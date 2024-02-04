« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024  (Read 12080 times)

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #240 on: Today at 10:32:10 am »
I don't think Gravenberch will start. Klopp won't trust him in a game like this.

Apparently he always posts pics like that on match day on Instagram.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #241 on: Today at 10:35:44 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:32:10 am
I don't think Gravenberch will start. Klopp won't trust him in a game like this.

Apparently he always posts pics like that on match day on Instagram.

They all do, its made by the social media team most likely passed on to the players.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #242 on: Today at 10:38:12 am »
Win our next 5 and we'll stroll to the title, big if of course and i'll settle for 3 points today first! But if the worst does happen I hope people don't lose their shit, we'd be 1 behind (if they won their games in hand) but crucially with City at home for once and not away. Would feel amazing to tick off our hardest away left though with a win and still be clear.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 890
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #243 on: Today at 10:38:13 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:25:20 am
I think it's fair to say Gravenberch has been given the nod to start if what he has posted on his Instagram is anything to go by.

What did he post?
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #244 on: Today at 11:08:10 am »
Any update on Nunez and slob playing today?, heard rumours they were both sick and injured
Logged

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,756
  • Free at last!
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #245 on: Today at 11:11:07 am »
Poor Bradley, hope the lad is ok.

We will miss Szoboszlai's energy in the middle and support of the right side in general, which is a real shame against this arsenal team. Not sure who starts in his place. As good a player as Elliot is, I think defending is a weaker part of his game, so that's a risk, but equally still dont think Gravenberch hasn't completely settled yet, looks great in moments, but equally seems lost in some games. If Endo had been back in time it might have been nice to push Macca forward and use that, but without that its seem likely to be Gravenberch?
Surely Thiago is only on the bench?
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #246 on: Today at 11:21:25 am »
Its seems like a few out injured etc, and Connor bradley Im sure I speak for all fans in sending all our love and best wishes to you and your family.

My team
gk alison
Lb Robertson
Rb Gomez
Cb konate
Cb virg
Mid Trent
Mid Mac
Mid jones
St jota
St diaz
St last position Im not sure who if Nunez isnt fit
Logged

Offline ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,425
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #247 on: Today at 11:26:49 am »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 11:11:07 am
Poor Bradley, hope the lad is ok.

We will miss Szoboszlai's energy in the middle and support of the right side in general, which is a real shame against this arsenal team. Not sure who starts in his place. As good a player as Elliot is, I think defending is a weaker part of his game, so that's a risk, but equally still dont think Gravenberch hasn't completely settled yet, looks great in moments, but equally seems lost in some games. If Endo had been back in time it might have been nice to push Macca forward and use that, but without that its seem likely to be Gravenberch?
Surely Thiago is only on the bench?

If Gravenberch plays I hope itson the left of midfiled because Gomez so that Jones can support Trent in midfield. I think we can win this but the absence of sobozlai now makes us more likely to draw than win this in my view
Logged

Offline elmothered1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #248 on: Today at 11:30:31 am »
ive just been told dom has been seen with the squad in london.....??
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,445
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #249 on: Today at 11:36:14 am »
If Gravenberch does indeed start then I think he need to be closer to the opposition with Jones being closer to Mac.
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #250 on: Today at 11:37:08 am »
Quote from: elmothered1 on Today at 11:30:31 am
ive just been told dom has been seen with the squad in london.....??

That would be great news
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,158
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #251 on: Today at 11:40:21 am »

Hopefully the club faked the Szob news to out whichever pricks are leaking team information.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #252 on: Today at 12:02:19 pm »
Another massive, massive game. I said before the Chelsea game that in previous years we've come to games like this with the attitude of "a draw would be a good result." That isn't good enough anymore, and the way the lads have been playing during the last month or so would suggest they understand that.

I imagine Arsenal will start quickly, as the did in the cup game. Weather that, and I'd fancy us.
Logged

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,889
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #253 on: Today at 12:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:40:21 am
Hopefully the club faked the Szob news to out whichever pricks are leaking team information.
Or maybe somebody just made up shite on the Internet?
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #254 on: Today at 12:07:03 pm »
Quote from: elmothered1 on Today at 11:30:31 am
ive just been told dom has been seen with the squad in london.....??

