« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2  (Read 19727 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,552
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #960 on: Today at 10:05:04 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:01:18 am
Maybe this is hyperbole but I feel its always been an issue under Klopp.

This is not me having a swipe at him or anything, and because we have been so good for the most part it doesnt happen too often but its definitely something we struggle with against good teams.

It's not hyperbole at all, I've been saying it for ages.  We've never been coached to do that under Klopp and in the days of Salah and Mane we would instead just get it to the fullbacks and they'd ping it down the line for those two to run onto as our out ball.

It doesn't affect us that much because no team can sustain a high press for an entire game, Arsenal dropped off eventually.  But every now and then we just get penned in or give up an easy chance for the opposition because we can't play through the press.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,523
  • Meh sd f
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #961 on: Today at 10:09:18 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:05:04 am
It's not hyperbole at all, I've been saying it for ages.  We've never been coached to do that under Klopp and in the days of Salah and Mane we would instead just get it to the fullbacks and they'd ping it down the line for those two to run onto as our out ball.

It doesn't affect us that much because no team can sustain a high press for an entire game, Arsenal dropped off eventually.  But every now and then we just get penned in or give up an easy chance for the opposition because we can't play through the press.
Two things missing here IMO:
* No false 9 to give us an extra body in midfield. Bobby was great at this, but Jota is not that guy. Gakpo can do a job. Personally I could have even tried Diaz there. He has the close control to receive the ball surrounded by players.
* Lack of pace up top means that Arsenal could push high. With Mane and the younger Salah, pushing high against us was very dangerous. Yesterday we lacked that.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,923
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #962 on: Today at 10:15:50 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:05:04 am
It's not hyperbole at all, I've been saying it for ages.  We've never been coached to do that under Klopp and in the days of Salah and Mane we would instead just get it to the fullbacks and they'd ping it down the line for those two to run onto as our out ball.

It doesn't affect us that much because no team can sustain a high press for an entire game, Arsenal dropped off eventually.  But every now and then we just get penned in or give up an easy chance for the opposition because we can't play through the press.

You keep mentioning Coaching as if it is some magical answer, but it isn't. The teams that play out through the press well are tactically set up to do so. They also recruit with the intention of playing through the press and have players like Jorginho who they can bring in for specific games.

City plays with either 1 striker or sometimes none, Arsenal does the same. They also play with three or four centre-backs and attacking mids adept at finding space between the lines. We don't we play with three out and out forwards.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online crewlove

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 44
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #963 on: Today at 10:16:53 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:01:18 am
Maybe this is hyperbole but I feel its always been an issue under Klopp.

This is not me having a swipe at him or anything, and because we have been so good for the most part it doesnt happen too often but its definitely something we struggle with against good teams.

I think we were better at beating high press few years ago, but it certainly worsened. These days even worse teams can press us effectively. Whether it's "they throw everything at us and will tire out in the end" or we simply can't deal with that, it's different discussion.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,202
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #964 on: Today at 10:21:33 am »
We used to be excellent at beating the press. Bobby and Mane a big part of that because of their ability to drop back and receive the ball. They were strong and the ball would just stick to them. Our current bunch of attackers arent as good at that.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,552
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #965 on: Today at 10:26:27 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:15:50 am
You keep mentioning Coaching as if it is some magical answer, but it isn't. The teams that play out through the press well are tactically set up to do so. They also recruit with the intention of playing through the press and have players like Jorginho who they can bring in for specific games.

City plays with either 1 striker or sometimes none, Arsenal does the same. They also play with three or four centre-backs and attacking mids adept at finding space between the lines. We don't we play with three out and out forwards.

Real are brilliant at it and they played with a back four forever.  If other teams are tactically set up to do it, why can't we?  Just move players around when we're playing out through a press and then move players around when we've progressed the ball into midfield.

