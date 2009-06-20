« previous next »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:38:57 pm
Will be funny in here if City lose tonight.

They won't.
Just had a browse of the comparative run ins and ours is genuinely not bad. Arsenal still have to go to Spurs, City and Old Trafford - as well as West Ham who have beaten them twice this season. Theyre almost guaranteed to drop a fair few points in those 4 games.

If we can keep crunching the bottom 14 then we have a great chance. The obvious challenges are City and Spurs at home and then both Man U and Everton away.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:43:00 pm
Just had a browse of the comparative run ins and ours is genuinely not bad. Arsenal still have to go to Spurs, City and Old Trafford - as well as West Ham who have beaten them twice this season.

If we can keep crunching the bottom 14 then we have a great chance. The obvious challenges are City and Spurs at home and then both Man U and Everton away.

Yeah, I think those United and Everton away games have the potential to be absolutely horrible ties.
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 01:29:10 pm
Do think we need to be looking at basically 12 points over the next four games, before going into the City game though. Think everyone knew last night was going to be a tricky one - even before the leaked team news. We lost. It happens, and it happened. Our mentality and game management has been very strong the last few months so hopefully there will be a reaction. The League Cup Final is in there somewhere too, which I think can act as a massive incentive to continue winning.

The League Cup final fixture is on the 25th February after Luton at home and then the FA Cup tie which is on the 28th Feb. It's why I would prefer us to play a few of the younger players in the FA Cup. We have a EL game on the 7th of March two days before the City game on the 9th of March.
Well it sucks to lose that but end of the day Ali made a couple of mental errors cost us a point or three. Leaving him about 473 points and a bunch of cups positive on the ledger so im putting it firmly in the shit happens catagory.

We are miles ahead of where we are supposed to be and in a different universe entirely than the summer naysayers imagined so walking the league without breaking a sweat or any bumps in the road might be a bit much to ask.  Thats our first legitimate loss in ages.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:46:27 pm
The League Cup final fixture is on the 25th February after Luton at home and then the FA Cup tie which is on the 28th Feb. It's why I would prefer us to play a few of the younger players in the FA Cup. We have a EL game on the 7th of March two days before the City game on the 9th of March.

I think that's fair. Our squad depth might be the best it's ever been under Klopp so I think you can make a few changes without playing a team of kids anyway. I think even those Europa dead rubbers featured the likes of Gakpo, Endo, Jones, Konate etc
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 01:48:51 pm
I think that's fair. Our squad depth might be the best it's ever been under Klopp so I think you can make a few changes without playing a team of kids anyway. I think even those Europa dead rubbers featured the likes of Gakpo, Endo, Jones, Konate etc

It's going to be mayhem with these games, we just need to get a full squad back and pray we don't get anymore injuries.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:41:30 pm
They won't.

FWIW....Brentford beat them home & away last season
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:46:27 pm
The League Cup final fixture is on the 25th February after Luton at home and then the FA Cup tie which is on the 28th Feb. It's why I would prefer us to play a few of the younger players in the FA Cup. We have a EL game on the 7th of March two days before the City game on the 9th of March.

Insane basically
You gotta pick your poison
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:52:30 pm
Insane basically
You gotta pick your poison

Which is why we have to use the younger players, otherwise we'll knacker the squad even before the run in!
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:35:36 pm
Then get on board and stop making crazy remarks about our midfield.

I only believe in fairy tales if SG and Vlad are in MF.
It's hugely in 'one of them' territory, luckily we have mostly everyone coming back from injury and 4 winnable fixtures before City.

And for all people wax lyrical about those cheats and how imperious they are, they went to Villa and produced something worse than last night not too long ago. It happens.
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:38:55 am
I presume this thread was a meltdown regarding the previous day's insertion of 3 spherical objects into the Liverpudlian football net versus 1 spherical object into the Woolwich net?


You cannot just insert your spherical object where you wish without creating some backlash of sort, especially if you've not completed your consultation with your specialist about your unfortunate condition.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:14:37 am
After sleeping on it.

1. Arsenal are a bit underestimated - they are a good team and we really struggle with their press and intensity.

2. Saying that, theyve barely played in a month and weve played like 7 times and the injuries in key positions finally caught up to us.

