Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:05:54 pm
Our midfield created one shot on goal.

Adding Dom and Endo is not going to be enough to beat City to the title.

City lost at the Emirates too, it's not an easy place to go - especially when you're missing your two best attacking players and two of your three starting midfielders.

Yes, we werent at our best, but weve still shown over the course of this season that well be there or thereabouts.

Its also been a season defined by unexpected results so far and theres no indication that wont continue, including Man City.
Losing is all about perspective and context. I was at Villa Park for the 5.1, that Liverpool team went on to be Champions of Europe. Yesterday was simply a bad performance from a team that is still developing, and was nowhere near full strength. The mistakes that gifted them two goals are ones we hardly ever see and just happen. For me the game was won and lost in midfield where our original 3 just just didn't have the collective physical strength and cohesion to dominate. Macca was the pick of the 3 and he battled as hard as he could, but Jones and Gravenberch were just too lightweight and drifted in and out of the game. I have no worries that a full strength Livepool would have beaten Arsenal and we will be in the mix at the end of the season.
Quote from: Believe on Today at 12:13:47 pm
City lost at the Emirates too, it's not an easy place to go - especially when you're missing your two best attacking players and two of your three starting midfielders.

Yes, we werent at our best, but weve still shown over the course of this season that well be there or thereabouts.

Its also been a season defined by unexpected results so far and theres no indication that wont continue, including Man City.



Well see but I think with Haaland and KDB back they will go on one of their usual mega runs. We have to do our best to try to match them stride for stride.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:15:46 pm

Well see but I think with Haaland and KDB back they will go on one of their usual mega runs. We have to do our best to try to match them stride for stride.

They have already won 7 in a row.

They will have tough games coming up too.
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:05:54 pm
Our midfield created one shot on goal.

Adding Dom and Endo is not going to be enough to beat City to the title.

But we are currently top.

The title is also in our hands.
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:05:54 pm
Our midfield created one shot on goal.

Adding Dom and Endo is not going to be enough to beat City to the title.

Luckily, we dont need to play Arsenal every week. Our run of games now is probably the most favourable weve had at the business end of a title race in recent years. Smash the dross and we will be right up there.
A bad day in the office is how I would put it

Unlucky to have Szobo and inform Bradley get ruled out before the second hardest fixture, and Nunez picking up a knock which surely must have stopped him starting whatever Klopp says

Great to have Thiago back. Grav has great potential of course but atm at least against a team like Arsenal, he does seem like a stepdown from our other options. Does some good stuff but doesn't really contribute defensively atm.

It goes to show what a cheating Arsenal team are that the referee was actually better than most on trying to clamp down on them and it still feel like they got away with so much
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:11:36 pm
It created something like 100 in the previous 4 games I think. Would that midfield be enough?
Not to beat City.
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:23:51 pm
Not to beat City.

Why though?

If we win all our games then we are Champions.
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:05:54 pm
Our midfield created one shot on goal.

Adding Dom and Endo is not going to be enough to beat City to the title.
What happened to doubters into believers? In our manager's final season have some bloody hope and optimism. And I'm being restrained there. What a depressing post when we're top and still have so much more to give. City finish strongly it's true but we always do too under Klopp, even if we've been utter crap. And we haven't been utter crap, we've been good enough to be top and have so much more we can improve on.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:25:22 pm
Why though?

If we win all our games then we are Champions.

Agreed. If we win the rest.
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:26:37 pm
Agreed. If we win the rest.

If City win their remaining 17 then they would have won 24 on the bounce.

12 wins for us should be enough providing we beat them.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:27:46 pm
If City win their remaining 17 then they would have won 24 on the bounce.

12 wins for us should be enough providing we beat them.

Yep and this recent City team hasn't been on a mega run of wins yet. Think they won 11 in a row last season (and 12 the season before) but haven't got close to ours and their record of 18 straight Prem wins.
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 12:32:25 pm
Yep and this recent City team hasn't been on a mega run of wins yet. Think they won 11 in a row last season (and 12 the season before) but haven't got close to ours and their record of 18 straight Prem wins.

And if they do, then so be it.

Fuck all you can do about that.
Will be funny in here if City lose tonight.
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:38:57 pm
Will be funny in here if City lose tonight.

Imagine some of the negative posters will still spin it round to us losing yesterday.
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:38:57 pm
Will be funny in here if City lose tonight.

It's funny already.

Some absolute weapons in our fanbase.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:39:46 pm
Imagine some of the negative posters will still spin it round to us losing yesterday.

It's all the negative posters fault. 

They're bringing the team down.

If we all just believe and clap our hands, then Tink will live.
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:43:06 pm
It's all the negative posters fault. 

They're bringing the team down.

If we all just believe and clap our hands, then Tink will live.

What does that even mean ?

You have belittled our midfield that are currently top of the table. Its a strange take.
