Missing - Salah, endo, Szob, and Bradley
Not fit - Nunez.
That's a lot.
Not to mention Trent and Robbo looking about 50% fit. Thiago playing his first minutes for nearly a year.
Today was a game and a few absences too far. We've played a shitload recently (far more than Arsenal) and we've coped most of the last two months with shitloads of injuries. The only reason people haven't talked about it more is because we've kept winning.
The day less break and the sudden losses of Nunez, Dom and Bradley seem to have been the straw that broke the camels back before such a big game.
Not to excuse all the performance - we were still shite, even considering everything - but there is mitigation, and I think most if not all players will be back from next weekend