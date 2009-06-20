« previous next »
PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2

  Samie
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Reply #840 on: Today at 10:28:40 pm
He's not callning a spade a spade, he's calling a spade a lawnmower.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Reply #841 on: Today at 10:29:13 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

  TheMan
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Reply #842 on: Today at 10:29:25 pm
Arteta is a weasel, running around the place like they scored a last minute winner to win the league. The fist pumps and provoking our bench.

Players with the big party after winning the "we beat Liverpool" trophy.

Odegaard taking photos.

Pathetic stuff, even Neville described it as "immaturity".

Imagine being that excitable 15 games out.

Funnily enough Spurs did the same thing after beating 9 men in injury time. Faltered a few games after.

Small-time attitude like that won't win titles.



  Always_A_Red
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Reply #843 on: Today at 10:32:29 pm
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 10:29:25 pm
Arteta is a weasel, running around the place like they scored a last minute winner to win the league. The fist pumps and provoking our bench.

Players with the big party after winning the "we beat Liverpool" trophy.

Odegaard taking photos.

Pathetic stuff, even Neville described it as "immaturity".

Imagine being that excitable 15 games out.

Funnily enough Spurs did the same thing after beating 9 men in injury time. Faltered a few games after.

Small-time attitude like that won't win titles.

 :no Did this actually happen? Any videos online? What a small time twat he is.
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

  touchlineban
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Reply #844 on: Today at 10:46:58 pm
First half I thought we did okay.  We got a lucky goal, but they got lucky three times. 

Second half started really bright and shot ourselves in the foot.

Giving Martinelli essentially one quarter of the pitch to operate in and nobody anywhere near him when he recieves a pass?. What the hell is that all about?  No bloody wonder he likes playing against us..

Why is everyone saying Arse played really well today?  They didn't.  They were average at best.

Their first goal, Havertz smashes the ball straight at our keeper (no shock there then), ball rolls right into Saka's path and he passes it into an empty net. Second Virgil messes up, as a result Allisson is out of place, empty net, goal.  Third, weak shot, gets deflected right through Allison's legs, three, a man down and game over.  It's not as if they had to play the scintillating they're now alledged for playing.

The sending off was bloody harsh too.  But then again, it's Taylor so it's something we should come to expect.

That's 2* defeats in 23 premier league games, lets not go overboard eh.

:)

* counting the farcial Spurs "defeat".
"Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit posting."

  Number 7
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Reply #845 on: Today at 10:47:12 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:12:53 pm
Arteta did 3 fist pump to Arsenal crowd at the end

What an embarrasing little turd he is

Hes such an annoying little disrespectful twat.

And all this stuff about taking pictures. The last time a team did something similar against it was Spurs and soon after that they went on a dreadful run of form. Arsenal are going to embarrass themselves. Mark my words.
YWNA

  rushyman
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Reply #846 on: Today at 10:51:54 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 10:16:55 pm
I'm so glad I didn't see this.

No one watching on sky would've

It's doing the rounds on social media.

It really is unbelievable he did that
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

  BCCC
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Reply #847 on: Today at 10:53:07 pm
Embarrassing from them at the end of the game, showed why they won't be there for the last few games.
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Reply #848 on: Today at 10:55:06 pm
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 10:53:07 pm
Embarrassing from them at the end of the game, showed why they won't be there for the last few games.

Honestly think that will stick a fire under us.

Jurgen will use it.
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Reply #849 on: Today at 10:55:08 pm
This loss means we're back under the radar. No one besides most Liverpool fans expects anything from us.  :D
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Reply #850 on: Today at 10:56:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:21:39 pm
Our next 4 league fixtures are:

Burnley
Brentford
Nottingham Forest
Luton

A week till Burnley. A week till Brentford. Absolutely no excuse now.
Endo back. Thiago back. Salah likely back soon. Hopefully Bradley can play a part in the next few weeks.
YWNA

  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Reply #851 on: Today at 10:59:02 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:55:06 pm
Honestly think that will stick a fire under us.

Jurgen will use it.

Agree, we took it on the chin, humble post match interview from Virgil and Jurgen the same after what must have been the longest post match interview from a losing manager with the Sky reporter trying his best to get a reaction.
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Reply #852 on: Today at 11:02:51 pm
Just seeing the Arteta stuff now. Embarrassed for Arsenal to be honest..
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Reply #853 on: Today at 11:03:31 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 10:04:14 pm
City will not win 15 games on the bounce. If they do then we can all pack up and they deserve it. But they wont. They have shown they are vulnerable like us and arsenal. So lets keep the faith.

If anyone is convinced that City will win 15 on the trot then they could make a fortune by sticking a bet on.  Odds must be ridiculous, must be at least 100/1.
We are Loyal Supporters

  jambutty
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Reply #854 on: Today at 11:04:41 pm
Hopefully, it'll be their Cup Final.
Expect nothing.

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Reply #855 on: Today at 11:05:13 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 10:04:14 pm
City will not win 15 games on the bounce. If they do then we can all pack up and they deserve it. But they wont. They have shown they are vulnerable like us and arsenal. So lets keep the faith.

City deserve fuck all. Just like Lance Armstrong or Ben Johnson.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

  JackWard33
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Reply #856 on: Today at 11:05:30 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 11:03:31 pm
If anyone is convinced that City will win 15 on the trot then they could make a fortune by sticking a bet on.  Odds must be ridiculous, must be at least 100/1.

Yeah people are talking like theres 5 to go and they dont have to come to anfield
Also its a 3 horse race - I know all of football is City obsessed but Arsenal have great underlying numbers / not in a false position and are in it until theyre not
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Reply #857 on: Today at 11:05:49 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 11:04:41 pm
Hopefully, it'll be their Cup Final.

They blew that chance in an actual cup tie
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

  HardworkDedication
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
Reply #858 on: Today at 11:07:09 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:56:46 pm
We didn't look like a team that could win the title today. The cheaters were the favorites anyway, and now with De Bruyine and Haaland back, and with us shitting the bed against Arsenal, they are even bigger favorites. Unfortunately, the news about Klopp leaving at the end of the season didn't have a positive impact on the team.

Anyway, we can still win 2-3 cups, and that would be the perfect goodbye present for Jurgen ...

You see I knew it wouldn't take long for a Liverpool fan to spout this.  ::) I said to friends in our whatsapp group that the minute we lose a game, you will get fans saying we lost because Klopp's announcement has had a negative impact. Utter nonsense. We just had a bad day at the office.

We move.
