The best bit is them threatening to send the videos so all my email contacts and Facebook friends when I don't even have Facebook.



I don't use laptops or tablets for the internet, just a desktop PC that doesn't have a camera attached. And yet still they've somehow got all this video proof! Clever buggers.I do wonder who falls for this stuff and pays up. If you're not tech savvy enough to see right through it, how are you supposed to transfer bitcoin to these people?