If having Trent on the right instead of Bradley is a blow then I'm sorry to say but you have lost the friggin plot. I would have started Bradley if it wasn't for the tragic situation he is going through but let's not act like Trent isn't an upgrade because he absolutely is.
Trent has been a shout for the best player in the league this season, so definitely an upgrade. I think people just like to see players rewarded with starts when they've been playing as well as Bradley has, which is fair, but I think as a result we've seen people almost downplay the impact Trent could have on this game.
Realistically I think Trent would have started today anyway, Klopp knows his importance in such a fixture.