Author Topic: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2  (Read 9680 times)

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #640 on: Today at 07:45:55 pm »
I would prefer to see us put more younger players into the FA Cup team from now on. I just think we don't have the energy for all four trophies it's a hard ask for a title winning side never mind one that's just been put together. I'd also put Kelleher in the team and give Ali the odd rest, the younger ones have proved themselves over the coming weeks.
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #641 on: Today at 07:47:02 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:43:56 pm
Btw why on earth was Gomez inverting and not Trent?

In the Cup game their left back was the out ball. We pushed Trent really high to stop them playing out.
Online newterp

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #642 on: Today at 07:47:10 pm »
Missing - Salah, endo, Szob, and Bradley

Not fit - Nunez.



That's a lot.
Online kennedy81

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #643 on: Today at 07:47:28 pm »
Shite as we were today, I still thought we'd do it up to their second. which was a gift. Felt like were starting to get on top early second half.

I wouldn't be too down about it, just one of them games. Sometimes you get away with a shite performance and sometimes you don't. Ref was a cock and we gifted them silly goals.
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3’ Martinelli 67’ Trossard 90+2’
« Reply #644 on: Today at 07:48:06 pm »
@Solomon Grundy

Klopp was very clear that Arsenal deserved the win due to us not playing enough football on the day.

Also called the refs out for their inconsistency (referenced the Konate v Gabriel cards and also the horrendous foul on Jota)

Gracious, honest, and open as always.

Going to miss this man so much.
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #645 on: Today at 07:48:17 pm »
We are going to have to beat City now.
Offline QC

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #646 on: Today at 07:48:44 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:47:10 pm
Missing - Salah, endo, Szob, and Bradley

Not fit - Nunez.



That's a lot.

Trent and Robbo coming back, Gomez at LB
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #647 on: Today at 07:48:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:48:17 pm
We are going to have to beat City now.

Would be the case even if we won.
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #648 on: Today at 07:49:23 pm »
Kloppo said Trent coudn't play a full 90 as he's building back fitness. Same as Robbo.
Online johnny74

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #649 on: Today at 07:49:28 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:45:55 pm
I would prefer to see us put more younger players into the FA Cup team from now on. I just think we don't have the energy for all four trophies it's a hard ask for a title winning side never mind one that's just been put together. I'd also put Kelleher in the team and give Ali the odd rest, the younger ones have proved themselves over the coming weeks.

We should never be going for 4 trophies anyway. Get the big ones first. Only one that matters is the PL and that's always been the case.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #650 on: Today at 07:50:29 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:47:10 pm
Missing - Salah, endo, Szob, and Bradley
I think this is the key.

All teams have injuries but for the toughest game remaining on our schedule we have lost all of our powerful runners. We would have fared so much better if most of them were available.

Almost it wasn't about the quality of absentees but the type of players they are. Such a shame.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #651 on: Today at 07:50:31 pm »
Quote from: johnny74 on Today at 07:49:28 pm
We should never be going for 4 trophies anyway. Get the big ones first. Only one that matters is the PL and that's always been the case.

Thats utter bullshit.

You dont give up on other trophies. We exist to win them.
Online Dougle

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #652 on: Today at 07:51:07 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 07:47:28 pm
Shite as we were today, I still thought we'd do it up to their second. which was a gift. Felt like were starting to get on top early second half.

I wouldn't be too down about it, just one of them games. Sometimes you get away with a shite performance and sometimes you don't. Ref was a cock and we gifted them silly goals.

In a nutshell. Enjoy your night rawkers. There will better days.
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #653 on: Today at 07:51:24 pm »
Quote from: johnny74 on Today at 07:49:28 pm
We should never be going for 4 trophies anyway. Get the big ones first. Only one that matters is the PL and that's always been the case.

This is Liverpool Football Club we're we are the record holders of the League Cup. Majority of our greatest sides pretty much won this one first.
Online Always_A_Red

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #654 on: Today at 07:52:24 pm »
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 07:44:33 pm
I wonder if there was a bit of fatigue creeping in today after that intense Chelsea match. This is the issue though isn't it? Too many matches in a season and shit scheduling. I'm not offering excuses, but are there any other of the top 5 competing for four trophies?

We barely had to make it out of 2nd gear against Chelsea mate. I personally think today was a bit of naivety and Arsenal simply wanted it far more than we did.
Online Schmohawk

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #655 on: Today at 07:53:14 pm »
Incredibly frustrating. Arsenal are not even that good.
Online The Final Third

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #656 on: Today at 07:53:31 pm »
A listless, error-strewn performance borne out of fixture pile-up and players mentally fatigued or lacking rhythm. Not taking anything away from Arsenal who executed their game plan perfectly.