We already move players around in and out of possession with the fullback inverting, the opposite fullback pushing high, our wide right player coming inside, or our midfield making a two instead of a three, etc.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #966 on: Today at 10:26:46 am »
i do think people are forgetting we were badly handicapped yesterday
missing Szobo,Salah & Nunez.
missing our 2 best forwards
how would Arsenal have done with no Saka for example.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,405
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #967 on: Today at 10:27:06 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:21:33 am
We used to be excellent at beating the press. Bobby and Mane a big part of that because of their ability to drop back and receive the ball. They were strong and the ball would just stick to them. Our current bunch of attackers arent as good at that.

Also about having pace and pushing their defenders back and like you say when we do get the ball up the field not immediately giving it away, their defence was 10-15 yards further up meaning their midfield had less ground to cover.

Klopp switched it up and had Jones move back next to Mac Allister which worked until we conceeded the 2nd, that's probably my biggest frustration we started the game with the exact same set up which got battered 1st half in the cup.

Really didn't suit us having Gomez inverting and Trent staying high and wide, Gomez isn't good enough on the ball against a team as good as Arsenal and Trent was continually out of position forcing Konate covering half the pitch on his own, our shape was terrible all from a simple long ball into the channel behind Trent. Wasn't helped with Gravenberch not used to playing that right sided position, really should have been Jones.
Logged

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,233
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #968 on: Today at 10:31:15 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:09:45 am
One thing thats still super frustrating is at the start of the second half we dropped Jones in to sit next to Macallister and instantly looked better - at least off the ball

I banged on about it pre match but I have no idea why we dont set up like that away at city and arsenal - every time weve played these fixtures in the last couple of years our 6 gets isolated and we cant play out in the first 25 mins against the high press   I get the manager likes to perfect and run with one system but this problem is so evident we should make the change
Obv last night with no pacy outlet upfront it wouldve been hard either way
He made that change after about 20 minutes and we had far better control afterwards.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,523
  • Meh sd f
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #969 on: Today at 10:32:26 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:26:46 am
i do think people are forgetting we were badly handicapped yesterday
missing Szobo,Salah & Nunez.
missing our 2 best forwards
how would Arsenal have done with no Saka for example.
Absolutely, and also playing Gomez on the left and an non-fit Trent on the right was a huge handicap.
Trent and Robbo are very important to how we beat the press.
Having our second string of Kostas and Bradley would also have been better than what we had yesterday
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #970 on: Today at 10:37:21 am »
Trent not being fully fit was clearly an issue, but I might have been tempted to keep him on with Nunez being subbed on.

Have to assume Klopp just felt Trent didn't have the legs for a full 90.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,655
  • Internet terrorist
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #971 on: Today at 10:42:53 am »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 10:01:37 am
Calm reactions are not the strength of a fanbase after a defeat in a big game, but I think we need to be a bit more measured here.

It was a defeat, we played badly, but it's one game. We've played badly numerous times this season, it happens over a 38 game season. But without Salah, Szoboszlai and Nunez a large part of our intensity and ability to turn a game was missing there.

This forum in Aug was full of people saying the aim was Top 4. I never bought into that, thought it lacked ambition, but that was the majority opinion, that if we got back into the 4 it'd be a good season. Yet here we are, top with 15 games to go and the same people are saying we've blown it, bottled it, etc.

Some people don't deserve what this team is giving them, we are flawed and on a journey but we are competing at a high level, and still some people are complaining because we're not brilliant every week,  despite most of you thinking we were maybe good enough to sneak 4th six months ago.

The big picture looks great, yesterday was a bit crap. Give me the big picture over one defeat, we're doing really well and we're in a race most of you thought we'd never be in. Step back a bit and enjoy what's to come I'd say, and forget about yesterday, these things happen.
Absolutely spot on, people have very short memories.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #972 on: Today at 10:44:58 am »
Take our medicine, cut the fucking suicidal hyperbole in this thread, and move on. That was our hardest remaining game of the season and a loss was the most likely result. We didn't deserve anything from it and still only lost due to brainfarts from 2 of our best 3 players of the last 10 years.

We have come through a very busy period with a ton of injuries and our best player missing and only had 1 bad result.

We have a week off now and for Burnley at home we can ease both TAA and Robbo back into the starting lineup with no worries. We continue to be somewhat lucky with the timing of certain injuries/suspensions since Gomez can fill in for Konate (who I thought looked injured for the entire match yesterday he was so poor).

