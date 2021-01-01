« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February  (Read 14470 times)

TSC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #880 on: Today at 09:51:25 pm
At least this season we should grab a champ lge spot for whoever replaces Klopp, although that doesnt feel like much of a consolation at all.
lfc_col

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #881 on: Today at 09:52:34 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:49:55 pm
When pep goes, or they get done, but i doubt that will happen

As deflating as yesterday was i have a feeling something special is going to happen with it being Jurgens last season i could be wrong but who knows
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #882 on: Today at 09:53:10 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:51:25 pm
At least this season we should grab a champ lge spot for whoever replaces Klopp, although that doesnt feel like much of a consolation at all.

FSG must've thrown everything at Klopp to stay

They know they're about to be exposed
jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #883 on: Today at 09:53:28 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:51:25 pm
At least this season we should grab a champ lge spot for whoever replaces Klopp, although that doesnt feel like much of a consolation at all.

I'm not giving anything up, at this stage. It's all to play for still.
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #884 on: Today at 09:53:29 pm
Its just all so bloodless isnt it? No drama, no real danger, no real excitement. Just tons and tons of possession, and great delivery.
alonsoisared

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #885 on: Today at 09:53:34 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:49:47 pm
They were about to bottle an 11-point lead when Rodri handled the ball against Everton.  They are a very good team but they lack squad depth.

If Rodri has a knock,  who replaces him?
This is the thing, for all the talk (rightly) of their cheating and the 115 charges, man for man they aren't better than us. Our squad goes deeper than theirs. They have the other generational coach in world football and have an unbelievable ability to grind teams down, and so do we. We shouldn't have this inferiority complex. We can go toe to toe with them.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #886 on: Today at 09:54:34 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:53:10 pm
FSG must've thrown everything at Klopp to stay

They know they're about to be exposed

This can't be serious.

Do people actually listen to Klopp and just ignore what he says? No wonder why he has no energy.
lfc_col

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #887 on: Today at 09:54:47 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:53:10 pm
FSG must've thrown everything at Klopp to stay

They know they're about to be exposed
It has to come to a head at some point
jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #888 on: Today at 09:54:55 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:53:29 pm
Its just all so bloodless isnt it? No drama, no real danger, no real excitement. Just tons and tons of possession, and great delivery.

That is Guardiola football for you.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #889 on: Today at 09:55:37 pm
Pricks couldn't even get a 4th to win my bet. Twats.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #890 on: Today at 09:55:50 pm
They are inevitable.  How boring. 
MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #891 on: Today at 09:57:29 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:53:34 pm
This is the thing, for all the talk (rightly) of their cheating and the 115 charges, man for man they aren't better than us. Our squad goes deeper than theirs. They have the other generational coach in world football and have an unbelievable ability to grind teams down, and so do we. We shouldn't have this inferiority complex. We can go toe to toe with them.
Is tight. They fear us for a reason. If not, their best players wouldn't have ducked international duty last time out.

Winning the league and/or FA cup is likely to come down to beating them and we've proven many times that we can.
