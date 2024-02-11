Guess what? Players and coaching staff will be taking it one game at a timeBut i love the mental gymnastics in threads like these so lets goCity are in the middle of their first long run of wins....and counting on the pressure they are putting on now making us fold and Arsenal too. They will have a blip or two then may go on another run sure but maybe not without the likes of Gundogan and Mahrez to go on purple patchesTheir squad is smaller and their defence looks a bit shaky at times.We have our flaws too but most important thing for us as others have said is to have our injured players back to stay and then we can work with what we have without restraint. Klopp has been great with his use of subs this season. We've been unlucky with injuries and nobody but us seems to think so.I don't think City will finish the season having dropped points in only 1 out of 20+ games - which would be the case if they only drop points at Anfield. Just don't see it...I think us, them and Arsenal will drop points in atleast 2 games each. Having said that its the timing of when these dropped points occur that will be crucialNext 4 games for us need to be wins or i can see this potentially fizzling out for us. Do that and it gets into the "run-in" territory and City I think would be worried if we are ahead of them...moreso then if it were Arsenal in that positionArsenal have the toughest remaining games so with Europe coming back i think they will eventually fade but you never know. (imo by end of March they'll be out of it)They're a solid team that control games very well so depends how much they've learnt from last year I suppose. Drawing against City later would be ideal for usEurope is just a huge factor - Us being in Europa with more capacity to rotate in those games may be key in the title race. i.e we could do with Copenhagen and Porto not shitting the bed in their first legsExciting times