They were about to bottle an 11-point lead when Rodri handled the ball against Everton. They are a very good team but they lack squad depth.



If Rodri has a knock, who replaces him?



This is the thing, for all the talk (rightly) of their cheating and the 115 charges, man for man they aren't better than us. Our squad goes deeper than theirs. They have the other generational coach in world football and have an unbelievable ability to grind teams down, and so do we. We shouldn't have this inferiority complex. We can go toe to toe with them.