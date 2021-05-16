« previous next »
Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 2-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67
« Reply #160 on: Today at 06:20:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:19:55 pm
I mean nunez is rugby tackled

It's allowed on our players, look at the way they're allowed to tug our players constantly as well.

"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 2-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67
« Reply #161 on: Today at 06:20:35 pm »
Was about to say lets keep pushing, a draw in these circumstances would be a good result.

Be an even better result now Konates gone, but weve been strangely poor today on the whole


When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Rush 82

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 2-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67
« Reply #162 on: Today at 06:20:35 pm »
How does Gabriel not get a yellow for the same thing that Konate did?


Online BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 2-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67
« Reply #163 on: Today at 06:20:42 pm »
Seven minutes added. We seem out of ideas at the moment

Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 2-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67
« Reply #164 on: Today at 06:21:44 pm »
3-1 Trossard runs down the wing, shoots and Ali just seems to let it go in. Wasnt even a decent shot but was deflected.

Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 2-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67
« Reply #165 on: Today at 06:22:03 pm »
We haven't tried hard enough in this game. I get it that the decisions have been annoying but have we really worked the goalie so far?

"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #166 on: Today at 06:22:40 pm »
Deflected that.  Keeper didnt stand a chance

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #167 on: Today at 06:22:48 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:21:44 pm
3-1 Trossard runs down the wing, shoots and Ali just seems to let it go in. Wasnt even a decent shot.
Deflected off VVD but sums up our day.

Not good enough today

When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 2-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67
« Reply #168 on: Today at 06:23:04 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:21:44 pm
3-1 Trossard runs down the wing, shoots and Ali just seems to let it go in. Wasnt even a decent shot but was deflected.

That's what I mean they haven't been on it today.

That's what I mean they haven't been on it today.

"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #169 on: Today at 06:23:13 pm »
Disappointing game, we didn't really deserve anything but Legoman is such a fucking prick

Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #170 on: Today at 06:23:59 pm »
Commentators suddenly remember that were still top. Remember that Arteta, you fucking twat.

Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #171 on: Today at 06:24:28 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:23:59 pm
Commentators suddenly remember that were still top. Remember that Arteta, you fucking twat.

A worrying performance that.

A worrying performance that.

"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #172 on: Today at 06:24:56 pm »
95 Havertz pushes the lino and gets booked. Game going through the motions

Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #173 on: Today at 06:24:58 pm »
Taylor has had no control over this game at all

Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #174 on: Today at 06:25:31 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:24:56 pm
95 Havertz pushes the lino and gets booked. Game going through the motions
I thought you only get booked if the lino elbows you?
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,555
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #175 on: Today at 06:25:45 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:24:28 pm
A worrying performance that.
Burnley, Brentford, luton and Forest next. 12 points and all will be fine.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,555
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #176 on: Today at 06:27:51 pm »
FT 3-1. Thats our Spurs away 2018 performance done, we were quite frankly awful but were still top and we arent going away.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,503
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #177 on: Today at 06:28:25 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:25:45 pm
Burnley, Brentford, luton and Forest next. 12 points and all will be fine.

It's more about injuries, Trent looked so rusty today although hopefully he'll be more on it in the up coming games.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,325
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #178 on: Today at 06:29:25 pm »
Got exactly what we deserved from that.

Abysmal performance and atrocious defending for all their goals.

We're not gonna do this the easy way.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,810
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #179 on: Today at 06:29:25 pm »
Oh dear.
Move on from that.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,154
  • SPQR
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #180 on: Today at 06:29:39 pm »
Deserved nothing, got nothing. One shot on target all match long really tells you all you need to know. We could have been beaten 4 or 5-1 tonight.

A horror show of a performance and you have to say based on tonight's evidence neither we or Arsenal are going to be troubling City all that much in the end.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,055
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #181 on: Today at 06:29:42 pm »
Pathetic performance from everyone.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,631
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #182 on: Today at 06:29:48 pm »
Arteta walking into the press conference.

Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,653
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #183 on: Today at 06:29:49 pm »
Got exactly what we deserved today, we were a distant second best from start to finish.

Hammer blow.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online us_col

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #184 on: Today at 06:29:53 pm »
No one played well. The opposite of the Chelsea match. They wanted it more too.
Logged

Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • Bird is the Word
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #185 on: Today at 06:29:55 pm »
Well, that went as badly as it possibly could. On to the next game.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,977
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #186 on: Today at 06:29:55 pm »
Arteta is a fuckin horrible c*nt. He's never in his fuckin area

On us. Shite. Everyone.
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #187 on: Today at 06:29:57 pm »
Head the ball for fecks sake
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,509
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #188 on: Today at 06:29:57 pm »
Yuck.

Move on from that.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,064
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #189 on: Today at 06:29:58 pm »
Love this team showed massive heart despite an absolute criminal refereeing performance. Still top of the pile and all too play for  :wave
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,407
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #190 on: Today at 06:30:02 pm »
Basically opened the door to City now.
Logged

Online rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,265
  • JFT96
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #191 on: Today at 06:30:14 pm »
We got that wrong from the moment the line-up was decided onwards. One to forget for everyone involved.

Underestimated Arsenal's physicality for the umpteenth time in a row.
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,980
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #192 on: Today at 06:30:19 pm »
That's a proper shite result to go with an even worse performance.

What the fuck was Ali up to today?  :butt

Thought Mac was awful too.
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,247
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #193 on: Today at 06:30:19 pm »
Deserved defeat to be honest. After getting a total gift of an equaliser we then go on and give them an even bigger gift.

Barely created a thing all game.

Frustrating.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,733
  • Dutch Class
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #194 on: Today at 06:30:21 pm »
Abysmal all around.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,812
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #195 on: Today at 06:30:27 pm »
Terrible performance, it happens. Remember the vital players we have missing.

Doesnt really mean much in terms of the table, were comfortable in terms of the top four.
Logged

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,092
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #196 on: Today at 06:30:32 pm »
This is not how you fight for a title, this was their cup final, and it should be ours too!!! Pathetic to start the game the way we did, same shite again, this time we were less fortunate than in the cup game. Awful, bloody awful.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,567
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #197 on: Today at 06:30:37 pm »
Got that wrong tactically. Nunez had to start it when you had no Mo or Sobozlai.

Second best all day. Bradley as a huge miss as well.

Move on. Got winnable games coming up. Got to get Mo, Bradley and Dom back ASAP.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,771
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #198 on: Today at 06:30:44 pm »
Last game we needed today. Needed Burnley at home or something. They've had an easier schedule lately and we've got a ton of players missing.

Always struggle to cope with their intensity when we go there. Nowhere near compact enough, far too open all game.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 3-1 Saka 13 o.g. 45+3 Martinelli 67 Trossard 90+2
« Reply #199 on: Today at 06:30:45 pm »
Injuries left us with a very unsuitable starting XI but were awful and deserved to lose. Virgil way too casual for the second goal.

Going to be very tough if City go into City mode and we chuck in games like this
Logged
