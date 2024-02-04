« previous next »
Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024

Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #280 on: Today at 01:04:40 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:58:04 pm
Why think so far ahead? Just take one game at a time, it just causes people to stress about everything rather than enjoy the ride.

I'm not. I barely look at the table or upcoming fixtures these days. One of the fantastic things about this side recently is their ability to just turn up and the get the job done regardless of the circumstances. This is exactly my point. Turn up and get the job done without saying "well if we don't get a win here it's ok because we'll probably do X,Y and Z," regardless of how much of a virtue it's apparently become to say that. Trust this team.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #281 on: Today at 01:05:22 pm
Quote from: Party Phil on Today at 12:47:21 pm
Stop making shit up. The plural of Frikadelle is Frikadellen.
Sorry Kumpel , mein Deutsch ist nicht was ich war.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #282 on: Today at 01:07:27 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:49:33 pm
Is going to be really tough this. Arteta will throw evreythnig at us after the Cup loss the other week.  Will take a point here.

Arsenal suck and we are going to twat them. Arteta's going to throw his water bottle at us and that's about it.

Fucks he got to throw at us? Ben Whites Spa Manager with a fresh eye mask and a pressurized spray tan cannister? Admittedly terrifying, but we can handle it.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #283 on: Today at 01:28:46 pm
Quote from: Party Phil on Today at 12:47:21 pm
Stop making shit up. The plural of Frikadelle is Frikadellen.

I thought the plural of bus was busen.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #284 on: Today at 01:32:47 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 01:00:35 pm
dont really like the calls for draw as a good result

lets just try to win every game like the last time we won the title. we all know the oil c*nts will soon catch us up if we dont. we already dropped enough points when getting screwed over by the PMGOL. we are really battling them just not on the pitch but off it as well.

Yeah. One game at a time and all that but got to push for the win every time I think. We know at some point well drop points somewhere and every time we do the buffer goes. Want to go into that home game with Cory ahead of them in the table because then that game becomes huge.

Despite all that, if we draw later I will talk myself into it being a decent result. Probably depends on the circumstances, in terms of who gets the equaliser and win.

Lot of waffle to say - just fucking win. :D
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #285 on: Today at 01:38:59 pm
Quote from: elmothered1 on Today at 11:30:31 am
ive just been told dom has been seen with the squad in london.....??
he could be too sick to play but fine to travel.  hope to god he's playing.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #286 on: Today at 01:39:20 pm
The game at Anfield didn't really have loads of chances in it so create a few more today and I fancy us to beat them. Should be testing Raya in play and from corners, he's been a bit of a weak link for Arsenal this season.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #287 on: Today at 01:40:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:49:33 pm
Is going to be really tough this. Arteta will throw evreythnig at us after the Cup loss the other week.  Will take a point here.

I'm so sick of your negative bollocks on pre-match or half time threads.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #288 on: Today at 01:40:33 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:56:05 am
Elliot > Gravenberch

I still don't think Elliott should be a starter in big games for us, but I'll agree he's better than Gravenberch.

Have been away on holiday and only just realised the news about Bradley and Szoboszlai. Very sad and very annoying respectively. Hope both are back soon.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #289 on: Today at 01:40:48 pm
Allison
Trent Konate VVD Gomez
.Macca
.Szobo Jones
 NunezJota Diaz

Grav or Elliot if Szobo on the bench
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #290 on: Today at 01:44:00 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:40:48 pm
Allison
Trent Konate VVD Trent
.Macca
.Szobo Jones
 NunezJota Diaz

Asking a lot of Trent aren't you?
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #291 on: Today at 01:44:39 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:44:00 pm
Asking a lot of Trent aren't you?

Why not :D
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #292 on: Today at 01:44:58 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:32:47 pm
Yeah. One game at a time and all that but got to push for the win every time I think. We know at some point well drop points somewhere and every time we do the buffer goes. Want to go into that home game with Cory ahead of them in the table because then that game becomes huge.

Despite all that, if we draw later I will talk myself into it being a decent result. Probably depends on the circumstances, in terms of who gets the equaliser and win.

Lot of waffle to say - just fucking win. :D

Which is totally fine. Basically my view.

I might be weird, but I don't think in the many years I've watched Liverpool I've ever thought, "I'd take a draw here." There's been fairly few games where a draw would represent a great result (ie confirming a title win), but even in Europa League dead rubbers I don't really get it. As the game has become more sanitised/ commercialised has it become a virtuos act to make a song and dance about how not bothered you'd be about a bad result? That's before you even get into the decreased room for error in the Pep-City age.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #293 on: Today at 01:46:35 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:44:00 pm
Asking a lot of Trent aren't you?
testing his resolve - new contract being negotiated y'know.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #294 on: Today at 01:47:21 pm
Rumoured team Alisson, Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #295 on: Today at 01:48:30 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 01:44:58 pm
Which is totally fine. Basically my view.

I might be weird, but I don't think in the many years I've watched Liverpool I've ever thought, "I'd take a draw here." There's been fairly few games where a draw would represent a great result (ie confirming a title win), but even in Europa League dead rubbers I don't really get it. As the game has become more sanitised/ commercialised has it become a virtuos act to make a song and dance about how not bothered you'd be about a bad result? That's before you even get into the decreased room for error in the Pep-City age.

when we've played poorly, and are losing late in a game, I've said it tons of times.  :)
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #296 on: Today at 01:48:53 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:47:21 pm
Rumoured team Alisson, Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota.

From someone reliable ?
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #297 on: Today at 01:49:53 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:48:30 pm
when we've played poorly, and are losing late in a game, I've said it tons of times.  :)

Oh sure, thinking more prior to the game aha
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #298 on: Today at 01:50:26 pm
Any chance we can stop this constant leaking of the team.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #299 on: Today at 01:52:42 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 01:44:58 pm
Which is totally fine. Basically my view.

I might be weird, but I don't think in the many years I've watched Liverpool I've ever thought, "I'd take a draw here." There's been fairly few games where a draw would represent a great result (ie confirming a title win), but even in Europa League dead rubbers I don't really get it. As the game has become more sanitised/ commercialised has it become a virtuos act to make a song and dance about how not bothered you'd be about a bad result? That's before you even get into the decreased room for error in the Pep-City age.

Jesus, I don't think anyone is saying go for a draw, most of us would love a win but sometimes you have days when the ball won't go in. All you can do is try and win a game, but if it doesn't happen for you, a draw is the next best thing.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #300 on: Today at 01:57:58 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:50:26 pm
Any chance we can stop this constant leaking of the team.
zero, if you include ppl who post shit that starts with "apparently ..." with no source whatsoever. and ten minutes later it's being treated like a fact.
