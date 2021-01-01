« previous next »
Author Topic: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced  (Read 582 times)

Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« on: Yesterday at 06:19:30 pm »
Im hoping everyone can manage to behave themselves and not get this thread locked.

I work with the person who found her, I dont want half a dozen pages laughing at how her murderers look, nor any downplaying of the massive transphobia problem this country has that the judge themselves mentioned as a contributing factor.

Quote
How the judge described the killers
Brianna Ghey's killers, Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, have both received life sentences, with minimum terms of 22 and 20 years respectively, minus the the time they've spent on remand.

Here's a summary of what Judge Mrs Justice Yip said about the murderers as she sentenced them.

Scarlett Jenkinson was described as "exceptionally brutal", "sadistic" and the "driving force" behind the killing. The judge said Jenkinson had been motivated by a fantasy to kill and "make a real victim feel pain and fear". Jenkinson had expressed the desire to kill again, had shown no remorse, and had admitted enjoying her part in the murder, the judge noted.

Eddie Ratcliffe was said by the judge to have followed Jenkinson's lead. But Mrs Justice Yip said it would be "wholly wrong" to suggest Ratcliffe was under Jenkinson's control, saying he was capable of making his own decisions and supported the murder plan. He had displayed transphobic attitudes to Brianna in messages about her and encouraged Jenkinson's desires, the judge said.

Both were told that they will only be released if they can no longer been seen as a danger, otherwise they "may never be released".

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-68135818
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:47:42 pm by Snail »
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:42:55 pm »
I've been following this.  The girl had drwan up a kill list, in the secure unit, too.
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:43:47 pm »
Evil fuckers, should never be released.
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:48:28 pm »
We'll never know for sure, but hard to believe the anti-trans rhetoric whipped up over the last few years over some proposed basic admin changes to the law over trans rights hasn't played a part in this.
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:26:09 pm »
Im far from a throw away the key or hang em by the balls brigade, but they will be out of Prison before they are 40 and thar seems unfair
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:26:09 pm
Im far from a throw away the key or hang em by the balls brigade, but they will be out of Prison before they are 40 and thar seems unfair

They will only be out of prison, on licence, if they are no longer a danger to society.
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:26:09 pm
Im far from a throw away the key or hang em by the balls brigade, but they will be out of Prison before they are 40 and thar seems unfair

They are still young, and have a chance of rehabilitation.  The female has some serious issues, and it's unknown whether she'll ever be released.  The male is more likely.
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:48:28 pm
We'll never know for sure, but hard to believe the anti-trans rhetoric whipped up over the last few years over some proposed basic admin changes to the law over trans rights hasn't played a part in this.

It was partly transphobia on the boys part, but it wasn't for the girl.
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 07:27:27 pm
They will only be out of prison, on licence, if they are no longer a danger to society.

Thats a better situation, I just saw their ages and sentences

Thanks
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:41:25 pm
They are still young, and have a chance of rehabilitation.  The female has some serious issues, and it's unknown whether she'll ever be released.  The male is more likely.

Is what a fair minded progressive person would think

Im not quite on that page to be honest,
Whilst fully embracing the fact you are correct and Im not. If that makes sense
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:42:55 pm
I've been following this.  The girl had drwan up a kill list, in the secure unit, too.

I've been following this too, the girl got moved to a new school after being expelled after spiking another pupil at her old school, then tried to poison the victim before killing her.

One of those cases were a whole life sentence should have been given out. 
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:41:25 pm
They are still young, and have a chance of rehabilitation. 

Yea but the "Great British public" and some on here have no time for rehabilitation.
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:30:04 pm
I've been following this too, the girl got moved to a new school after being expelled after spiking another pupil at her old school, then tried to poison the victim before killing her.

One of those cases were a whole life sentence should have been given out. 

Don't think you can give a whole life sentence to a juvenile. 

There's a good chance she will never be released anyway, if she can't be rehabilitated. 
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:30:04 pm
I've been following this too, the girl got moved to a new school after being expelled after spiking another pupil at her old school, then tried to poison the victim before killing her.

One of those cases were a whole life sentence should have been given out.


Culcheth High arranged a transfer to another school after the 'spiking' incident, but only told the new school that she'd been found with cannabis 'edibles' (and, according to Birchwood High, said it was, in their opinion, a one-off), neglecting to say she'd tricked a younger girl into eating one, leading to the young girl becoming ill, and they failed to mention the police involvement.

This may have been a benevolent thing (genuinely believing it was a one-off and wanting her to have a fresh start without too much initial stigma) or it may have been motivated by not wanting to jeopardise the transfer because they wanted rid of her.

But questions about this must be asked.

Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:35:18 pm »
I've just read the statement by Jenkinson's parents and broke down.

This after doing similar watching Brianna's mum give her statement.

This entire episode is heartbreaking for all concerned.

After seeing the pics of the two murderers, I find it even more difficult to process.
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:40:39 pm »
There has been a lot of very high profile trials over the last 18 months in the north west and this was one of the most harrowing. The premeditated nature and the actions puts both of them in a whole different level of evil.

