We didn't play our best clearly. But I think that was their peak level as well. I felt they played really well and didn't put a foot wrong all day. (And I don't consider our goal a "gift". We put the pressure on them from our good play and their own player pulled an Odegaard and hand-passed it into the goal. It's a penalty if it doesn't go in.)



Just a bad day on the pitch, but we're the better team between the two of us and they'll be lucky to get any higher than third. Nothing to do but move on and play better next match. I don't see any ominous signs from that performance; just a single bad day and all teams have them, even City.