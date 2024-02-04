Another massive, massive game. I said before the Chelsea game that in previous years we've come to games like this with the attitude of "a draw would be a good result." That isn't good enough anymore, and the way the lads have been playing during the last month or so would suggest they understand that.



I imagine Arsenal will start quickly, as the did in the cup game. Weather that, and I'd fancy us.



Draw isn't a disaster by any means but I think especially after the cup game it'd be disappointing not to win, when we'll be stronger across the park. Of course it could all go wrong today if they take their chances this time but hopefully we restrict what they can create anyway. I was a bit worried about this one without Salah but I think we've looked very strong going forward without him, we can just play a little differently but still be effective in front of goal.Our away form has been so much better this season and I think if we win here we'll already have picked up more points on the road than we did in all of last season, it also puts Arsenal out of a chance of winning it too IMO, they'll already have dropped too many points, but lose it and it looks a lot tighter than you want it to be. Again, wouldn't be the end of the world by any means but it'll open the door even further for City to take a lead.