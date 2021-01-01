Hes such an annoying little disrespectful twat.



And all this stuff about taking pictures. The last time a team did something similar against it was Spurs and soon after that they went on a dreadful run of form. Arsenal are going to embarrass themselves. Mark my words.



The desperation from them to act like they're one of the big boys makes them look less and less like they actually belong. Beyond the stuff at the end, Odegaard is geeing up the crowd after 20 minutes when they'd largely created fuck all. It's so tryhard. Add that to their stupid wannabe YNWA song and ripping off other chants from us. It's attempted karaoke Liverpool, from a fanbase who leave early when only one down with ten minutes to go. Utter hot air.The truth is, they put everything into that first half, and we still went in level. They were there for the taking in the second half, and we started the half like we would do the decent thing. But then they were simply gifted the lead. They can be happy they won of course, but they earned zilch. Handed on a platter to them.Arteta has long since been a jumped-up, small time gimp, but their whole attitude and demeanor is that of a team that's desperate to convince themselves they belong at the top. The reality is behaviour like that only convinces me more they're complete pretenders.