3. Its not the end of the world. Its a set back, yes, but we need to go on a winning run now before we play City.

All we can do is put it behind us, get some key players back and go again. Hopefully we come out top by the end of the season.




Thank you, nothing more to be said really, sounds like you make your best arguments in the morning (or after whatever time you take your nap)
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:41:30 pm
They won't.

I wouldnt be too sure about that.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:23:24 pm
to use a sports cliche - sometimes a loss is a good thing.

clearly not amongst supporters - but may it helps the team focus. Not saying we aren't focused but it's been a very grueling 6 quite with games, injuries, and absences.

maybe we get a chance to catch our breath with a week between each of the next 2 games and get back to it on Saturday.
I think it will have been a stark reminder to some players that it's going to take an enormous effort to win the League and most teams won't be as easy to swat away as Bournemouth and the likes. We were very much under par yesterday for many reasons, and we will only get better once Szobo, Mo, Thiago, Trent, Robbo and Endo get back to full fitness and get some game time under their belts.

We only have 2 games in the next 14 days and you can be certain that Klopp and Pep will be reminding them of what's at stake if they perform like yesterday. City have some tough games to come and points will be dropped, the lack of reasoning and entitlement amongst some supporters is frustrating but expected.
Still ours to lose, win all our games (or beat City and match them in their results) and we will win the league, this squad can do that
In getting up and thinking back on it, we just have to toss that game into the bin. Circumstance were what they were and Arsenal are a good team at home where even being full strength wouldnt have guaranteed anything other than a better performance.

This one game didnt show how the drop off from Nunez to Gakpo is large or that Diaz post injury is a concern or that Gravy is a work in progress to something. Those have all been there for a while, just they all happened to show at once in a big game.

On to Burnley.
Reflecting on it, I think it was an off-day from everyone. For me, it was a combination of tiredness from the regulars, poor fitness from those just returning, some oddly bad games from our stalwarts, and the wrong selection and tactics from the manager. I wouldn't read into the game too much beyond that - take a step away for the week and let's focus on Burnley.
The ending to the 21/22 season broke me as a supporter. To be within 30 minutes of winning the league and not to win it and then dominate Real Madrid only for Courtois to have.the best game of his career while in 17/18 Karius had the worst game of his career. I didn't expect us to be challenging for this season but now the thought of Klopp leaving and him being left high and dry without another league title might be enough to give up football altogether. Sorry to be a bedwetter but this game is about emotions and highs and lows. Good on some of you for finding reasons to be optimistic, I'm not that detached.
Just checked the Arsenal training ground online live feed.
Arsenal squad is practicing their arm waving at the stands..
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 03:42:44 pm
The ending to the 21/22 season broke me as a supporter. To be within 30 minutes of winning the league and not to win it and then dominate Real Madrid only for Courtois to have.the best game of his career while in 17/18 Karius had the worst game of his career. I didn't expect us to be challenging for this season but now the thought of Klopp leaving and him being left high and dry without another league title might be enough to give up football altogether. Sorry to be a bedwetter but this game is about emotions and highs and lows. Good on some of you for finding reasons to be optimistic, I'm not that detached.

I agree it would be a travesty for Klopp to depart with only one title, but your're talking like we've just thrown away the league.
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 03:42:44 pm
The ending to the 21/22 season broke me as a supporter. To be within 30 minutes of winning the league and not to win it and then dominate Real Madrid only for Courtois to have.the best game of his career while in 17/18 Karius had the worst game of his career. I didn't expect us to be challenging for this season but now the thought of Klopp leaving and him being left high and dry without another league title might be enough to give up football altogether. Sorry to be a bedwetter but this game is about emotions and highs and lows. Good on some of you for finding reasons to be optimistic, I'm not that detached.


Since I first went I've seen Liverpool lose 14 cup finals and finish 2nd 13 times


Get over it and get behind
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:30:05 pm

Since I first went I've seen Liverpool lose 14 cup finals and finish 2nd 13 times


Get over it and get behind

Exactly.

