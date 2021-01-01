My response is to both you and Cormack mate. Everyone of our great teams have had players who people think weren't worthy. Some people even thought Hatley wasn't good enough. Some thought Whelan was a lucky man to be in such a great side.

Fagan & some fans had a disdain for Craig Johnson but I loved him.

There's examples for every great era.

Rafa's era wasn't spectacular but if we had Mane instead of Kuyt we'd have won more. And so on and so on.



But re Curtis Jones - those remarks need a pull. He's a fine footballer, he really is part of this seasons drive to where ever we're going. Without Jones we wouldn't be on for a quadruple.



Agree, and not having a go at Jones, who I expect so much from because he is so good. the players I mentioned are 23 and under so we shouldnt expect them to be the finished article or first team players in a Championship winning side. But we shouldnt over praise them either as they might just think they have made it.As for Whelan, before he was 23, he won us two Cups, scored a Championship winning goal against Spurs , and was immense from the moment he stepped in the first team. Mind you, I always thought Sheedy was better than him in the reserves so what the fuck do I know ( I also thought Colin Russell was better than that skinny kid from Chester😊).