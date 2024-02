It'll be Spurs or Man United.



If Spurs had Son instead of Werner today they could have finished Everton off quite easily. They folded though towards the end. Everton are all about set pieces and the keeper was muscled out of it for the goals.



Assuming it's 70 points for 4th, you think United will get as many points from their last 16 as their first 22 games, or an average of 2.2ppg more or less? This, with games against us, the cheats, and Arsenal included in that? Even if they get 4 points from those 3 games, they would need 31 points from 13 games, or almost 2.5ppg to get to 70 points. They also need Spurs and Villa to get 69 points or less due to their terrible GD.