We went 30 years without winning the league, guess we should have packed it in a long time ago
Many of you on RAWK will not survive a manager that isn;t Klopp.
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 03:42:44 pm
The ending to the 21/22 season broke me as a supporter. To be within 30 minutes of winning the league and not to win it and then dominate Real Madrid only for Courtois to have.the best game of his career while in 17/18 Karius had the worst game of his career. I didn't expect us to be challenging for this season but now the thought of Klopp leaving and him being left high and dry without another league title might be enough to give up football altogether. Sorry to be a bedwetter but this game is about emotions and highs and lows. Good on some of you for finding reasons to be optimistic, I'm not that detached.
I agree; if we fall short to City by a few points, I will be devastated once again. What's the point? It would be easier to finish a distant third than to come so close and miss out to those cheating rivals by just one point. I don't even blame Klopp for making this his last season, especially if he misses out to City by a point again. How do you come back to do it all over again?
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 04:49:18 pm
I agree; if we fall short to City by a few points, I will be devastated once again. What's the point? It would be easier to finish a distant third than to come so close and miss out to those cheating rivals by just one point. I don't even blame Klopp for making this his last season, especially if he misses out to City by a point again. How do you come back to do it all over again?

Remember when we narrowly missed out and came back by winning the title ?
Just like you keep coming back to RAWK after getting banned, it;s pretty easy.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:37:22 pm
Many of you on RAWK will not survive a manager that isn;t Klopp.


Sometimes I admire blues fans for their resolve and perseverance


We finished 5th last year and got nowhere in the cups, that would be a new DVD at Goodison
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:37:22 pm
Many of you on RAWK will not survive a manager that isn;t Klopp.

Was thinking the same.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:53:09 pm

Sometimes I admire blues fans for their resolve and perseverance


We finished 5th last year and got nowhere in the cups, that would be a new DVD at Goodison
Once you've given up on life, everything's a bonus.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:53:09 pm

Sometimes I admire blues fans for their resolve and perseverance


We finished 5th last year and got nowhere in the cups, that would be a new DVD at Goodison

Wonder what matches: Klopp: Ten from Ten would include?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:37:22 pm
Many of you on RAWK will not survive a manager that isn;t Klopp.

My thoughts exactly.

For me, Jurgen is the best manager in the World, Ali the best keeper and Virg the best centre-back.

Yet we had posters piling into them because we lost to a very good Arsenal side.

As you say Samie some posters are in for a rude awakening.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:06:19 pm

For me, Jurgen is the best manager in the World, Ali the best keeper and Virg the best centre-back.

Yet we had posters piling into them because we lost to a very good Arsenal side.

As you say Samie some posters are in for a rude awakening.

Surprised at you Al.

Most of that post is bullshit.
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 04:49:18 pm
I agree; if we fall short to City by a few points, I will be devastated once again. What's the point? It would be easier to finish a distant third than to come so close and miss out to those cheating rivals by just one point. I don't even blame Klopp for making this his last season, especially if he misses out to City by a point again. How do you come back to do it all over again?

Terrible attitude to have. The world nor the league ends if City win the league and we fail to do so. Just like it didnt any other time we failed to in the past especially during the stint that the other Mancs won it 12 times or so.

Each to his own I guess but its puzzling in any case
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:02:49 pm
Wonder what matches: Klopp: Ten from Ten would include?

Off the top of my head for fun:

15/16 - Norwich 4-5 Liverpool - 23 Jan 16
15/16 - Liverpool 4-3 Dortmund - 14 Apr 16
17/18 - Liverpool 4-3 Man City - 14 Jan 2018
17/18 - Liverpool 3-0 Man City - 4 Apr 18
18/19 - Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona - 7 May 19
19/20 - Leicester 0-4 Liverpool - 26 Dec 19
19/20 - Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd - 19 Jan 20
21/22 - Everton 1-4 Liverpool - 1 Dec 21
21/22 - Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool - 24 Oct 21
22/23 - Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd - 5 Mar 23

Probably a post for another thread but
If city aren't "off it" this season they'll never be
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:53:19 pm
Which is why we have to use the younger players, otherwise we'll knacker the squad even before the run in!

I think we have been rotating heavily. There's some stats showing only Salah (up to Afcon) has played >66% of all games. And that was something like 67%. I can't find it now, but someone shared it on here.
