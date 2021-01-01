« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #920 on: Today at 11:09:30 pm
Not trying to cryarse it or anything or go on about how City have achieved their success but all things considered I don't think they lose top spot until the end of the season unless one of us or Arsenal play the day before them. I'm even speaking in the future tense where they have gone top surely beating Brentford again at home. Not saying they won't drop another point because they probably will at some stage but I imagine at worst they win 14 games of their last 16. There's also a very good chance even defeat at Anfield won't stop them winning it again.

That side under Guardiola is 90 points a season basically. I actually think they ended last season on 89 but it was won with about three weeks left to play. Still had plenty on here saying there's no chance it'll be another 90 points plus to win it this season but I'll be very surprised if they don't finish on 90 or more. The same thing was also said for much of the 2021/22 season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #921 on: Today at 11:09:50 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:08:10 pm
Haha. At least Jimenez isn't playing for them anymore.

He is the only player that gives Van Dijk some trouble in the air.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #922 on: Today at 11:11:53 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:09:30 pm
Not trying to cryarse it or anything or go on about how City have achieved their success but all things considered I don't think they lose top spot until the end of the season unless one of us or Arsenal play the day before them. I'm even speaking in the future tense where they have gone top surely beating Brentford again at home. Not saying they won't drop another point because they probably will at some stage but I imagine at worst they win 14 games of their last 16. There's also a very good chance even defeat at Anfield won't stop them winning it again.

That side under Guardiola is 90 points a season basically. I actually think they ended last season on 89 but it was won with about three weeks left to play. Still had plenty on here saying there's no chance it'll be another 90 points plus to win it this season but I'll be very surprised if they don't finish on 90 or more. The same thing was also said for much of the 2021/22 season.

If you go back you will probably see from every season post 19/20 fans saying 90 points wont be needed but they always are.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #923 on: Today at 11:12:15 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:09:30 pm
Not trying to cryarse it or anything or go on about how City have achieved their success but all things considered I don't think they lose top spot until the end of the season unless one of us or Arsenal play the day before them. I'm even speaking in the future tense where they have gone top surely beating Brentford again at home. Not saying they won't drop another point because they probably will at some stage but I imagine at worst they win 14 games of their last 16. There's also a very good chance even defeat at Anfield won't stop them winning it again.

That side under Guardiola is 90 points a season basically. I actually think they ended last season on 89 but it was won with about three weeks left to play. Still had plenty on here saying there's no chance it'll be another 90 points plus to win it this season but I'll be very surprised if they don't finish on 90 or more. The same thing was also said for much of the 2021/22 season.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:11:53 pm
If you go back you will probably see from every season post 19/20 fans saying 90 points wont be needed but they always are.
I'm saying they end on 91. Will lose away to us and Spurs. So if we were to lose away to Villa and draw away to United, for example, it would end on goal difference. So let's start beating some c*nts 6-0 please. Perfect time to start against that alien head on Saturday.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #924 on: Today at 11:22:19 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:04:35 pm
For those of you worried about history repeating itself then I can at least reassure you we wont be playing against Wolves at Anfield on the last day and of the season.

:lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #925 on: Today at 11:24:51 pm
It's mad really we would be much more calm if we looked set for 4th place and 15-20 points off the top but the thought of missing out to City by a point again or something just makes you want to vomit.
