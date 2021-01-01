When pep goes, or they get done, but i doubt that will happen
At least this season we should grab a champ lge spot for whoever replaces Klopp, although that doesnt feel like much of a consolation at all.
Crosby Nick never fails.
They were about to bottle an 11-point lead when Rodri handled the ball against Everton. They are a very good team but they lack squad depth.If Rodri has a knock, who replaces him?
FSG must've thrown everything at Klopp to stay They know they're about to be exposed
Its just all so bloodless isnt it? No drama, no real danger, no real excitement. Just tons and tons of possession, and great delivery.
This is the thing, for all the talk (rightly) of their cheating and the 115 charges, man for man they aren't better than us. Our squad goes deeper than theirs. They have the other generational coach in world football and have an unbelievable ability to grind teams down, and so do we. We shouldn't have this inferiority complex. We can go toe to toe with them.
