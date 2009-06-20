« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2  (Read 24721 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,014
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 05:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:26:20 pm
Crazy to think there's so many highlights of his time here that a UCL final win doesn't make your list.  :D

Shit game though :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,044
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 05:32:48 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 05:19:43 pm
If city aren't "off it" this season they'll never be

When is that club World Cup? They have a ton of extra fixtures because if that dont they? Could be a season they have to prioritise competitions in.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,595
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 05:33:23 pm »
Three changes from the official website including the City game.

Liverpool v Manchester City: Sunday March 10 (3.45pm GMT kick-off)
Everton v Liverpool: Sunday March 17 (2pm GMT kick-off). This match will be postponed in the event of Emirates FA Cup quarter-final participation
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion: Sunday March 31 (2pm BST kick-off)

All games live on Sky.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 05:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:26:20 pm
Crazy to think there's so many highlights of his time here that a UCL final win doesn't make your list.  :D

Aha I did have it in but swapped it out for something - I'm sure there's plenty I'm forgetting
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,061
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 05:40:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:27:25 pm
Shit game though :P

Agree, but for any other club I'm sure every fan would have that in. It just shows how spoiled we've been during his tenure!
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,453
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 05:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:32:48 pm
When is that club World Cup?

Already happened AFAIK
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,245
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 05:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:40:07 pm
Agree, but for any other club I'm sure every fan would have that in. It just shows how spoiled we've been during his tenure!

Three finals in five seasons. It'll take somethig really really special to replicate that
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,044
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 05:43:14 pm »
3.45 kick off?

Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,595
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 05:43:48 pm »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,044
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 05:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:42:12 pm
Already happened AFAIK

Sorry, I meant the revamped one. Think Chelsea are also in it for reasons unknown. And its being played in a year or so involving 16 teams or maybe more, something mad anyway. Going to create way more fixtures for all involved. So maybe that season (or the following season as it might be played in the summer), might be one where City drop off.

Sorry thats all so vague, maybe I dreamt it all!
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,014
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 05:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:40:07 pm
Agree, but for any other club I'm sure every fan would have that in. It just shows how spoiled we've been during his tenure!

True. It also makes the Barcelona game rank much higher. There's so many though, Stevo's list was really strong but you could easily double the number of games and it would be just as good.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 05:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:26:20 pm
Crazy to think there's so many highlights of his time here that a UCL final win doesn't make your list.  :D
The final wasn't a great game. It was to get the job done.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,224
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1092 on: Yesterday at 06:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:43:14 pm
3.45 kick off?


Just wait until they announce the team in number order, thatll really set them off
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,422
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1093 on: Yesterday at 07:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:37:22 pm
Many of you on RAWK will not survive a manager that isn;t Klopp.



:D
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,044
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1094 on: Yesterday at 07:38:25 pm »
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,617
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1095 on: Yesterday at 10:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:01:04 pm


That is such an ugly team on so many levels.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,478
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 07:57:49 am »
Dust yourself down and go again. Aim to win the next four matches so were at worst 1 point behind City going into the home game with them.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 07:58:38 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 05:09:58 pm
Surprised at you Al.

Most of that post is bullshit.

My word you're incredibly tedious  ;D

Some great posts over the last couple of pages though. A bit of perspective goes a long way. This is an exciting team with the potential to win a lot of trophies - an off day away to a very good team doesn't change that.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:02:28 am by Avens »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,548
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 07:59:04 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 03:39:39 pm
Reflecting on it, I think it was an off-day from everyone. For me, it was a combination of tiredness from the regulars, poor fitness from those just returning, some oddly bad games from our stalwarts, and the wrong selection and tactics from the manager. I wouldn't read into the game too much beyond that - take a step away for the week and let's focus on Burnley.
Yep, in Klopp's interview after the Chelsea win, he was happy, said that it is an exciting season, but although we won that game- already he had a problem for the next game(Arsenal) since everyone performed at 100% and there were tired legs so he has some things to think about, but we'll take the games at it comes.

