I mean nunez is rugby tackled
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
3-1 Trossard runs down the wing, shoots and Ali just seems to let it go in. Wasnt even a decent shot but was deflected.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Commentators suddenly remember that were still top. Remember that Arteta, you fucking twat.
95 Havertz pushes the lino and gets booked. Game going through the motions
A worrying performance that.
Burnley, Brentford, luton and Forest next. 12 points and all will be fine.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