He would have rested an extra day and travelled this morning?
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,445
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #255 on: Today at 12:07:38 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 12:06:09 pm
Or maybe somebody just made up shite on the Internet?


I think you need to see the team sheet to make any sort of judgement.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,087
  • Seis Veces
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #256 on: Today at 12:09:54 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 12:02:19 pm
Another massive, massive game. I said before the Chelsea game that in previous years we've come to games like this with the attitude of "a draw would be a good result." That isn't good enough anymore, and the way the lads have been playing during the last month or so would suggest they understand that.

I imagine Arsenal will start quickly, as the did in the cup game. Weather that, and I'd fancy us.

Draw isn't a disaster by any means but I think especially after the cup game it'd be disappointing not to win, when we'll be stronger across the park. Of course it could all go wrong today if they take their chances this time but hopefully we restrict what they can create anyway. I was a bit worried about this one without Salah but I think we've looked very strong going forward without him, we can just play a little differently but still be effective in front of goal.

Our away form has been so much better this season and I think if we win here we'll already have picked up more points on the road than we did in all of last season, it also puts Arsenal out of a chance of winning it too IMO, they'll already have dropped too many points, but lose it and it looks a lot tighter than you want it to be. Again, wouldn't be the end of the world by any means but it'll open the door even further for City to take a lead.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,056
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #257 on: Today at 12:11:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:58:54 am
We are playing really well but Id happily take a draw in this one. As Jack mentioned i think Arsenal are being underrated a bit. Its still very tough to win at a top three sides home ground.

A draw isn't the end of the world but we are competing against a state run team who cheats to get results and barely drops points on the run in. To win the title we nearly have to win every single game now.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,412
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #258 on: Today at 12:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:11:26 pm
A draw isn't the end of the world but we are competing against a state run team who cheats to get results and barely drops points on the run in. To win the title we nearly have to win every single game now.

We are still to play City at home though, so a draw wouldn't be the worst result but a win would be a great way of continuing the momentum we're currently on.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #259 on: Today at 12:17:31 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:15:35 pm
We are still to play City at home though, so a draw wouldn't be the worst result but a win would be a great way of continuing the momentum we're currently on.

Yep. And in terms of bettering city, city lost this fixture so a point here would be a good result.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #260 on: Today at 12:19:13 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:09:54 pm
Again, wouldn't be the end of the world by any means but it'll open the door even further for City to take a lead.

I've seen this film too many times now. You basically need to be in a position where you've got room to drop points in several games in a row without them being able to overtake you. That isn't the case at the moment.

I get the sentiment because we're almost certainly not going to win every single game from now until the end of the season - and, as you say, in theory, this would be one of the better places to drop points - but I just don't think we can allow ourselves to think things like this as early as February.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,445
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #261 on: Today at 12:21:58 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 12:19:13 pm
I've seen this film too many times now. You basically need to be in a position where you've got room to drop points in several games in a row without them being able to overtake you. That isn't the case at the moment.

I get the sentiment because we're almost certainly not going to win every single game from now until the end of the season - and, as you say, in theory, this would be one of the better places to drop points - but I just don't think we can allow ourselves to think things like this as early as February.

Arsenal away is certainly our most difficult away game left in the season. Its fine to be bullish but a draw wouldnt be the worst draw in the world. The down side is City will almost certainly draw level with their games in hand.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #262 on: Today at 12:26:39 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:21:58 pm
Arsenal away is certainly our most difficult away game left in the season. Its fine to be bullish but a draw wouldnt be the worst draw in the world. The down side is City will almost certainly draw level with their games in hand.

United and Everton away have the potential to be massive slogs if they know we're chasing something.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,412
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #263 on: Today at 12:27:35 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 12:19:13 pm
I've seen this film too many times now. You basically need to be in a position where you've got room to drop points in several games in a row without them being able to overtake you. That isn't the case at the moment.

I get the sentiment because we're almost certainly not going to win every single game from now until the end of the season - and, as you say, in theory, this would be one of the better places to drop points - but I just don't think we can allow ourselves to think things like this as early as February.

What will happen will happen. The point of not allowing ourselves to drop points doesn't mean we won't, also we shouldn't have to be perfect in every game it's not what football should be about.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 