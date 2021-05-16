« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 10047 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,165
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 07:49:53 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 06:15:40 pm
Arsenal improving can be seen as a positive in a way since they're still to play City. A draw in that match would be really handy. Thats a while away though.

Yeah, then sticking around for a while isnt terrible news. Might take some pressure off it being yet another two horse race/head to head where every weekend is spent watching City win and hoping we follow suit, or us winning and hoping they slip up. Gets draining after a while. Might be a bit less hype around us and then if Arsenal stay in the mix.

As long as we keep winning, dont mind if they do too much.
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,864
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:11:16 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 04:59:13 pm
Well if Arsenal win there next 4 before we play City and City win their games as well, then they both would be ahead of us and well be 3rd heading into it if Im not mistaken. So it very much is a 3-way title race now.

Yes you are correct.
But remember their CL ties kick off this week and next week whereas we have a bye in the EL until March 7.

Lets see how they handle CL and PL. There are 3 PL gameweeks before we play in Europe.
Logged
YWNA

Offline Air Jota

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm »
One game a time, have to first and foremost win our games.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,386
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #123 on: Today at 06:21:20 am »
City currently have 0 injuries. They are the only premier league club with a 100% fit squad.
I don't think we've ever gotten down to 0 in decades now. What we need are injury returns because the longer the injury list stays that way, the more knackered the players will get having to play more and more minutes. We've done brilliantly this season at rotating and using earlier subs to manage workload. Right now, that isnt even possible.
We have 9 players for the front 6 positions that are currently fit, and that just isnt very healthy. We are lucky that this part of the season is not so terrible and we are in this situation when we have two consecutive weeks without midweek fixtures, but we need some injury returns at the end of it and not lose any more of the fit lads.
We have to manage injuries better because that has been the difference between us and City under Jurgen. If we had the same amount of injury absences as them, we'd have 3-4 league titles instead of 1. We really should be trying to see why this is the case and what they are doing better than us in this regard.
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #124 on: Today at 06:56:35 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:21:20 am
City currently have 0 injuries. They are the only premier league club with a 100% fit squad.
I don't think we've ever gotten down to 0 in decades now. What we need are injury returns because the longer the injury list stays that way, the more knackered the players will get having to play more and more minutes. We've done brilliantly this season at rotating and using earlier subs to manage workload. Right now, that isnt even possible.
We have 9 players for the front 6 positions that are currently fit, and that just isnt very healthy. We are lucky that this part of the season is not so terrible and we are in this situation when we have two consecutive weeks without midweek fixtures, but we need some injury returns at the end of it and not lose any more of the fit lads.
We have to manage injuries better because that has been the difference between us and City under Jurgen. If we had the same amount of injury absences as them, we'd have 3-4 league titles instead of 1. We really should be trying to see why this is the case and what they are doing better than us in this regard.
You're right, it's good that we've got a few games in a row that are, on paper, a bit easier, giving several weeks for the likes of Mo, Dom and Trent to come back, and Robbo to get back up to speed.

Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,508
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #125 on: Today at 07:28:07 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:21:20 am
City currently have 0 injuries. They are the only premier league club with a 100% fit squad.
I don't think we've ever gotten down to 0 in decades now. What we need are injury returns because the longer the injury list stays that way, the more knackered the players will get having to play more and more minutes. We've done brilliantly this season at rotating and using earlier subs to manage workload. Right now, that isnt even possible.
We have 9 players for the front 6 positions that are currently fit, and that just isnt very healthy. We are lucky that this part of the season is not so terrible and we are in this situation when we have two consecutive weeks without midweek fixtures, but we need some injury returns at the end of it and not lose any more of the fit lads.
We have to manage injuries better because that has been the difference between us and City under Jurgen. If we had the same amount of injury absences as them, we'd have 3-4 league titles instead of 1. We really should be trying to see why this is the case and what they are doing better than us in this regard.


They also had 0 players at AFCON and the Asian Cup.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:24:39 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:21:20 am
City currently have 0 injuries. They are the only premier league club with a 100% fit squad.
I don't think we've ever gotten down to 0 in decades now. What we need are injury returns because the longer the injury list stays that way, the more knackered the players will get having to play more and more minutes. We've done brilliantly this season at rotating and using earlier subs to manage workload. Right now, that isnt even possible.
We have 9 players for the front 6 positions that are currently fit, and that just isnt very healthy. We are lucky that this part of the season is not so terrible and we are in this situation when we have two consecutive weeks without midweek fixtures, but we need some injury returns at the end of it and not lose any more of the fit lads.
We have to manage injuries better because that has been the difference between us and City under Jurgen. If we had the same amount of injury absences as them, we'd have 3-4 league titles instead of 1. We really should be trying to see why this is the case and what they are doing better than us in this regard.
But they've lost key players like De Bruyne,  Haaland and Stones for a decent chunk of the season. They won't have the same number of injuries as us simply because our style of play is more physical and we don't tend to kill games off early.

