I am feeling OK about this one. Hate losing and I absolutely loathe that we have to wait a week to play again but I am generally OK.
There was clearly a lot of disruption in the 24-36hrs before the game - Szoboslai injury, Nunez was clearly struggling, Bradley's tragic news. I think we can all agree yesterday was not our best team available and it created a lot of problems for us.
We gave them an absolute gift of a second goal and a third when you consider we had no RB and no RCB. But overall, deserved to the lose the game.
Bad days happen and the reason for this one I can take on the chin I think.
Next game we should have Trent and Robertson to play more minutes, not sure about Szoboslai but Endo will be back, Nunez should be fit and there might be a chance for Salah to return.
Home game against the team 19th in the League - perfect game to try and put things right and try and start another winning run.
I really don't think there needs to be an enquiry into this one. 2nd league defeat of the season - feels shit but these lads will have a chance to put it right and not let it become a longer blip and I think they will do that.