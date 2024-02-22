« previous next »
Author Topic: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 7 to go  (Read 3270 times)

Offline Qston

Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 11 to go
« Reply #40 on: February 22, 2024, 08:37:15 am »
Quote from: Party Phil on February 22, 2024, 07:01:55 am
4 down, 7 to go...

Joe is just warming up so he is ready. He will put his patricks's on. He will probably wait until the city game but may, just may, score the 3rd against Forest.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Hestoic

Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 11 to go
« Reply #41 on: February 22, 2024, 08:39:53 am »
Wow, I still remember the first goal under Klopp like it was yesterday. Where has the time gone?
Online newterp

Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 11 to go
« Reply #42 on: February 22, 2024, 12:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on February 22, 2024, 08:39:53 am
Wow, I still remember the first goal under Klopp like it was yesterday. Where has the time gone?

Was that Emre Can in europa? And then Benteke in the PL
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 19 to go
« Reply #43 on: February 22, 2024, 01:05:36 pm »
Quote from: newterp on February 22, 2024, 12:47:19 pm
Was that Emre Can in europa? And then Benteke in the PL

Is correct

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  2, 2024, 05:35:11 pm
The first goal under Klopp came against Rubin Kazan. Emre Can the scorer.

The first league goal was scored by Christian Benteke v Southampton.
Another 1-1 draw with some lad called Sadio Mane equalising. Wonder what ever happened to him?

Nathaniel Clyne scored the first winning goal in the League Cup at home to Bournemouth.
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 7 to go
« Reply #44 on: February 22, 2024, 01:07:33 pm »
Can anyone remember out first hat trick under Jurgen?
Online disgraced cake

Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 7 to go
« Reply #45 on: February 22, 2024, 01:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 22, 2024, 01:07:33 pm
Can anyone remember out first hat trick under Jurgen?

Origi at Southampton surely
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 7 to go
« Reply #46 on: February 22, 2024, 01:09:01 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on February 22, 2024, 01:08:01 pm
Origi at Southampton surely

Correct. Have a slice of cake as a prize.
Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 7 to go
« Reply #47 on: February 22, 2024, 01:15:41 pm »
The first game where Firmino, Salah and Mane all scored?
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 7 to go
« Reply #48 on: February 22, 2024, 01:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on February 22, 2024, 01:15:41 pm
The first game where Firmino, Salah and Mane all scored?

First game they played together  ;D
Offline alonsoisared

Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 7 to go
« Reply #49 on: February 22, 2024, 01:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on February 22, 2024, 01:15:41 pm
The first game where Firmino, Salah and Mane all scored?
First game of the season, early kick off (shock horror, how many of these nearly 1000 goals came in 12:30 kick offs I wonder) 3-3 draw somewhere? Watford?
Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 7 to go
« Reply #50 on: February 22, 2024, 01:24:08 pm »
Ha, I actually thought it was Arsenal a few games after. Incidentally Sturridge also scored there too.
Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 7 to go
« Reply #51 on: February 24, 2024, 08:10:53 am »
This is aligning nicely to be a massive goal on March 10th. Actually it might not be, Id forgotten about the Southampton game. Chelsea, Saints, Forest, Prague- its likely to be in there somewhere.
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 7 to go
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:18:43 am »
Do penalty shootouts count?
Online Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 7 to go
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:46:23 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:18:43 am
Do penalty shootouts count?

From the fact that Kelleher isn't in the list in the OP, it seems not
Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 7 to go
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:14:16 pm »
Quote from: newterp on February 22, 2024, 12:47:19 pm
Was that Emre Can in europa? And then Benteke in the PL

I've gotten so spoilt with the squads under klopp it seems impossible that benteke was ever in a klopp squad.  We have people moaning about diaz or nunez now.
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 7 to go
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:17:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:14:16 pm
I've gotten so spoilt with the squads under klopp it seems impossible that benteke was ever in a klopp squad.  We have people moaning about diaz or nunez now.

Its Twitter so obviously youre going to read plenty of bollocks but some knobhead was claiming Diaz as our worst signing under Klopp yesterday. Madness.

6 goals to go then?

Southampton
Forest
Sparta
City

Where do we reckon?
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 7 to go
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:17:35 pm
Its Twitter so obviously youre going to read plenty of bollocks but some knobhead was claiming Diaz as our worst signing under Klopp yesterday. Madness.

6 goals to go then?

Southampton
Forest
Sparta
City

Where do we reckon?
City. Has to be. A Gomez header to sink the cheats.
