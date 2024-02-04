« previous next »
Pages: [1] 2   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Arse vs Liv 1-0 Saka 13  (Read 861 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,730
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
PL: Arse vs Liv 1-0 Saka 13
« on: Today at 03:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February  1, 2024, 11:07:25 am
Match Preview  Arsenal v LIVERPOOL


Date  February 4 2024
Kick Off  16.30 pm
Venue  Emirates
TV  Sky Sports

Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Anon and Gary Beswick
Fourth official: Craig Pawson
VAR: David Baldy Coote. Assistant VAR: Tim Porno Wood.

Theyll be wary of us. Theyll be a little scared. They should be. We are hitting a frequency that weve not reached since the 2021-22 season. Goals are coming from all positions and via all angles, the counter-press is fully operational again, there are options everywhere. And, in large part because of Darwin Nunez, there is a strange demonic energy to our attacks that hasnt been in evidence since the salad days of the Sadio-Bobby-Mo marriage. Last nights demolition of Chelsea was wild west stuff - except it wasnt because we had all the guns. If Darwin can re-adjust his telescopic sights a fraction over the next few days then Arsenal should be in for a stressful afternoon.

Arsenal will be harder than Chelsea of course. For one thing they have a midfield where Chelsea had a mere pay-check. Its a very good midfield too. Odegaard continues to be their stand-out performer. The higher up the pitch he gets, the more ingenious he appears to become. If you allow him to touch the ball inside your penalty area then its possibly already too late. The recent evidence suggests that Saka might have found his shooting boots again. And although Jesus retains a preference for hitting the floor not the goal he can present a menace too. Rice may not have reached his West Ham level yet, but he's not at Hackney Marshes level which is where Caicedo was last night. So it will be tougher.

Not that they dont have weak spots, which the Reds will have to probe. Gabriel and Saliba get a lot of plaudits but neither player particularly welcomes the physical side of the game. See how Saliba pinged off Awoniyi on Tuesday night just before the Forest goal. If Virgil ever does that well know its time to put him out to pasture. Gabriel, if anything, has been even softer this season, often falling down and hoping for refereeing mercy rather than engaging in a tussle with the man he's supposed to be marking. Theres a strong case for Liverpool playing the same front three again, since all three present the type of physicality that the Arsenal defence least enjoys. And of course Jota the piranha, in particular, tends to go on a feeding frenzy at the Emirates. The sight of him crashing through Chelsea's defence will have sent some tremors through the Arsenal camp. That is the style of direct play they have problems with.

We need to watch their set-pieces. They think hard about them and it shows. Oddly this is one area where we seem old-fashioned. The pioneers of the clever throw-in still rely on the antique method of finding the Big Mans head when it comes to free kicks, whereas Arsenal rely on surprise and genuine co-ordination. On the Arsenal thread Al tells me that these free kicks must take months to master and that precious training time is therefore consumed in creating patterns that haven't been since spirograph (ask your great grandads). This is bullshit. All the hard work is done in the head by a single individual. He can be having a bath while he does it. Applying the idea is relatively simple. We should start ourselves. Man City did last night, and scored.

I have a feeling we might see both Trent and Conor Bradley start this game. Bradley has become, in the parlance, undroppable after four astonishing performances at right back. Plus he had Martinelli in his pocket for the last 20 minutes of the recent FA Cup tie at their place. But nor can Trent be ignored forever. Is this the game we see him start in an orthodox midfield role? It would require some serious teasing of Klopps normal formation I think since Jurgen would be unlikely to use Trent as a number 8. But could he take up a position alongside, or slightly in advance of, Mac Allister as a right half? It was from a conventional right half position that Trent pulled so many strings in our previous two encounters with Arsenal this season. One things for sure, Arsenal will be mightily relieved to see a bench with Alexander-Arnold on it. I can't imagine that Klopp wants to give them that comfort.

The match officials? I hate talking about this and maybe after last nights incredible homer by Tierney we are seeing the tables beginning to turn. But it is still somewhat surprising to see that Coote has been given the job of fucking-up on VAR, something he did so completely in the home fixture in December that even Howard Webb felt obliged to chastise him afterwards for failing to spot Odegaard playing basketball in the penalty box. 

Finally, Id like to show you this. During the first Covid lockdown when football completely disappeared for a while I played a game of Mutual Appreciation with my great pal Jeff, a Gooner. We had to send each other five reasons why we admired our respective football teams. Call it an exercise in humility. His final missive was about Jurgen Klopp and in the light of the bombshell that is still exploding around all our ears I thought you all might appreciate his concluding paragraph:
 
And lastly says Jeff.it feels like Klopp at times transcends football as a game thats played week-in / week-out. He does things or says things that are for all of society, speaking about politics, Brexit, Coronavirus. His charisma, along with his team's success means that his voice is heard outside of the game and makes him a cultural figure. Hes an admirable man, we are all lucky have to have him in the PL and in the UK.

We are lucky to have him. All of us. Even the ones whose team he punishes. Let's punish them.

