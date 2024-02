Well it sucks to lose that but end of the day Ali made a couple of mental errors cost us a point or three. Leaving him about 473 points and a bunch of cups positive on the ledger so im putting it firmly in the shit happens catagory.



We are miles ahead of where we are supposed to be and in a different universe entirely than the summer naysayers imagined so walking the league without breaking a sweat or any bumps in the road might be a bit much to ask. Thats our first legitimate loss in ages.