Long way to go in the season of course, some favourable fixtures coming up and hopefully the return and indeed, a return to form, of a number of our talismanic players will see us to a strong finish.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #657 on: Today at 07:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 07:53:14 pm
Incredibly frustrating. Arsenal are not even that good.

3rd favourites to win the CL arent they ?

They are a very hard side to play away from home.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #658 on: Today at 07:54:22 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:48:17 pm
We are going to have to beat City now.

We were always going to have to beat City, you need to win your home games against title rivals.
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #659 on: Today at 07:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 07:53:14 pm
Incredibly frustrating. Arsenal are not even that good.

Think people are massively underrating them. They are not as good as City, but they are good and their numbers illustrate that. Thats no win in 4 against them in the league now and 2 draws. We havent taken the lead either.
Online Agent99

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #660 on: Today at 07:57:49 pm »
Win all of our games and we win the league you bunch of fannies.
Online Sat1

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #661 on: Today at 07:58:35 pm »
Shit happens. Look forward to the next game
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #662 on: Today at 07:58:41 pm »
Think this is a really important point

Quote
Arsenal had played 3 games in 34 days

Liverpool had played 7

The 3rd in 7 days

Chasing the Quad
Theres a price for potential glory
Online Lynndenberries

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #663 on: Today at 07:58:57 pm »
Huge shame. Needed a result. Injuries came at the worst time for us.
Online Fruity

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #664 on: Today at 07:58:57 pm »
Thought Macallister did alright. Also Diaz when we went 2 goals down suddenly was like a man possessed. Why doesn't he always play like that? Like he had nothing to lose and started running at everyone.

Gutted we didn't put up a good account of ourselves. I still feel in these type of games its good to have a bit of midfield steel and still think we are lacking that. Maybe someone who puts in a few hefty challenges.

Anyway it was poor all round but I remember Manu being shit when they came to anfield under Ferguson and they still won the league. Currently it's still in ours and city's hands and whilst City would clearly be favourites I am sure there will be some surprises.

Must win our next few games and get some momentum back.
Online TipTopKop

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #665 on: Today at 07:59:13 pm »
No need to slash our wrists, it was a bad day at the office, and honestly at HT it looked like we might pull off a bank job, but it wasn't to be.

Can't complain about the result and maybe we can use this a wake up that nothing is settled and our good run of form shouldn't be taken for granted. Onwards.
Online BigRedFeetBed

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #666 on: Today at 07:59:13 pm »
The group we have, always appear to really have each others back and if not they are usually found out and moved on. I do personally think that the high from the last game, specifically from Bradley was felt throughout the team and so, in my opinion has the devastating loss of his father. Knowing that someone you are close to is experiencing this kind of pain can have an effect whether you admit it or not.

Today wasn't the result we all wanted or expected, but in the grand scheme of things, its a game. We go again.

YNWA young Bradley.
Online DelTrotter

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #667 on: Today at 07:59:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:54:58 pm
Think people are massively underrating them. They are not as good as City, but they are good and their numbers illustrate that. Thats no win in 4 against them in the league now and 2 draws. We havent taken the lead either.

You've spent all season slagging them off and saying their attack is shit!
Online WestieRed

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #668 on: Today at 08:00:03 pm »
Twists and turns! Felt flat from the start today, but I still thought wed get a result up until the third. This team is amazing, with still much more to come, and still top of the league. Well go again for sure! I have total faith in what the team is doing this season. This loss might be the perfect reality check to kick on imperiously in the next three months. Up the Mighty Reds!
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3’ Martinelli 67’ Trossard 90+2’
« Reply #669 on: Today at 08:00:21 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:59:26 pm
You've spent all season slagging them off and saying their attack is shit!

It is, they are not winning this league. But they are clearly a very good side. A draw here would have been great.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #670 on: Today at 08:01:09 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 07:53:14 pm
Incredibly frustrating. Arsenal are not even that good.

They are a good side especially at home it's been a while since we've beaten them in the league as well.
Online Schmohawk

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #671 on: Today at 08:03:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:54:58 pm
Think people are massively underrating them. They are not as good as City, but they are good and their numbers illustrate that. Thats no win in 4 against them in the league now and 2 draws. We havent taken the lead either.
Possibly, because City and Liverpool have been a few steps above this Arsenal side. Unfortunately, we are a few steps below that ourselves.
Online Eeyore

Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #672 on: Today at 08:04:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:58:41 pm
Think this is a really important point

Arsenal had played 3 games in 34 days

Liverpool had played 7

The 3rd in 7 days

Chasing the Quad
Theres a price for potential glory


It isn't just that it was having to play Chelsea and Arsenal back to back.
