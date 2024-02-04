« previous next »
Any chance he rests today and comes down tomorrow. szob that is.
Unfortunate to see few players potentially missing the game. Arsenal must be pleased with Nunez and Bradley out of the team.
Scales has suddenly tipped to Arsenal's side. Unfortunately.

The same source on twitter saying that Dom did not travel is saying that Darwin and Thiago are in the squad.

Its unfortunate regarding Bradley but Trent is back and he might have started in this game anyway.
Yeah doesn't seem like Nunez is out given the training pics.

Thiago very very unlikely to play - he may be there to just get integrated into the team.
If we win this game I believe we will win the title because I don't think we will drop more than 8 points for the rest of our remaining away fixtures.
If we win this game I believe we will win the title because I don't think we will drop more than 8 points for the rest of our remaining away fixtures.

We only have a "true" 2 pt lead on Man City - they have an easy game in hand.
We only have a "true" 2 pt lead on Man City - they have an easy game in hand.

It makes no sense.

Maths can't be his 1st language haha :P
Gravenberch will probably start if Szoboszlai is out imo. I like the guy. He has had some good moments in games but he is really going to have to up his game today. Particularly off the ball. He's going to need to show more aggression, intensity and stop pussying out of 50-50 challenges which I've noticed him doing on a number of occasions.
Apparently Gravenberch is starting instead of Szobozlai which is not ideal particuarly as is off the ball work has not been great this season and he was hit and miss against Norwich
Gravenberch could be ideal to beat the Arsenal press
still no Bradley & Sob down the right is a blow
Gravenberch could be ideal to beat the Arsenal press
still no Bradley & Sob down the right is a blow

If having Trent on the right instead of Bradley is a blow then I'm sorry to say but you have lost the friggin plot. I would have started Bradley if it wasn't for the tragic situation he is going through but let's not act like Trent isn't an upgrade because he absolutely is.
I think Trent would have started the game anyway. I wonder if Klopp will start Robertson and have Gomez at right back and push Trent into the midfield. Gravenberch improved him pressing out of possession in his last game but I dont know if hell be trusted to do it in a game where Arsenal will come at us like a train. There is also the option of playing Elliott at right midfield.
If having Trent on the right instead of Bradley is a blow then I'm sorry to say but you have lost the friggin plot. I would have started Bradley if it wasn't for the tragic situation he is going through but let's not act like Trent isn't an upgrade because he absolutely is.

Trent has been a shout for the best player in the league this season, so definitely an upgrade. I think people just like to see players rewarded with starts when they've been playing as well as Bradley has, which is fair, but I think as a result we've seen people almost downplay the impact Trent could have on this game.

Realistically I think Trent would have started today anyway, Klopp knows his importance in such a fixture.
I think Trent would have started the game anyway. I wonder if Klopp will start Robertson and have Gomez at right back and push Trent into the midfield. Gravenberch improved him pressing out of possession in his last game but I dont know if hell be trusted to do it in a game where Arsenal will come at us like a train. There is also the option of playing Elliott at right midfield.

That will be the substitution later on, Robbo on for Grav, Trent into midfield and Gomez to RB
That will be the substitution later on, Robbo on for Grav, Trent into midfield and Gomez to RB

The downside is Gomez has played the right back in weeks, Robertson hasnt started in weeks, and Trent has never started a game for Liverpool in the midfield (as far as Im aware).

Starting Gravenberch disrupts one position. Gomez right back and Trent in the midfield disrupts two positions.
The downside is Gomez has played the right back in weeks, Robertson hasnt started in weeks, and Trent has never started a game for Liverpool at right back (as far as Im aware).

I'm fairly confident he has started at right back one or two times  ;D

Assuming you meant midfield, I do remember one game at the back end of a season shortly after he broke through where he started in midfield.
I'm fairly confident he has started at right back one or two times  ;D

Assuming you meant midfield, I do remember one game at the back end of a season shortly after he broke through where he started in midfield.

Fixed ;D
How does this news always break ? Its annoying thats it not kept in house?

Elliott would surely start over Dom?
How does this news always break ? Its annoying thats it not kept in house?

Elliott would surely start over Dom?

Depends who you think will be started suited to start and better suited to come off the bench.
Elliot > Gravenberch   
we need to go long & look for Darwin,Jota & Diaz
Theyll press like crazy. Darwin being fit is crucial
Id be ok with a draw here. Its a very difficult game. Arsenal are more than capable of quickly taking the lead and will remain dangerous throughout the game. For me the game will hinge on Nunez. He is our one big advantage over them. If he has a strong game like he did against Chelsea, with only bit more luck and accuracy to his finishing - we will probably come out on top. But these are major ifs.
It makes no sense.

Maths can't be his 1st language haha :P

Look at our fixtures, If we drop only 8 or 9 points from our remaining away games then with how many points you think we will finish the season ?
We need to start better then we have done the last 2 games against them.

After ages it feels like one of those games I would happily avoid watching and just get the result at the end.

Going to be nervy as fuck.

It is going to be a tough game, be good to get an early goal, Arsenal may be a little tense then.
How does this news always break ? Its annoying thats it not kept in house?

Elliott would surely start over Dom?

players talk to friends staff do etc. probably 100 odd people at club would be privy to who has departed for london only takes one text to someone
After ages it feels like one of those games I would happily avoid watching and just get the result at the end.

Going to be nervy as fuck.



Have you thought about doing some baking or crocheting, instead? You like those.
would love it if we start the game like vs chelsea in terms of pressing and with a bit of luck take an early lead.

would just play arsenal into our trap of us being better in transitions.

if conor and szobo both is out then trent and elliot is my choice replacing them

wonder if mcconnell will be in the squad. his off the ball work is better than grav even though grav is the more accomplished midfielder.
