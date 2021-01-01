Arf!Loads have fucked off already, probably gone to get a greasy chip butty
We need a mercy rule
You just know that if Maupay was playing against them, he'd start eating a sandwich in front of Wilder as a goal celebration.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Pull one from under a hat Paddington style.
Villa must be kicking themselves that they drew against these at home among one or two other surprising results. They'd be in a title race in February and perhaps beyond.
Page created in 0.046 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.87]