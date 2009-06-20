First half I thought we did okay. We got a lucky goal, but they got lucky three times.Second half started really bright and shot ourselves in the foot.Giving Martinelli essentially one quarter of the pitch to operate in and nobody anywhere near him when he recieves a pass?. What the hell is that all about? No bloody wonder he likes playing against us..Why is everyone saying Arse played really well today? They didn't. They were average at best.Their first goal, Havertz smashes the ball straight at our keeper (no shock there then), ball rolls right into Saka's path and he passes it into an empty net. Second Virgil messes up, as a result Allisson is out of place, empty net, goal. Third, weak shot, gets deflected right through Allison's legs, three, a man down and game over. It's not as if they had to play the scintillating they're now alledged for playing.The sending off was bloody harsh too. But then again, it's Taylor so it's something we should come to expect.That's 2* defeats in 23 premier league games, lets not go overboard eh.* counting the farcial Spurs "defeat".