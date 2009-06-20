Such a big come down from Wednesday. I know we had to chane 3 players but this was not in any way shape or form the same team who dominated Chelsea on Wednesday. Even taking into account the quality of the opposition this was such a poor performance from us, no pressing, no intensity and we didn't learn a single thing from the last 2 matches against them.



If they gave us a gift, we returned it in spades, a shocking mistake from VVD. even Konate just seemed to struggleing to keep up with players, not sure if he was carrying a knock or not.



Even with the odd decision against us, we can have no complaints, we had 5mins at the start of the 2nd half else we didn't do enough to win the game. The draw was still on but we pissed it away.



Didn't see this performance coming. Less bothered about the result but it does confim that we will have to beat City if we want to win the league.