It was just an off-day after the Chelsea effort and a compound of all the other issues that finally caught up with us, the players missing, the players coming back, issues with rhythm, playing 7 games on the trot - with 3 days in between, etc..

Knowing our squad, we will take this on the chin and immediately turn it around. Luckily, we now have injured coming back and even Thiago had some game time, Salah will be back, Trent is back etc..

We're setup nicely for the remainder with key players coming back in at just the right time- during our traditional slump (which we handled exceptionally this seasonso far - *knocks wood*)
« Last Edit: Today at 08:04:49 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,478
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 08:01:57 am »
No one came out of the game with any credit. The best of a bad bunch was Mac and (IMHO) he was dwelling on the ball too long which invited challenges from Arsenal's press. A day to forget.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:09:47 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,548
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 08:07:47 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:01:57 am
No one came out of the game with any credit. The best of a bad bunch was Mac and (IMHO) he was dwelling on the ball too long with invited challenges from Arsenal's press. A day to forget.
That was a monumental effort from Arsenal- just like we had the latest against Chelsea(and some other times during the season).
I expect a dip in performance in their next game. Perhaps they win, but they were dead on their feet towards the end. For once in my lifetime, the Emirates actually carried them(not Anfield yet, but I suppose for them, that's enough)
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,478
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 08:14:27 am »
That second Arsenal goal is fucking mad. You have arguably the world's best keeper who outperforms his xG every season and arguably the world's best centre-back who is back to his best or very close to it. Both players failed to deal with a simple bread and butter long punt upfield. If it were a big quick striker like Toney who bullies defenders I could at least understand it. I will be amazed if we concede a worse goal all season.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,563
  • Follow the gourd
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 08:34:38 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:14:27 am
That second Arsenal goal is fucking mad. You have arguably the world's best keeper who outperforms his xG every season and arguably the world's best centre-back who is back to his best or very close to it. Both players failed to deal with a simple bread and butter long punt upfield. If it were a big quick striker like Toney who bullies defenders I could at least understand it. I will be amazed if we concede a worse goal all season.
It should never have got to Allison in the first place. VVD letting the ball bounce lead to the mix-up and confusion. 
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,348
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 09:02:23 am »
The confusion comes from it being two of our big dogs. Each assumed the other was dealing with it.
Logged

Offline proudred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1104 on: Today at 10:26:53 am »
Comical goal to concede. Why was Allison coming for that ?
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,563
  • Follow the gourd
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1105 on: Today at 10:34:07 am »
Quote from: proudred on Today at 10:26:53 am
Comical goal to concede. Why was Allison coming for that ?
Because he's probably the best sweeper keeper in the world?
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,765
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1106 on: Today at 10:42:09 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:14:27 am
That second Arsenal goal is fucking mad. You have arguably the world's best keeper who outperforms his xG every season and arguably the world's best centre-back who is back to his best or very close to it. Both players failed to deal with a simple bread and butter long punt upfield. If it were a big quick striker like Toney who bullies defenders I could at least understand it. I will be amazed if we concede a worse goal all season.

And as amazing as people seem to think Arsenal were, they weren't creating anything until that fuck up happens.

We were completely off it no doubt, but that game looked headed for a 1-1 draw until two of our best players gave them a goal.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,617
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1107 on: Today at 11:35:33 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:58:38 am
My word you're incredibly tedious  ;D


Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:06:19 pm

For me, Jurgen is the best manager in the World, Ali the best keeper and Virg the best centre-back.

Yet we had posters piling into them because we lost to a very good Arsenal side.


Tedious perhaps, but unlike you, I know bullshit when I see it and no one in this thread has suggested any such thing.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,937
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #1108 on: Today at 11:38:13 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 11:35:33 am
Tedious perhaps, but unlike you, I know bullshit when I see it and no one in this thread has suggested any such thing.

Have a look at the Ali and VVD threads. Have a look at the posters criticising how Klopp set the team up.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 