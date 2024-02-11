City currently have 0 injuries. They are the only premier league club with a 100% fit squad.

I don't think we've ever gotten down to 0 in decades now. What we need are injury returns because the longer the injury list stays that way, the more knackered the players will get having to play more and more minutes. We've done brilliantly this season at rotating and using earlier subs to manage workload. Right now, that isnt even possible.

We have 9 players for the front 6 positions that are currently fit, and that just isnt very healthy. We are lucky that this part of the season is not so terrible and we are in this situation when we have two consecutive weeks without midweek fixtures, but we need some injury returns at the end of it and not lose any more of the fit lads.

We have to manage injuries better because that has been the difference between us and City under Jurgen. If we had the same amount of injury absences as them, we'd have 3-4 league titles instead of 1. We really should be trying to see why this is the case and what they are doing better than us in this regard.