Salah will be on the bench next week and available for Brentford away (my prediction).

Thiago will hopefully get half an hour against Burnley and might be able to start against Brentford if Szoboslai is still unavailable although I would not expect meaningful contribution from him until March at the earliest, he looked like he has aged 5 years and miles off the pace.

Yesterday was not the end of the world and even reading a few posts in this thread makes me wonder how some fans can sleep at night. I think it was obvious 2+ weeks ago that we need to prepare for City at home to be a must-win game due to the fixtures between that time and then - City's only hard game is tonight away to Brentford. I think they have been lucky with injuries and Europe will take a bigger toll on them than us.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,468
  • Red since '64
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #973 on: Today at 10:44:59 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:15:50 am
You keep mentioning Coaching as if it is some magical answer, but it isn't. The teams that play out through the press well are tactically set up to do so. They also recruit with the intention of playing through the press and have players like Jorginho who they can bring in for specific games.

City plays with either 1 striker or sometimes none, Arsenal does the same. They also play with three or four centre-backs and attacking mids adept at finding space between the lines. We don't we play with three out and out forwards.

Yep, Arsenal are in many respects a City clone - which is hardly surprising.

There are lots of reasons why yesterdays result and performance were disappointing and theyve been covered in this thread. I personally think the biggest single factor was Arsenals freshness compared to ours. As many posters have alluded to, the VVD/Ali brainfart compounded that.

But Klopp teams take risks which are calculated; one of those calculations is that we rely on the excellence of 1 on 1 defending and an elite keeper. Arsenal, for much of that game after the first half hour, defended deep and with all 11 behind the ball; watch it back.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,923
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #974 on: Today at 10:46:03 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:26:27 am
Real are brilliant at it and they played with a back four forever.  If other teams are tactically set up to do it, why can't we?  Just move players around when we're playing out through a press and then move players around when we've progressed the ball into midfield.

We already move players around in and out of possession with the fullback inverting, the opposite fullback pushing high, our wide right player coming inside, or our midfield making a two instead of a three, etc.

In the game at Anfield we had 52% possession and completely pressed them to death for the first 20 until we gave away a soft goal. In the Final we had 54% possession and had 24 shots to four.

In the Madrid games versus City they had around 40% possession. Madrid under Ancelotti in the big games aren't some passing masterclass. They tend to cede possession get men behind the ball and look to counterattack.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,752
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #975 on: Today at 10:48:10 am »
Damn, one loss and loads have lost their heads.

I know were up against a cheating juggernaut but having a bit of resilience wouldnt go amiss with some on here.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,923
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #976 on: Today at 10:50:38 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:44:59 am
Yep, Arsenal are in many respects a City clone - which is hardly surprising.

There are lots of reasons why yesterdays result and performance were disappointing and theyve been covered in this thread. I personally think the biggest single factor was Arsenals freshness compared to ours. As many posters have alluded to, the VVD/Ali brainfart compounded that.

But Klopp teams take risks which are calculated; one of those calculations is that we rely on the excellence of 1 on 1 defending and an elite keeper. Arsenal, for much of that game after the first half hour, defended deep and with all 11 behind the ball; watch it back.

Agree completely.

We were also missing the likes of Bradley and Szobozslai who are basically running machines and Trent was way off the pace.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,293
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #977 on: Today at 10:54:33 am »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 10:01:37 am
Calm reactions are not the strength of a fanbase after a defeat in a big game, but I think we need to be a bit more measured here.

It was a defeat, we played badly, but it's one game. We've played badly numerous times this season, it happens over a 38 game season. But without Salah, Szoboszlai and Nunez a large part of our intensity and ability to turn a game was missing there.

This forum in Aug was full of people saying the aim was Top 4. I never bought into that, thought it lacked ambition, but that was the majority opinion, that if we got back into the 4 it'd be a good season. Yet here we are, top with 15 games to go and the same people are saying we've blown it, bottled it, etc.

