or two then may go on another run sure but maybe not without the likes of Gundogan and Mahrez to go on purple patches

Their squad is smaller and their defence looks a bit shaky at times.

We have our flaws too but most important thing for us as others have said is to have our injured players back to stay and then we can work with what we have without restraint. Klopp has been great with his use of subs this season. We've been unlucky with injuries and nobody but us seems to think so.
I don't think City will finish the season having dropped points in only 1 out of 20+ games - which would be the case if they only drop points at Anfield. Just don't see it...I think us, them and Arsenal will drop points in atleast 2 games each. Having said that its the timing of when these dropped points occur that will be crucial
Next 4 games for us need to be wins or i can see this potentially fizzling out for us. Do that and it gets into the "run-in" territory and City I think would be worried if we are ahead of them...moreso then if it were Arsenal in that position

Arsenal have the toughest remaining games so with Europe coming back i think they will eventually fade but you never know. (imo by end of March they'll be out of it)
They're a solid team that control games very well so depends how much they've learnt from last year I suppose. Drawing against City later would be ideal for us

Europe is just a huge factor - Us being in Europa with more capacity to rotate in those games may be key in the title race. i.e we could do with Copenhagen and Porto not shitting the bed in their first legs

Exciting times  8)
« Last Edit: Today at 10:01:04 am by redk84 »
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,291
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #151 on: Today at 10:42:15 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 09:43:16 am
I don't believe Klopp takes it "one game at a time" seems farcical, he might insist that the players do, but there is no way he does

I am 100% certain he and his coaching team do just that.

Obviously, they will have a global view where they are planning 2,3 and 4 weeks ahead but
I guess with injuries, that has to be fluid.

You have to win on Saturday to take care of March, April, May etc. And then you have to beat Luton.

Is the only way to do it.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline kop306

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #152 on: Today at 11:44:04 am »
2 changes for saturday

bradley replaces trent
konate for quansah
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,431
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #153 on: Today at 12:44:55 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 11:44:04 am
2 changes for saturday

bradley replaces trent
konate for quansah

And Ali comes back.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Air Jota

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #154 on: Today at 12:46:04 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 11:44:04 am
2 changes for saturday

bradley replaces trent
konate for quansah

Bradley may still not be available
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,605
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #155 on: Today at 02:21:56 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 11:44:04 am
2 changes for saturday

bradley replaces trent
konate for quansah
With Brentfords style, Gomez has to play.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline kop306

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #156 on: Today at 02:46:52 pm »
robbo played well against burnley cant see gomez playing there

klopp will want to reward bradley for his good form by putting him straight back in

good to see mo back in training today

interesting to see if he makes the bench this saturday or next wednesday
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,291
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #157 on: Today at 03:38:58 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 02:46:52 pm
robbo played well against burnley cant see gomez playing there

klopp will want to reward bradley for his good form by putting him straight back in

good to see mo back in training today

interesting to see if he makes the bench this saturday or next wednesday

Wonder if we play Gomez on Saturday and Robertson v Luton, on Wednesday.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,213
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #158 on: Today at 03:42:14 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:38:58 pm
Wonder if we play Gomez on Saturday and Robertson v Luton, on Wednesday.

I think there's an advantage to playing Gomez against Brentford in that he is better in the air.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 