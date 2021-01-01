« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2  (Read 17035 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,846
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #880 on: Today at 12:36:26 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:32:14 am
They have form of going on long winning runs when they smell blood. Particularly around run-ins. They've managed to keep pace at the top without their 2 best players.

Yeah i find it odd how people talk about City. Yes they have dropped points, they do that every season because nobody wins all their games. But there is a period where they will clock up 12-15 wins and that is eventually enough.

The fact is they are already on 7 in a row and most likely will be top once they have played their two games. That then means we will have to beat them and if we dont, thats the title theirs. We are not chasing City down.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,289
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #881 on: Today at 12:44:52 am »
Yes, still in our hands, beating City was always going to be the important one (albeit drawing may have been enough before today)
Just need to do what they do (and we have done this season), keep winning the awkward games, we may not be favourites but I like it that way and no-one gave us a chance after last season so this is a bonus really.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
  • American Red since 1986
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #882 on: Today at 12:53:20 am »
We didn't play our best clearly.  But I think that was their peak level as well.  I felt they played really well and didn't put a foot wrong all day.  (And I don't consider our goal a "gift".  We put the pressure on them from our good play and their own player pulled an Odegaard and hand-passed it into the goal.  It's a penalty if it doesn't go in.)

Just a bad day on the pitch, but we're the better team between the two of us and they'll be lucky to get any higher than third.  Nothing to do but move on and play better next match.  I don't see any ominous signs from that performance; just a single bad day and all teams have them, even City.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #883 on: Today at 12:54:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:36:26 am
Yeah i find it odd how people talk about City. Yes they have dropped points, they do that every season because nobody wins all their games. But there is a period where they will clock up 12-15 wins and that is eventually enough.

The fact is they are already on 7 in a row and most likely will be top once they have played their two games. That then means we will have to beat them and if we dont, thats the title theirs. We are not chasing City down.
They will find it harder when they reach the CL QF because of their small squad. Injuries are also a factor.

Are you scared of City?
Logged

Offline collytum

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #884 on: Today at 01:01:03 am »
Starting Gravenberch, Gakpo and Elliott away to a fired up Arsenal was never going to work. Bullied and out worked for most of the game. Hopefully we don't see that line up again this season as we get players back from injury.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,084
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #885 on: Today at 01:02:29 am »
Quote from: collytum on Today at 01:01:03 am
Starting Gravenberch, Gakpo and Elliott away to a fired up Arsenal was never going to work. Bullied and out worked for most of the game. Hopefully we don't see that line up again this season as we get players back from injury.
Gapko against hardworking and fast midfielders was asking for trouble.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
  • American Red since 1986
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #886 on: Today at 01:04:02 am »
Quote from: collytum on Today at 01:01:03 am
Starting Gravenberch, Gakpo and Elliott away to a fired up Arsenal was never going to work. Bullied and out worked for most of the game. Hopefully we don't see that line up again this season as we get players back from injury.

Elliott didn't start.  He probably should have, but we were light in midfield and it was going to be one or the other of them.  Gakpo was fine, but Ryan's a bit out of his depth away to a top team still.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,764
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #887 on: Today at 01:20:54 am »
I think we need a poll to see who has given up and who hasn't?

Where's Andy when you need him?
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #888 on: Today at 01:28:11 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:20:54 am
I think we need a poll to see who has given up and who hasn't?

Where's Andy when you need him?

Off complaining about the refereeing somewhere.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,252
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #889 on: Today at 01:38:55 am »
I presume this thread was a meltdown regarding the previous day's insertion of 3 spherical objects into the Liverpudlian football net versus 1 spherical object into the Woolwich net?
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,241
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #890 on: Today at 02:02:49 am »
What is it with London clubs and over-celebrating
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,349
  • Maths Mug!
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #891 on: Today at 02:17:21 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 12:25:57 am
From Opta Analyst:

Arsenal's xG total of 3.52 was the highest faced by Liverpool in a Premier League game on record.

