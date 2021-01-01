« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February

A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #440 on: Today at 06:02:46 pm
Fans emptying the stadium like rats from a sinking ship. Should have more humility and be grateful theyre in the premier league to start with.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,646
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #441 on: Today at 06:03:00 pm
This is embarrassing. It's how much Villa want to whip them.
Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #442 on: Today at 06:03:21 pm
Good reaction from getting well beaten at home for Villa,Emery's got them fired up.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #443 on: Today at 06:03:28 pm
We need a mercy rule
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #444 on: Today at 06:03:36 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:02:43 pm
Arf!

Loads have fucked off already, probably gone to get a greasy chip butty
As long as they don't eat it in front of a Premier League manager, they'll be fine.
Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #445 on: Today at 06:04:23 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:03:28 pm
We need a mercy rule

'You can stop now boys,they're dead'.
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,952
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #446 on: Today at 06:05:00 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 05:54:00 pm
You just know that if Maupay was playing against them, he'd start eating a sandwich in front of Wilder as a goal celebration. ;D

Pull one from under a hat Paddington style. Or maybe get one of those fancy Afternoon Tea tiered trays out.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,646
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #447 on: Today at 06:05:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:05:00 pm
Pull one from under a hat Paddington style.
;D
disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,083
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #448 on: Today at 06:05:52 pm
Villa must be kicking themselves that they drew against these at home among one or two other surprising results. They'd be in a title race in February and perhaps beyond.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Gerry83

  • Meff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,026
  • Used to be Jeff, too much crystal
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #449 on: Today at 06:09:20 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:05:52 pm
Villa must be kicking themselves that they drew against these at home among one or two other surprising results. They'd be in a title race in February and perhaps beyond.

5 points off (as it stands) in February is in a title race to be fair
QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #450 on: Today at 06:09:53 pm
Serious lack of sandwich jokes in this thread
tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,691
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th February
Reply #451 on: Today at 06:10:40 pm
cant believe rawks stooped to butty gags, BLT matters you know.
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas
