Thought Macallister did alright. Also Diaz when we went 2 goals down suddenly was like a man possessed. Why doesn't he always play like that? Like he had nothing to lose and started running at everyone.



Gutted we didn't put up a good account of ourselves. I still feel in these type of games its good to have a bit of midfield steel and still think we are lacking that. Maybe someone who puts in a few hefty challenges.



Anyway it was poor all round but I remember Manu being shit when they came to anfield under Ferguson and they still won the league. Currently it's still in ours and city's hands and whilst City would clearly be favourites I am sure there will be some surprises.



Must win our next few games and get some momentum back.