Come on You Mighty Reds.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:44:57 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,730
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:33:13 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,730
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:46:57 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,132
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:30:44 pm »
0 we kick off playing from right to left - the 200th league meeting between us
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,132
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:31:33 pm »
0 Long ball from Virgil, bounces through Gakpo and Jota is in but his first touch was too strong
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,132
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:33:45 pm »
2 Travelling Reds in good voice early - early ball in from Saka cleared by Konate
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,132
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:34:43 pm »
4 Goal Kick after Odegaard gets Saka in, but he is covered well by Virgil
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,890
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:34:48 pm »
Arsenal starting quickly.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,132
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:36:55 pm »
6 We're struggling to get out and put passes together at the moment, Arsenal are pressing well
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,890
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:37:15 pm »
Managing to keep us in our half fir most of the first 6 minutes.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,466
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:39:26 pm »
Arsenal always start at home quick like this, we just need to stay in the game to begin with. Then we can start to come into it gradually.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,132
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:39:34 pm »
9 Things have slowed a bit, but not a great deal being created by either side, cancelling each other out currently
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,522
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:41:38 pm »
Joe Gomez outstanding
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,132
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:42:02 pm »
10 We win the ball from their throw and get in down the left but CUrtis can't quite pick up the ball, the cross is picked up by Raya who sets Martinelli off who out paces Konate, the cross is not met well though and a good chance for Arsenal goes begging - great defensive work from Gomez to put off the striker
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,890
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:42:26 pm »
Martenelli just burnt Konate for pace there - will have to be carefully covered
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,466
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:42:44 pm »
Virgil guiding everyone at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,730
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:43:02 pm »
Saka in action here

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,132
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:43:10 pm »
12 Great ball from Mac Allister gets Gakpo in but he pulls his shot wide from just outside the box
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,522
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:44:00 pm »
Oh dear
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,466
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:44:01 pm »
Meh!
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,132
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:44:31 pm »
13 Saka scores for Arsenal, after Havertz shot is saved well by Alisson - defence cut open there


1-0
« Last Edit: Today at 04:48:23 pm by Rush 82 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,522
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:44:48 pm »
Arteta is such a prick
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,466
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:45:02 pm »
Just what we didn't want to happen early on.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,132
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:45:24 pm »
Over to Jill
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,466
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 1-0 Saka 13
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:46:59 pm »
16 We need to establish some control in midfield, they are just running through us a little bit at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,466
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 1-0 Saka 13
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:49:25 pm »
18 We are just very slow in our build up play at the moment, Arsenal are closing down very quickly so we are being forced back a lot of the time.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,730
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 1-0 Saka 13
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:50:02 pm »
We dont really have any possession in midfield. 

Need to have them with the ball rather than Konate.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,466
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 1-0 Saka 13
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:50:24 pm »
19 We get a free kick for a foul on Macca, but Trent's cross is easily defended.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,890
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 1-0 Saka 13
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:51:04 pm »
Trent with a horrible, lazy mistake - that was simply poor from him.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,132
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 1-0 Saka 13
« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:51:34 pm »
The right hand side are shaky, with Trent & Gravenberch looking off the pace at the moment
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,466
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 1-0 Saka 13
« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:51:41 pm »
20 Arsenal with more possession in our half, they just seem that much quicker than us at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,730
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 1-0 Saka 13
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 04:51:04 pm
Trent with a horrible, lazy mistake - that was simply poor from him.
The touch of a rusty player
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,522
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 1-0 Saka 13
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:53:09 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:51:34 pm
The right hand side are shaky, with Trent & Gravenberch looking off the pace at the moment
Yeah, youre right. Arsenal have clocked it too.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,466
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 1-0 Saka 13
« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:53:22 pm »
21 The baldy arse doing no favours there by ignoring to Arsenal players pulling at Macca. He eventually gives us a free kick when Grav is fouled.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,466
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 1-0 Saka 13
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:54:51 pm »
23 That is better Macca with a clean run through the Arsenal midfield a lovely pass to Diaz but his cross in is cleared.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,466
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 1-0 Saka 13
« Reply #35 on: Today at 04:56:00 pm »
24 Joe Gomez picks up a yellow card, Arsenal free kick comes to nothing
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,890
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 1-0 Saka 13
« Reply #36 on: Today at 04:56:15 pm »
Not sure that Mac has realised that Arsenal players are sharper than Chelseas were
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,522
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 1-0 Saka 13
« Reply #37 on: Today at 04:56:39 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 04:56:15 pm
Not sure that Mac has realised that Arsenal players are sharper than Chelseas were
;D
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,730
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 1-0 Saka 13
« Reply #38 on: Today at 04:57:32 pm »
More like it
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,466
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Arse vs Liv 1-0 Saka 13
« Reply #39 on: Today at 04:57:40 pm »
26 A better move down the right, a great cross in by Trent but Gakpo can't put enough power on it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: [1] 2   Go Up
« previous next »
 