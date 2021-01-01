Quote

Being a father of a transgender child was a difficult thing to deal with. Without people accusing me of dead naming my child, most of my memories are with my son Brett. Our memories are engraved on my heart. He was funny, cheeky and would pull faces to make me laugh. He was my baby, my only Son and his decision to transition was such a brave and confident thing to do.



Even though I grieved the son I lost, I was proud to gain another beautiful daughter. Her appearance changed as she blossomed into a lovely young girl, her eyes were the same, she had my eyes when I looked at her. We were forming a new relationship and these two murderers have stolen that from us both.

There has been a lot of very high profile trials over the last 18 months in the north west and this was one of the most harrowing. The premeditated nature and the actions puts both of them in a whole different level of evil.I am glad that the judge presiding recognised the transphobic nature of the attack and categorised it as an aggravating factor. Any weaponising will probably be left to the Father Ted weirdo on twitter. I think Brianna's father's impact statement said it allThe length of the sentence is immaterial. They will only be released when they are considered safe to do so and will remain on licence for the rest of their lives.I think it was very interesting that they were identified. Alot of media outlets have known the names for a while and were sitting on alot of stories waiting for the time to report. There were probably a few human rights lawyers out there who thought it was a grey area to release it.The whole mental health aspect to it all is probably the most depressing thing outside of the horror. The support for Brianna and both the murderers just wasn't there to prevent the murder from happening. It took something so horrific to be able to diagnose them.