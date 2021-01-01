« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2  (Read 12183 times)

Online hide5seek

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #760 on: Today at 09:12:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:09:00 pm
The point is you're treating this Man city side like they are Brazil 1970 for fucks sakes. 
The point is they've won the title how many times since Klopp has been here? ffs. Don't rely on others, do it yourself.
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #761 on: Today at 09:14:47 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 09:12:49 pm
The point is they've won the title how many times since Klopp has been here? ffs. Don't rely on others, do it yourself.

Yeah you have a point mate but this Man City side are not as good as the ones we went up against 4 and 5 years ago.

Online Avens

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #762 on: Today at 09:15:26 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 09:12:49 pm
The point is they've won the title how many times since Klopp has been here? ffs. Don't rely on others, do it yourself.

By winning every single game in the history and future of football.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #763 on: Today at 09:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:14:47 pm
Yeah you have a point mate but this Man City side are not as good as the ones we went up against 4 and 5 years ago.



People said that last season and they won the treble.

We cant influence what they do and shouldnt get obsessed by it. Just go out and do our job.
Online amir87

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #764 on: Today at 09:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:07:51 pm
When Amir makes sense you know the rest of you moaning fuckers are in the wrong.

Cheeky bastard :D
Online Vegeta

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #765 on: Today at 09:16:28 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 09:12:49 pm
The point is they've won the title how many times since Klopp has been here? ffs. Don't rely on others, do it yourself.
This really, apart from the game at Anfield where we can control what happens, would not trust the rest of the league to take any points off City especially in the 2nd half of the season where City just churn out win after win everyone else will just be beaten before they play them.
Online hide5seek

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #766 on: Today at 09:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:15:26 pm
By winning every single game in the history and future of football.
This season will do. We can talk about next season...next season.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #767 on: Today at 09:17:35 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:12:30 pm
Sorry, this is absolute bollocks. Are you 'The North Bank' under a different username?

Even if they've paid off the stadium, there's no way they should be able to outspend us. We are by any parameter a bigger club, have a far bigger fanbase, far higher revenues, have massively outperformed them since 2016 (with the exception of last season) in every possible way, and have sold far more players for big money.

Arsenal have taken loads and risks to bankroll their absolutely massive spend. No one should be justifying if and saying it's completely normal that their net spend is four times ours since 2019.
They've hit their FFP limit and they still won't win anything.
Online Caps4444

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #768 on: Today at 09:17:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:14:47 pm
Yeah you have a point mate but this Man City side are not as good as the ones we went up against 4 and 5 years ago.

We will get a better idea tomorrow, a potentially tricky away game.

However they recently dismantled spurs in the FA cup ( away).yes only 1-0.but they had 18 shots to Spurs 1.

I think they are as good as last year.and would not be surprised if they win out
Online hide5seek

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #769 on: Today at 09:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:14:47 pm
Yeah you have a point mate but this Man City side are not as good as the ones we went up against 4 and 5 years ago.


Not sure they need to be as good. Teams roll for them. Win ALL our games and it doesn't matter though.
Online decosabute

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #770 on: Today at 09:20:23 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:47:10 pm
Missing - Salah, endo, Szob, and Bradley

Not fit - Nunez.



That's a lot.

Not to mention Trent and Robbo looking about 50% fit. Thiago playing his first minutes for nearly a year.

Today was a game and a few absences too far. We've played a shitload recently (far more than Arsenal) and we've coped most of the last two months with shitloads of injuries. The only reason people haven't talked about it more is because we've kept winning.

The day less break and the sudden losses of Nunez, Dom and Bradley seem to have been the straw that broke the camels back before such a big game.

Not to excuse all the performance - we were still shite, even considering everything - but there is mitigation, and I think most if not all players will be back from next weekend
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #771 on: Today at 09:20:30 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 09:18:01 pm
Not sure they need to be as good. Teams roll for them. Win ALL our games and it doesn't matter though.

We can't win every game if we're in two other competitions as well, it's too much when you are picking up injuries at the level we are. We need to use the younger players more often especially as the regulars are coming back into the team. I think we need to be able to give the likes of Alisson and Van Dijk the odd rest they can't play three games in a week.
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #772 on: Today at 09:20:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:15:58 pm
People said that last season and they won the treble.

