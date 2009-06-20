« previous next »
PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
He's not callning a spade a spade, he's calling a spade a lawnmower.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Arteta is a weasel, running around the place like they scored a last minute winner to win the league. The fist pumps and provoking our bench.

Players with the big party after winning the "we beat Liverpool" trophy.

Odegaard taking photos.

Pathetic stuff, even Neville described it as "immaturity".

Imagine being that excitable 15 games out.

Funnily enough Spurs did the same thing after beating 9 men in injury time. Faltered a few games after.

Small-time attitude like that won't win titles.



Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Quote from: TheMan on Yesterday at 10:29:25 pm
Arteta is a weasel, running around the place like they scored a last minute winner to win the league. The fist pumps and provoking our bench.

Players with the big party after winning the "we beat Liverpool" trophy.

Odegaard taking photos.

Pathetic stuff, even Neville described it as "immaturity".

Imagine being that excitable 15 games out.

Funnily enough Spurs did the same thing after beating 9 men in injury time. Faltered a few games after.

Small-time attitude like that won't win titles.

 :no Did this actually happen? Any videos online? What a small time twat he is.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
First half I thought we did okay.  We got a lucky goal, but they got lucky three times. 

Second half started really bright and shot ourselves in the foot.

Giving Martinelli essentially one quarter of the pitch to operate in and nobody anywhere near him when he recieves a pass?. What the hell is that all about?  No bloody wonder he likes playing against us..

Why is everyone saying Arse played really well today?  They didn't.  They were average at best.

Their first goal, Havertz smashes the ball straight at our keeper (no shock there then), ball rolls right into Saka's path and he passes it into an empty net. Second Virgil messes up, as a result Allisson is out of place, empty net, goal.  Third, weak shot, gets deflected right through Allison's legs, three, a man down and game over.  It's not as if they had to play the scintillating they're now alledged for playing.

The sending off was bloody harsh too.  But then again, it's Taylor so it's something we should come to expect.

That's 2* defeats in 23 premier league games, lets not go overboard eh.

:)

* counting the farcial Spurs "defeat".
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Arteta did 3 fist pump to Arsenal crowd at the end

What an embarrasing little turd he is

Hes such an annoying little disrespectful twat.

And all this stuff about taking pictures. The last time a team did something similar against it was Spurs and soon after that they went on a dreadful run of form. Arsenal are going to embarrass themselves. Mark my words.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
I'm so glad I didn't see this.

No one watching on sky would've

It's doing the rounds on social media.

It really is unbelievable he did that
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Embarrassing from them at the end of the game, showed why they won't be there for the last few games.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Embarrassing from them at the end of the game, showed why they won't be there for the last few games.

Honestly think that will stick a fire under us.

Jurgen will use it.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
This loss means we're back under the radar. No one besides most Liverpool fans expects anything from us.  :D
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Our next 4 league fixtures are:

Burnley
Brentford
Nottingham Forest
Luton

A week till Burnley. A week till Brentford. Absolutely no excuse now.
Endo back. Thiago back. Salah likely back soon. Hopefully Bradley can play a part in the next few weeks.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Honestly think that will stick a fire under us.

Jurgen will use it.

Agree, we took it on the chin, humble post match interview from Virgil and Jurgen the same after what must have been the longest post match interview from a losing manager with the Sky reporter trying his best to get a reaction.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Just seeing the Arteta stuff now. Embarrassed for Arsenal to be honest..
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
City will not win 15 games on the bounce. If they do then we can all pack up and they deserve it. But they wont. They have shown they are vulnerable like us and arsenal. So lets keep the faith.

If anyone is convinced that City will win 15 on the trot then they could make a fortune by sticking a bet on.  Odds must be ridiculous, must be at least 100/1.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Hopefully, it'll be their Cup Final.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
City will not win 15 games on the bounce. If they do then we can all pack up and they deserve it. But they wont. They have shown they are vulnerable like us and arsenal. So lets keep the faith.

City deserve fuck all. Just like Lance Armstrong or Ben Johnson.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
If anyone is convinced that City will win 15 on the trot then they could make a fortune by sticking a bet on.  Odds must be ridiculous, must be at least 100/1.

Yeah people are talking like theres 5 to go and they dont have to come to anfield
Also its a 3 horse race - I know all of football is City obsessed but Arsenal have great underlying numbers / not in a false position and are in it until theyre not
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Hopefully, it'll be their Cup Final.

They blew that chance in an actual cup tie
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
We didn't look like a team that could win the title today. The cheaters were the favorites anyway, and now with De Bruyine and Haaland back, and with us shitting the bed against Arsenal, they are even bigger favorites. Unfortunately, the news about Klopp leaving at the end of the season didn't have a positive impact on the team.

Anyway, we can still win 2-3 cups, and that would be the perfect goodbye present for Jurgen ...

You see I knew it wouldn't take long for a Liverpool fan to spout this.  ::) I said to friends in our whatsapp group that the minute we lose a game, you will get fans saying we lost because Klopp's announcement has had a negative impact on the players. It's utter nonsense. We just had a bad day at the office.

We move.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
I just find their celebrations a bit weird. I mean you'd think they might learn from their failure last season and Spurs' odd celebrations earlier this season.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 10:32:29 pm
:no Did this actually happen? Any videos online? What a small time twat he is.



Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
I'd love to kick the ever loving shit out of Arteta. Shit milk tray man
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Such a big come down from Wednesday. I know we had to chane 3 players but this was not in any way shape or form the same team who dominated Chelsea on Wednesday. Even taking into account the quality of the opposition this was such a poor performance from us, no pressing, no intensity and we didn't learn a single thing from the last 2 matches against them.