I am glad that the judge presiding recognised the transphobic nature of the attack and categorised it as an aggravating factor. Any weaponising will probably be left to the Father Ted weirdo on twitter. I think Brianna's father's impact statement said it all

Quote
Being a father of a transgender child was a difficult thing to deal with. Without people accusing me of dead naming my child, most of my memories are with my son Brett. Our memories are engraved on my heart. He was funny, cheeky and would pull faces to make me laugh. He was my baby, my only Son and his decision to transition was such a brave and confident thing to do.

Even though I grieved the son I lost, I was proud to gain another beautiful daughter. Her appearance changed as she blossomed into a lovely young girl, her eyes were the same, she had my eyes when I looked at her. We were forming a new relationship and these two murderers have stolen that from us both.

The length of the sentence is immaterial. They will only be released when they are considered safe to do so and will remain on licence for the rest of their lives.

I think it was very interesting that they were identified. Alot of media outlets have known the names for a while and were sitting on alot of stories waiting for the time to report. There were probably a few human rights lawyers out there who thought it was a grey area to release it.

The whole mental health aspect to it all is probably the most depressing thing outside of the horror. The support for Brianna and both the murderers just wasn't there to prevent the murder from happening. It took something so horrific to be able to diagnose them.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:42:38 pm by gazzalfc »
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:44:46 pm »
What was the reason their identities were released?
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:47:58 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:44:46 pm
What was the reason their identities were released?

It would have come out when they were both 18 (basically next year) and it was in the public interest for them to be identified.
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:49:47 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:40:39 pm
There has been a lot of very high profile trials over the last 18 months in the north west and this was one of the most harrowing. The premeditated nature and the actions puts both of them in a whole different level of evil.

I am glad that the judge presiding recognised the transphobic nature of the attack and categorised it as an aggravating factor. Any weaponising will probably be left to the Father Ted weirdo on twitter. I think Brianna's father's impact statement said it all

The length of the sentence is immaterial. They will only be released when they are considered safe to do so and will remain on licence for the rest of their lives.

I think it was very interesting that they were identified. Alot of media outlets have known the names for a while and were sitting on alot of stories waiting for the time to report. There were probably a few human rights lawyers out there who thought it was a grey area to release it.

The whole mental health aspect to it all is probably the most depressing thing outside of the horror. The support for Brianna and both the murderers just wasn't there to prevent the murder from happening. It took something so horrific to be able to diagnose them.

Her mum and dad seem like absolutely wonderful people.
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:54:32 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:47:58 pm
It would have come out when they were both 18 (basically next year) and it was in the public interest for them to be identified.
Is that something new, or has it always been that way?
I was quite surprised when I saw it earlier but I couldnt find any reasoning for it and it didnt seem the usual process. Although could just be thats how it is and I wasnt aware
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:39:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:54:32 pm
Is that something new, or has it always been that way?
I was quite surprised when I saw it earlier but I couldnt find any reasoning for it and it didnt seem the usual process. Although could just be thats how it is and I wasnt aware

Judge in the James Bulger trial did the same and they were only 11 at the time.
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:52:39 pm »
Nature or Nurture? The eternal question when a child kills.
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:17:47 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:39:10 pm
Judge in the James Bulger trial did the same and they were only 11 at the time.
I thought they were given new identities initially but its a long time ago so could be wrong. Anyway Ill google as I dont want to derail this discussion
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:19:43 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:52:39 pm
Nature or Nurture? The eternal question when a child kills.

Nurture. They did heaps of research into killings and serial killers. If it was natural for people to do this we'd see many more of these types of heinous crimes.
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:31:16 am »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 09:49:47 pm
Her mum and dad seem like absolutely wonderful people.

They do indeed. The contrast between their humanity on the one hand, and the complete inhumanity of the killers is startling.
Putting the trans element to one side, it seems obvious that this pair would have found another victim, perhaps many more, if they got to be older and more savvy.
The victim in this case was vulnerable and close by, and therefore an easy target, it would seem.
Hopefully they'll not see the light of day again.
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:52:50 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:19:43 pm
Nurture. They did heaps of research into killings and serial killers. If it was natural for people to do this we'd see many more of these types of heinous crimes.

So it opens up two other questions for me - 1) the parents are culpable and 2) the offenders are in some way a victim in these crimes also.
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:32:18 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 10:52:50 am
So it opens up two other questions for me - 1) the parents are culpable and 2) the offenders are in some way a victim in these crimes also.
Unless we believe in free will, then we all are the end result (or victims) of our genes, upbringing and circumstances. If we accept this, punishment is (or should be) about deterrent, and is another circumstance which affects behaviour.

As much as I would like to believe in free will, the truth is that (what) I am is the result of everything which has lead me to this point. The problem with this line of thinking is that it can lead nihilism, and I am not a nihilist. I usually try to avoid thinking about this stuff too deeply.
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #27 on: Today at 11:56:20 am »
Beyond tragedy. Jenkinson's family seem to be broken by this. Reading a report in the Guardian, and Esther Ghey has been extremely compassionate towards them. The loss of Brianna has left many victims.  :'(
Re: Brianna Gheys killers named and sentenced
« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:58:34 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 10:52:50 am
So it opens up two other questions for me - 1) the parents are culpable and 2) the offenders are in some way a victim in these crimes also.

Parenting is an extremely important yet difficult thing.

We often hear people giving speeches noting their parents contributions to winning things like sporting, musical or acting awards.