And some are accusing me of overreacting.




I'd say all 3 are true
As in, that stat
You overreacting
and you talking utter shite
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,084
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #892 on: Today at 03:10:33 am »
The previous game with the trouncing  of Chelsea led to high expectations for this game.
Unfortunately, we lost 3 players in Nunez, Szobo and Bradley before the game.
It was a bridge too far in the end without these high performance players.
The game felt like a flat tyre.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,463
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #893 on: Today at 04:24:26 am »
Nunezs foot
Bradleys bereavement
Doms injury
Mos injury
Endo unavailability

Was a bridge too far. I think had Dom and Bradley been available we would have competed more. That said, despite all of that at the start of the second half we had the momentum and Allisons and VVD utter brain fart took that momentum away in an instant.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #894 on: Today at 04:31:52 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 10:47:12 pm
Hes such an annoying little disrespectful twat.

And all this stuff about taking pictures. The last time a team did something similar against it was Spurs and soon after that they went on a dreadful run of form. Arsenal are going to embarrass themselves. Mark my words.

The desperation from them to act like they're one of the big boys makes them look less and less like they actually belong. Beyond the stuff at the end, Odegaard is geeing up the crowd after 20 minutes when they'd largely created fuck all. It's so tryhard. Add that to their stupid wannabe YNWA song and ripping off other chants from us. It's attempted karaoke Liverpool, from a fanbase who leave early when only one down with ten minutes to go. Utter hot air.

The truth is, they put everything into that first half, and we still went in level. They were there for the taking in the second half, and we started the half like we would do the decent thing. But then they were simply gifted the lead. They can be happy they won of course, but they earned zilch. Handed on a platter to them.

Arteta has long since been a jumped-up, small time gimp, but their whole attitude and demeanor is that of a team that's desperate to convince themselves they belong at the top. The reality is behaviour like that only convinces me more they're complete pretenders.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:33:44 am by decosabute »
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,463
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #895 on: Today at 04:34:08 am »
For the people flinging themselves off cliffs, some things to remember;

1. We have key players to return. Some will return within the week and others by the end of the month.
2. There are no midweek games between Burnley and Brentford allowing Klopp time for coaching
3. Arsenal can no longer directly affect our results
4. Arsenal play City away. We play play City at home.

There are also a ton of other factors like strong teams playing and Europe. A lot of the season left to play but our margin of error has gotten smaller especially if City win their games in hand which they almost certainly will.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #896 on: Today at 04:39:59 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:24:26 am
Nunezs foot
Bradleys bereavement
Doms injury
Mos injury
Endo unavailability

Was a bridge too far. I think had Dom and Bradley been available we would have competed more. That said, despite all of that at the start of the second half we had the momentum and Allisons and VVD utter brain fart took that momentum away in an instant.

Agree with all that. As I keep saying, we've had an insane number of absences going back two or three months now. The only reason it's never mentioned is because we keep winning. Spurs and Newcastle have even a bit of what we've had and it's fucking crying "injury crisis" all over the media.

I've been waiting for it to happen but yesterday was the day where it became a match and an absence too far. The positives are that we have Burnley next (couldn't ask for a bigger banker to get back on the horse again), and that we should have close to a fully fit squad (Matip and Bajcetic aside) for that for the first time all season.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,552
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #897 on: Today at 06:34:19 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:02:49 am
What is it with London clubs and over-celebrating

Who cares anyway? Jesus I switched off immediately after the game why would anyone watch it anyway?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,552
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #898 on: Today at 06:38:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:36:26 am
Yeah i find it odd how people talk about City. Yes they have dropped points, they do that every season because nobody wins all their games. But there is a period where they will clock up 12-15 wins and that is eventually enough.

The fact is they are already on 7 in a row and most likely will be top once they have played their two games. That then means we will have to beat them and if we dont, thats the title theirs. We are not chasing City down.

And? Why do you constantly go on about City all the time? I'm not even bothered about them until we play them. We fight on, otherwise what is the point?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 