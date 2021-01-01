« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February  (Read 12137 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #680 on: Today at 08:12:31 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:10:41 pm
Honestly fair play to those of you that are watching this shite.

Im trying to catch up on work so stuck it on as a distraction, until they go 2 up! Plus my son is there so seeing if I can spot him (not that many heads to count).
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #681 on: Today at 08:16:01 pm »
Not expecting anything from this
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #682 on: Today at 08:21:06 pm »
Get in!! ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #683 on: Today at 08:21:15 pm »
Getttt the fuck in!! Awaits var to ruin it
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #684 on: Today at 08:21:26 pm »
Get the fuck in
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #685 on: Today at 08:21:27 pm »
Gvirdiol is so shit will be loaned out to Girona soon enough.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #686 on: Today at 08:21:30 pm »
Maupay :D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #687 on: Today at 08:22:18 pm »
I've always said Maupay is one of the most ruthless finishers in world football.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #688 on: Today at 08:22:23 pm »
Hopefully that does not annoy them ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #689 on: Today at 08:22:30 pm »
Lol, well taken tbf (by his standards).
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #690 on: Today at 08:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:21:30 pm
Maupay :D

Should have hit them with the treble 20.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #691 on: Today at 08:23:25 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 08:16:01 pm
Not expecting anything from this
Dont think anyone is. So anything more is a bonus

And its not going too badly so far
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #692 on: Today at 08:23:30 pm »
Very clever from Brentford that.

Abu Dhabi appealing for offside from a goal kick!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #693 on: Today at 08:23:41 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #694 on: Today at 08:23:56 pm »
Nunez bottled it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #695 on: Today at 08:23:58 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #696 on: Today at 08:24:01 pm »
He does miss big chances doesn't he? :P
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #697 on: Today at 08:24:03 pm »
Simply amazed they didn't call a foul on Toney for edging Ake away from the pass.  Not that it was a foul, but would have been the luck of the Cheats.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #698 on: Today at 08:24:10 pm »

Its the hope that kills. Too many times Ive switched their game on when I see them losing and they equalise straightaway. Im not doing it today.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #699 on: Today at 08:24:14 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:22:18 pm
I've always said Maupay is one of the most ruthless finishers in world football.

And Ive always said Haaland wishes he had Maupays composure.
« Reply #700 on: Today at 08:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:24:14 pm
And Ive always said Haaland wishes he had Maupays composure.

 ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #701 on: Today at 08:25:04 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 08:24:03 pm
Simply amazed they didn't call a foul on Toney for edging Ake away from the pass.  Not that it was a foul, but would have been the luck of the Cheats.

The refs a red
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #702 on: Today at 08:25:10 pm »
Why is Haaland allowed to shove defenders to get a half yard in them?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #703 on: Today at 08:25:24 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:23:02 pm
Should have hit them with the treble 20.

Given his love of mimicking opposition celebrations Im surprised he didnt neck a pint of water.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #704 on: Today at 08:25:28 pm »
The narrative if Darwin took that exact same chance as the Blob. 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
« Reply #705 on: Today at 08:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:24:14 pm
And Ive always said Haaland wishes he had Maupays composure.

and sexual prowess.
