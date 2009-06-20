Losing is all about perspective and context. I was at Villa Park for the 5.1, that Liverpool team went on to be Champions of Europe. Yesterday was simply a bad performance from a team that is still developing, and was nowhere near full strength. The mistakes that gifted them two goals are ones we hardly ever see and just happen. For me the game was won and lost in midfield where our original 3 just just didn't have the collective physical strength and cohesion to dominate. Macca was the pick of the 3 and he battled as hard as he could, but Jones and Gravenberch were just too lightweight and drifted in and out of the game. I have no worries that a full strength Livepool would have beaten Arsenal and we will be in the mix at the end of the season.