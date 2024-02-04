Why think so far ahead? Just take one game at a time, it just causes people to stress about everything rather than enjoy the ride.
Is going to be really tough this. Arteta will throw evreythnig at us after the Cup loss the other week. Will take a point here.
dont really like the calls for draw as a good resultlets just try to win every game like the last time we won the title. we all know the oil c*nts will soon catch us up if we dont. we already dropped enough points when getting screwed over by the PMGOL. we are really battling them just not on the pitch but off it as well.
Crosby Nick never fails.
ive just been told dom has been seen with the squad in london.....??
Elliot > Gravenberch
AllisonTrent Konate VVD Trent
.Macca
.Szobo Jones Nunez
Jota
Diaz
Asking a lot of Trent aren't you?
Yeah. One game at a time and all that but got to push for the win every time I think. We know at some point well drop points somewhere and every time we do the buffer goes. Want to go into that home game with Cory ahead of them in the table because then that game becomes huge.Despite all that, if we draw later I will talk myself into it being a decent result. Probably depends on the circumstances, in terms of who gets the equaliser and win.Lot of waffle to say - just fucking win.
Which is totally fine. Basically my view. I might be weird, but I don't think in the many years I've watched Liverpool I've ever thought, "I'd take a draw here." There's been fairly few games where a draw would represent a great result (ie confirming a title win), but even in Europa League dead rubbers I don't really get it. As the game has become more sanitised/ commercialised has it become a virtuos act to make a song and dance about how not bothered you'd be about a bad result? That's before you even get into the decreased room for error in the Pep-City age.
Rumoured team Alisson, Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota.
when we've played poorly, and are losing late in a game, I've said it tons of times.
Any chance we can stop this constant leaking of the team.
