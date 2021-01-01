« previous next »
Health thread. Concerned.

Health thread. Concerned.
Today at 06:28:21 am
Hi guys/gals.

I'm not sure this is the right place to put this, or if there's a health thread already but I need some help.

Trying to get an appointment with doctors is a f*cking nightmare at the best of times, not least when I generally work nights.

I've developed a rash on my wrists and whilst the worst thing you can do is Google, I'm fearing the worst.

I've spoken in the last week or two about things I have recently been going through in life, I've suffered a very difficult time for the last month. I want to put it down to stress, but it seems unlikely. Is there anyone out there who I can talk to about this, without having to wait two weeks for a doctor?

Apologies in advance if this is inappropriate or if it should be posted elsewhere.

I've been a member on here for 12 years, an avid reader for years before too. I know you guys are a top class community, even if I don't post a lot. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks.
Re: Health thread. Concerned.
Reply #1 on: Today at 06:57:04 am
Hi jonkrux,

Sorry to hear you've been going through a tough time.

Have you tried your local pharmacy? If not, I'd try going in and asking for advice from the pharmacist. They're usually good with things like that.

I'm no doctor, but it doesn't sound like anything to be overly worried about. I get skin issues from time to time too. Usually when having a particularly anxious time or because of some kind of allergy / irritant kicking it off.

So yes, I think if a GP appointment can't be obtained, I'd pop into see the pharmacist at the local chemist or ASDA pharmacy to seek some advice.

All the best. Take care of yourself.
Re: Health thread. Concerned.
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:32:15 am
Every person's experience is different, but I used 111 when a family member had health issues a few weeks ago.

The operator seemed to go through a yes/no conversation to determine the severity of the issue.

I guess if it flags up as a potential risk to your health they will get you into the doctors, or suggest a pharmacist. That's what the did for us.
Hope it clears up or you get sorted soon.