We cant influence what they do and shouldnt get obsessed by it. Just go out and do our job.

City are never as good as the season before, but they do enough to win. Could argue the 18/19 City side was the best one and yet last season they won the trouble.

They will do enough, they always do.
Online Avens

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #773 on: Today at 09:21:30 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 09:18:01 pm
Not sure they need to be as good. Teams roll for them. Win ALL our games and it doesn't matter though.

What about all the games they've already dropped points in though? We just ignoring those and the potential for it to happen again?
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #774 on: Today at 09:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:21:30 pm
What about all the games they've already dropped points in though? We just ignoring those and the potential for it to happen again?

They always drop points,they dont win every game. But at some point they clock up 12-15 league wins in a row and it curtains.
Online Redley

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #775 on: Today at 09:22:40 pm »
Madness  ;D

Lord knows how many games unbeaten before today, still in all comps, injuries all over the shop and practically the first clean loss weve had this season (in on paper our toughest away game left) andcarnage. XYZ isnt good enough, were not in a title race, Gomez, Nunez and Curtis Jones are rubbish.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #776 on: Today at 09:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:17:48 pm
We will get a better idea tomorrow, a potentially tricky away game.

However they recently dismantled spurs in the FA cup ( away).yes only 1-0.but they had 18 shots to Spurs 1.

I think they are as good as last year.and would not be surprised if they win out
In the social media era, we should be looking beyond what's in front of us. Winning today wouldn't have guaranteed anything because we literally have almost half of the season to go.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #777 on: Today at 09:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:22:40 pm
Madness  ;D

Lord knows how many games unbeaten before today, still in all comps, injuries all over the shop and practically the first clean loss weve had this season (in on paper our toughest away game left) andcarnage. XYZ isnt good enough, were not in a title race, Gomez, Nunez and Curtis Jones are rubbish.
This is our first PL defeat all season (Spurs doesn't really count).
Online Oh Jimmy Jimmy

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #778 on: Today at 09:24:49 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:12:09 pm
My response is to both you and Cormack mate. Everyone of our great teams have had players who people think weren't worthy. Some people even thought Hatley wasn't good enough. Some thought Whelan was a lucky man to be in such a great side.
Fagan & some fans had a disdain for Craig Johnson but I loved him.
There's examples for every great era.
Rafa's era wasn't spectacular but if we had Mane instead of Kuyt we'd have won more. And so on and so on.

But re Curtis Jones - those remarks need a pull. He's a fine footballer, he really is part of this seasons drive to where ever we're going. Without Jones we wouldn't be on for a quadruple.


Agree, and not having a go at Jones, who I expect  so much from because he is so good. the players I mentioned are 23 and under so we shouldnt expect them to be the finished article or first team players in a Championship winning side.  But we shouldnt over praise  them either as they might just think they have made it.

As for Whelan, before he was 23, he won us two Cups, scored a Championship winning goal against Spurs , and was immense  from the moment  he stepped in the first team. Mind you, I always thought  Sheedy was better than him in the reserves so what the fuck do I know ( I also thought Colin Russell was better than that skinny kid from Chester😊).


Online Avens

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #779 on: Today at 09:25:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:20:45 pm
City are never as good as the season before, but they do enough to win. Could argue the 18/19 City side was the best one and yet last season they won the trouble.

They will do enough, they always do.

Sack it off then. Fucking hell, giving up when we are literally top of the league is so fucking boring. People shouldn't have to justify why they think we're in a title race. If it's such a predestined outcome why even come on here and discuss it? Why watch any of our games? The beautiful thing about football is that anything can happen, as long as there are minutes left on the clock, and we still have 15 games worth of minutes left... And we're top of the league.
Offline BCCC

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #780 on: Today at 09:26:30 pm »
Fuck city, we've been nothing short of sensational this season and I've loved every minute, we're still the only team they fear and the only side who can match them stride for side.

Sit down, belt up and enjoy the ride.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #781 on: Today at 09:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:25:14 pm
Sack it off then. Fucking hell, giving up when we are literally top of the league is so fucking boring. People shouldn't have to justify why they think we're in a title race. If it's such a predestined outcome why even come on here and discuss it? Why watch any of our games? The beautiful thing about football is that anything can happen, as long as there are minutes left on the clock, and we still have 15 games worth of minutes left... And we're top of the league.