Some people don't deserve what this team is giving them, we are flawed and on a journey but we are competing at a high level, and still some people are complaining because we're not brilliant every week,  despite most of you thinking we were maybe good enough to sneak 4th six months ago.

The big picture looks great, yesterday was a bit crap. Give me the big picture over one defeat, we're doing really well and we're in a race most of you thought we'd never be in. Step back a bit and enjoy what's to come I'd say, and forget about yesterday, these things happen.

fair post. i think a lot of the overreactions are all just down to our true main opponents to the title race (city). a few points can be all the difference against them.

i'm not so disappointed in the result, but just in the manner of it. occasion seemed to get the better of us.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,814
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #978 on: Today at 11:04:34 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:30:07 am
Couldn't play out through a high press again.  Whoever the new manager is, I hope that's an aspect of our game they can coach.

Yeah, it's one of the areas where we could improve quite a bit actually.  there's very few flaws in our game right now but this is one of them and it really showed yesterday.
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,041
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #979 on: Today at 11:06:57 am »
I am feeling OK about this one. Hate losing and I absolutely loathe that we have to wait a week to play again but I am generally OK.

There was clearly a lot of disruption in the 24-36hrs before the game - Szoboslai injury, Nunez was clearly struggling, Bradley's tragic news. I think we can all agree yesterday was not our best team available and it created a lot of problems for us.

We gave them an absolute gift of a second goal and a third when you consider we had no RB and no RCB. But overall, deserved to the lose the game.

Bad days happen and the reason for this one I can take on the chin I think.

Next game we should have Trent and Robertson to play more minutes, not sure about Szoboslai but Endo will be back, Nunez should be fit and there might be a chance for Salah to return.

Home game against the team 19th in the League - perfect game to try and put things right and try and start another winning run.

I really don't think there needs to be an enquiry into this one. 2nd league defeat of the season - feels shit but these lads will have a chance to put it right and not let it become a longer blip and I think they will do that.
Logged
JFT96.

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #980 on: Today at 11:07:01 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:04:34 am
Yeah, it's one of the areas where we could improve quite a bit actually.  there's very few flaws in our game right now but this is one of them and it really showed yesterday.

I think it's why De Zerbi has quite a good record against us too. Often puts two 10's pressing a lone 6. It was a clever tactical tweak by Arteta.
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #981 on: Today at 11:10:19 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:26:46 am
i do think people are forgetting we were badly handicapped yesterday
missing Szobo,Salah & Nunez.
missing our 2 best forwards
how would Arsenal have done with no Saka for example.

I think Klopp has admitted he should have started with Nunez, & we certainly missed Szobo's energy & pressing in the midfield. Hopefully he's not out for too long
Logged

Online Koplord

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 958
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #982 on: Today at 11:12:12 am »
After reflecting on things I am kind of disappointed in our approach that we basically walked into and never walked back out of the trap arsenal set.

They were the home team and needed the win more than us so imo the pressure should have been on them to come at us and break us down but instead we took all the pressure on our shoulders and took responsibility of us dominating the ball and risking being counter attacked. That approach didnt change at all for the entire first 45. They are not a particular potent attack and we could have blunted them and give them things to worry about on the counter but we just continued to play ourselves into trouble.

Second half they looked deflated but The 2-1 mentally killed us, crowd up and they completely galvanised Arsenal who just reverted to 11 behind the ball and again letting us take all the risks. Had the 2-1 mistake not have happened I think there is every chance we find a goal especially with the subs.
Logged
If I hadn't seen such riches I could live with being poor.

Online Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #983 on: Today at 11:14:32 am »
Had someone told me prior to the season starting that come early Feb we'd be top of the league having already played City, Arsenal, & Spurs away from home, I'd have been one happy bunny.

Perspective is a great thing in times like this.
Logged

Online Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,080
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #984 on: Today at 11:17:38 am »
A rare bad day at the office all round. Not having Bradley, Szoboszlai, Darwin (from the start) and Mo available severely hampered us in what was the toughest remaining away day. Arguably the toughest remaining fixture to be fair.

We weren't at it and it can happen over a season. We're still in a fabulous position.

Onwards and upwards.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 