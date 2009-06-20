to use a sports cliche - sometimes a loss is a good thing.



clearly not amongst supporters - but may it helps the team focus. Not saying we aren't focused but it's been a very grueling 6 quite with games, injuries, and absences.



maybe we get a chance to catch our breath with a week between each of the next 2 games and get back to it on Saturday.



I think it will have been a stark reminder to some players that it's going to take an enormous effort to win the League and most teams won't be as easy to swat away as Bournemouth and the likes. We were very much under par yesterday for many reasons, and we will only get better once Szobo, Mo, Thiago, Trent, Robbo and Endo get back to full fitness and get some game time under their belts.We only have 2 games in the next 14 days and you can be certain that Klopp and Pep will be reminding them of what's at stake if they perform like yesterday. City have some tough games to come and points will be dropped, the lack of reasoning and entitlement amongst some supporters is frustrating but expected.