Its understandable when we have finished on 94 and 97 points to finish second because of them.

Its draining.
Online Avens

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #782 on: Today at 09:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 09:24:49 pm

Agree, and not having a go at Jones, who I expect  so much from because he is so good. the players I mentioned are 23 and under so we shouldnt expect them to be the finished article or first team players in a Championship winning side.  But we shouldnt over praise  them either as they might just think they have made it.

As for Whelan, before he was 23, he won us two Cups, scored a Championship winning goal against Spurs , and was immense  from the moment  he stepped in the first team. Mind you, I always thought  Sheedy was better than him in the reserves so what the fuck do I know ( I also thought Colin Russell was better than that skinny kid from Chester😊).

You literally said Jones wouldn't have got anywhere near a title winning side 🤨
Online Pat The Red

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #783 on: Today at 09:29:10 pm »
OK, better team on the day won today. Gravenberch was dogshit, Gakpo not much better, not many covered themselves in any glory. We deserved to be one down at half time so Virgil's cock up was even for me.

We go again. Win 'em all, the league is ours.
Online RedKenWah

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #784 on: Today at 09:29:25 pm »
So reflecting on this game not great but also think we made a rod out of our own backs with our approach. I get we are a team that plays in a certain way but sometimes in a game when its not going your way you need to adapt.

The 2nd and 3rd goals conceded, well what can you say, at the time absolutely annoyed but I guess these things happen.

Obviously we need to bounce back and no better than a poor Burnley side so hopefully put them to the sword and we march on again.
Online Avens

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #785 on: Today at 09:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:27:29 pm
Its understandable when we have finished on 94 and 97 points to finish second because of them.

Its draining.

It suits them if Liverpool fans are giving up on the title, our fans being properly up for the fight is the major advantage we have over them, so it's really frustrating to have so many giving up on it - again, when we're actually top of the league. The same people were posting the same shite after the Luton draw too, ignoring the fact that since then we've gone top of the league and have put ourselves in a position where we can lose to Arsenal and still be ahead of them.
Online decosabute

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #786 on: Today at 09:30:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:54:58 pm
Think people are massively underrating them. They are not as good as City, but they are good and their numbers illustrate that. Thats no win in 4 against them in the league now and 2 draws. We havent taken the lead either.

Their shape is good. Pressing is good. They're an intelligent team. But they have fuck all cutting edge. Have relied on gifts against us repeatedly to score - three abysmal goals at the Emirates last season (one of which was offside); two disgraceful pieces of defending to go 2-0 up at Anfield last season; a totally failing offside trap and unmarked header at Anfield this season; and then three pieces of shite today, with our utterly world class keeper being way below par.

No one is underrating them. They're a good side. Solid. Clever. But very, very expensively assembled in order to be an 80-odd point team. That's their level. Today is their and Lego gimp's CL final.

No one is underrating them by saying they're not proper title challengers.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #787 on: Today at 09:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:29:46 pm
It suits them if Liverpool fans are giving up on the title, our fans being properly up for the fight is the major advantage we have over them, so it's really frustrating to have so many giving up on it - again, when we're actually top of the league.

I havent given up but offering a reason why there is negativity
Online Avens

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #788 on: Today at 09:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:31:03 pm
I havent given up but offering a reason why there is negativity


But the post you were defending was clearly a wave of the white flag.
Online Oh Jimmy Jimmy

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #789 on: Today at 09:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:27:40 pm
You literally said Jones wouldn't have got anywhere near a title winning side 🤨

He wouldnt, unless we had five subs or more. But 19 of our league wins came with one sub. Hes still good though, but still potential.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #790 on: Today at 09:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:32:19 pm


But the post you were defending was clearly a wave of the white flag.

I said I can understand it.

Personally, I think we should regroup and go again.
Online Avens

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #791 on: Today at 09:34:19 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 09:26:30 pm
Fuck city, we've been nothing short of sensational this season and I've loved every minute, we're still the only team they fear and the only side who can match them stride for side.

Sit down, belt up and enjoy the ride.

Spot on.