If they gave us a gift, we returned it in spades, a shocking mistake from VVD. even Konate just seemed to struggleing to keep up with players, not sure if he was carrying a knock or not.

Even with the odd decision against us, we can have no complaints, we had 5mins at the start of the 2nd half else we didn't do enough to win the game. The draw was still on but we pissed it away.

Didn't see this performance coming. Less bothered about the result but it does confim that we will have to beat City if we want to win the league.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Our next 4 league fixtures are:

Burnley
Brentford
Nottingham Forest
Luton
It needs to be 12pts to keep our head above water. Brentford away the toughest but might be a blessing were playing them at 12.30 rather than an evening game when their crowd would be more up for it.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
It needs to be 12pts to keep our head above water. Brentford away the toughest but might be a blessing were playing them at 12.30 rather than an evening game when their crowd would be more up for it.

Keep our head above water? Is that assuming Arsenal and City win all theirs?
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
It needs to be 12pts to keep our head above water. Brentford away the toughest but might be a blessing were playing them at 12.30 rather than an evening game when their crowd would be more up for it.
Heads above water is a bit of an exaggeration. Were top
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Didn't watch the game, just scrolling around here.

Question. Is it true, as what have been said a few times here in this thread, regarding the ref bought couples of Arsenal dives and playacting?

Pardon me, haven't watched he highlights on Youtube yet. Thanks, lads here.

Need to go to office.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Probably the first time all season where we just havent been anywhere near good enough. Right hand side was all over the place though not that surprising with the players missing. Throw in Virg having a stinker and it was a recipe for disaster.

Weve now got a week to rest and recover and come out firing against Burnley. Still a long way to go till the title is decided and its looking like a 3 horse race between ourselves, Arsenal and City
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
The frustration for me is that because City are massive cheats, these days you can't afford to lose many games at all. I'm sure in the 80s we must have lost plenty of games along the way to winning titles.

Edit, just had a look and in 82/3 we lost 8 and drew 10 and still won it.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Im not overly concerned by the city game, their record at Anfield is terrible, well beat them. What worries me more are the trips to Yernited, Everton, Villa and possibly even West Ham. Weve been consistently poor away from home against the top half sides with only a win against Newcastle so far this season. Ordinarily you could probably win all your home games, and beat the bottom ten away which weve near enough done, but were going to need a couple of big away performances before the season is out and there is no form to be wildly optimistic about at the moment.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Had a bit of time to reflect on that and my God, it was awful wasn't it? I can understand going there and marginally losing whilst playing well but we were utterly atrocious. And that's without even saying that the starting eleven, tactics and just about everything else was wrong as well.

A massive game away to one of your biggest rivals is something that surely was marked down on everyone's calendars. And yet we went into that game with the intensity of a wet sock. They wanted it more. They pressed us and were first to everything. They had about 7 or 8 efforts on target while we had one. So many players seemed so lax. I'm not sure how all of that could've happened in such a massive and pivotol game in the season.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Im not overly concerned by the city game, their record at Anfield is terrible, well beat them. What worries me more are the trips to Yernited, Everton, Villa and possibly even West Ham. Weve been consistently poor away from home against the top half sides with only a win against Newcastle so far this season. Ordinarily you could probably win all your home games, and beat the bottom ten away which weve near enough done, but were going to need a couple of big away performances before the season is out and there is no form to be wildly optimistic about at the moment.
Yes, exactly and that's what will seperate us from City (aside from the Anfield game)
Arsenal won't win the league, top 4 again but could do with them taking points off City. They play in the same mould as City but without the ability to keep it up in every game, they love going down easily and referees buy it every time, 3rd.
As for us, we were poor but could have had a point except for ourselves (not them)
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Had a bit of time to reflect on that and my God, it was awful wasn't it? I can understand going there and marginally losing whilst playing well but we were utterly atrocious. And that's without even saying that the starting eleven, tactics and just about everything else was wrong as well.

A massive game away to one of your biggest rivals is something that surely was marked down on everyone's calendars. And yet we went into that game with the intensity of a wet sock. They wanted it more. They pressed us and were first to everything. They had about 7 or 8 efforts on target while we had one. So many players seemed so lax. I'm not sure how all of that could've happened in such a massive and pivotol game in the season.
Its unlike you to double down on your negativity
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
..... counting the farcial Spurs "defeat". 


We weren't defeated by Spurs, they were awarded the game by corrupt match officials !
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Cool brainfart from Virgil. Too cool at times.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
From Opta Analyst:

Arsenal's xG total of 3.52 was the highest faced by Liverpool in a Premier League game on record.

And some are accusing me of overreacting.


Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
From Opta Analyst:

Arsenal's xG total of 3.52 was the highest faced by Liverpool in a Premier League game on record.

And some are accusing me of overreacting.



From what I can see most are accusing you of talking shite because youve been talking shite
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Why would we have to be perfect?

City have played 21 League games and dropped points in a third of them. They have already drew 4 and lost 3.


They have form of going on long winning runs when they smell blood. Particularly around run-ins. They've managed to keep pace at the top without their 2 best players.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
From Opta Analyst:

Arsenal's xG total of 3.52 was the highest faced by Liverpool in a Premier League game on record.

And some are accusing me of overreacting.
That's the trouble with stats, Martinelli's 'shot' is included as an expected goal because you would assume, with no-one to beat, he will score, he did.
Arsenal having xG of 3.52 suggests they played well. Their expected goals should really have been 2.52 because that shot should never have happened, it was a gift.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
From Opta Analyst:

Arsenal's xG total of 3.52 was the highest faced by Liverpool in a Premier League game on record.

And some are accusing me of overreacting.

Both can be true.
