The group we have, always appear to really have each others back and if not they are usually found out and moved on. I do personally think that the high from the last game, specifically from Bradley was felt throughout the team and so, in my opinion has the devastating loss of his father. Knowing that someone you are close to is experiencing this kind of pain can have an effect whether you admit it or not.
Today wasn't the result we all wanted or expected, but in the grand scheme of things, its a game. We go again.
YNWA young Bradley.