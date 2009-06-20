Reflecting on it, I think it was an off-day from everyone. For me, it was a combination of tiredness from the regulars, poor fitness from those just returning, some oddly bad games from our stalwarts, and the wrong selection and tactics from the manager. I wouldn't read into the game too much beyond that - take a step away for the week and let's focus on Burnley.



Yep, in Klopp's interview after the Chelsea win, he was happy, said that it is an exciting season, but although we won that game- already he had a problem for the next game(Arsenal) since everyone performed at 100% and there were tired legs so he has some things to think about, but we'll take the games at it comes.It was just an off-day after the Chelsea effort and a compound of all the other issues that finally caught up with us, the players missing, the players coming back, issues with rhythm, playing 7 games on the trot - with 3 days in between, etc..Knowing our squad, we will take this on the chin and immediately turn it around. Luckily, we now have injured coming back and even Thiago had some game time, Salah will be back, Trent is back etc..We're setup nicely for the remainder with key players coming back in at just the right time- during our traditional slump (which we handled exceptionally this seasonso far - *knocks wood*)