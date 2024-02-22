4 down, 7 to go...
Wow, I still remember the first goal under Klopp like it was yesterday. Where has the time gone?
Was that Emre Can in europa? And then Benteke in the PL
The first goal under Klopp came against Rubin Kazan. Emre Can the scorer. The first league goal was scored by Christian Benteke v Southampton. Another 1-1 draw with some lad called Sadio Mane equalising. Wonder what ever happened to him?Nathaniel Clyne scored the first winning goal in the League Cup at home to Bournemouth.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Crosby Nick never fails.
Can anyone remember out first hat trick under Jurgen?
Origi at Southampton surely
The first game where Firmino, Salah and Mane all scored?
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Do penalty shootouts count?
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
I've gotten so spoilt with the squads under klopp it seems impossible that benteke was ever in a klopp squad. We have people moaning about diaz or nunez now.
Its Twitter so obviously youre going to read plenty of bollocks but some knobhead was claiming Diaz as our worst signing under Klopp yesterday. Madness.6 goals to go then?SouthamptonForestSpartaCityWhere do we reckon?