In their case, it's a stroll once they go two-nil up which can be after 15 minutes.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,603
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:38:41 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:21:20 am
City currently have 0 injuries. They are the only premier league club with a 100% fit squad.
I don't think we've ever gotten down to 0 in decades now. What we need are injury returns because the longer the injury list stays that way, the more knackered the players will get having to play more and more minutes. We've done brilliantly this season at rotating and using earlier subs to manage workload. Right now, that isnt even possible.
We have 9 players for the front 6 positions that are currently fit, and that just isnt very healthy. We are lucky that this part of the season is not so terrible and we are in this situation when we have two consecutive weeks without midweek fixtures, but we need some injury returns at the end of it and not lose any more of the fit lads.
We have to manage injuries better because that has been the difference between us and City under Jurgen. If we had the same amount of injury absences as them, we'd have 3-4 league titles instead of 1. We really should be trying to see why this is the case and what they are doing better than us in this regard.
Thankfully well only have 11 league games left when the Europa kicks in again however Im really hoping we see a clear Europa team and a league team, injuries permitting. Tsimi, Bradley, Quansah, Grav, Elliott, Gakpo, Kelleher is the basis of a very good side, one certainly strong enough to get through the next two rounds of the Europa. If most of the squad are fully fit, those lads should be starting every game with a sprinkling of others.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,425
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:55:06 am »
Quote from: Air Jota on Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm
One game a time, have to first and foremost win our games.

Exactly.

There will be pressure on all three Teams at different times. We play first this weekend in a potential banana skin. However, if we win then the pressure reverts to City / Arsenal. City have Chelsea and Arsenal have Burnley away.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #129 on: Today at 09:02:42 am »
I hope Klopp et al aren't thinking like this but I suspect that from now if we drop points before City they'll go on to win it. The reality is, if we take previous title races between us and them as indicative for this one, almost any dropped points are potentially determinative. And we'll already be behind them by a point if they win their game in hand. Plus they're on an 8/9 game winning run at the moment aren't they, the team with the longest winning run in the season almost always wins the title if I recall correctly, we need theirs to end.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,425
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #130 on: Today at 09:05:50 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:02:42 am
I hope Klopp et al aren't thinking like this but I suspect that from now if we drop points before City they'll go on to win it. The reality is, if we take previous title races between us and them as indicative for this one, almost any dropped points are potentially determinative. And we'll already be behind them by a point if they win their game in hand. Plus they're on an 8/9 game winning run at the moment aren't they, the team with the longest winning run in the season almost always wins the title if I recall correctly, we need theirs to end.

They have won 8 or 9 in all comps at mo.

But its in our hands still.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,056
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #131 on: Today at 09:23:29 am »
I thought after the Chelsea game we were the team with momentum and then a few injuries and the arsenal loss and it seems Arsenal have gained momentum with City just doing their thing. We certainly have a tougher game than Arsenal this weekend. On paper City have the toughest but Chelsea are so hit and miss.

I think the most important thing for us is to win our games up to the league cup and win that as well. Ours is still a new side (certainly the midfield) and to win a trophy would be massive and create that bit of belief. Run ins for the most part are won by the team that doesn't bottle it. Arsenal still have the potential to bottle it. We will also need some of our experienced players to step up. Trent and Salah in particular can be the difference in games.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #132 on: Today at 09:25:04 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:05:50 am
They have won 8 or 9 in all comps at mo.

But its in our hands still.

True. It's in their hands still too though. Personally I prefer to use that phrase when the opposition can't do anything about it.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #133 on: Today at 09:26:55 am »
City have a tough run (not sure if can be changed by Europe or the FA cup) where they play 6th, 1st, 9th, 3rd, 5th. If they're top after that they should win it. Looks a much easier run in than us and Arsenal for them after that  and obviously no chance for either to take points off them
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #134 on: Today at 09:27:50 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:02:42 am
I hope Klopp et al aren't thinking like this but I suspect that from now if we drop points before City they'll go on to win it. The reality is, if we take previous title races between us and them as indicative for this one, almost any dropped points are potentially determinative. And we'll already be behind them by a point if they win their game in hand. Plus they're on an 8/9 game winning run at the moment aren't they, the team with the longest winning run in the season almost always wins the title if I recall correctly, we need theirs to end.
One game at a time.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,287
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #135 on: Today at 10:04:09 am »
One game at a time. Get players back ready for Brentford.
Endo is a huge plus. Conor, Joe and Dom will be.

We may as well be careful with Mo and Dom and not get them back too early.

Just win the next one, I don't care about City (until we play them). I don't care about Arsenal.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Saus76

  • Complete and utter embarrassment
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #136 on: Today at 10:46:43 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:04:09 am
One game at a time. Get players back ready for Brentford.
Endo is a huge plus. Conor, Joe and Dom will be.

We may as well be careful with Mo and Dom and not get them back too early.

Just win the next one, I don't care about City (until we play them). I don't care about Arsenal.

Weve got to be careful with Mo. A hamstring for a player who relies on pace is high risk.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #137 on: Today at 11:35:54 am »
we play Brentford on Saturday. Win that and we go 5 points clear.
 Arsenal are at Burnley, which is a gimme, whilst City play Chelsea at home.
As said earlier we just have to win our games
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,566
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #138 on: Today at 01:13:46 pm »
For us it really depends on getting some players back and quickly. We aren't making it through this period until the international break with what was available yesterday. We need players back to stand a proper chance. Otherwise we can't rotate enough and it's only a matter of time before shit collapses - like it did against Arsenal. I think it's a bigger ask to win three league games before City come to Anfield, than it is to beat them when they do. Two tricky away games, one in breakfast kickoff and Luton at home. That's a bowling lane covered in well lubricated banana peels if I ever saw one. And that's with us having players available. Running on fumes with limited options - slip up is almost certain.
Logged

Offline Air Jota

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #139 on: Today at 01:20:45 pm »
Mo will probably be back within the next 7-10 days, which will be a great boost. Obviously Ali,Gomez and Konate will be back for the weekend, which leaves us with Trent and Dom not available for an unknown period of time.

Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #140 on: Today at 01:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 10:46:43 am
Weve got to be careful with Mo. A hamstring for a player who relies on pace is high risk.

I don't think Salah has relied on his pace for about three years now.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 