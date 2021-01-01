Take our medicine, cut the fucking suicidal hyperbole in this thread, and move on. That was our hardest remaining game of the season and a loss was the most likely result. We didn't deserve anything from it and still only lost due to brainfarts from 2 of our best 3 players of the last 10 years.



We have come through a very busy period with a ton of injuries and our best player missing and only had 1 bad result.



We have a week off now and for Burnley at home we can ease both TAA and Robbo back into the starting lineup with no worries. We continue to be somewhat lucky with the timing of certain injuries/suspensions since Gomez can fill in for Konate (who I thought looked injured for the entire match yesterday he was so poor).



Salah will be on the bench next week and available for Brentford away (my prediction).



Thiago will hopefully get half an hour against Burnley and might be able to start against Brentford if Szoboslai is still unavailable although I would not expect meaningful contribution from him until March at the earliest, he looked like he has aged 5 years and miles off the pace.



Yesterday was not the end of the world and even reading a few posts in this thread makes me wonder how some fans can sleep at night. I think it was obvious 2+ weeks ago that we need to prepare for City at home to be a must-win game due to the fixtures between that time and then - City's only hard game is tonight away to Brentford. I think they have been lucky with injuries and Europe will take a bigger toll on them than us.