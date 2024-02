Our hardest remaining league game imo (becuase city is at home)

Arsenal might be a bit under estimated at the moment- some patchy results lately but their underlying numbers remain really good and the thing about this game is it’s a cup final for them … they know they have to win to get back in the title race



Arteta seems to do the same thing in every big game - or at least vs us - he puts a super high press on from the start that lasts 20-30 minutes … and honestly we don’t handle it very well. I hope we’ve adjusted and have on of the 8s sit in with Mac for the start of the game and not have that horrible thing we’ve all seen before where the front 5 are totally cut off from the back 5 and we can’t play out

If we get through the first half hour we’ll do well - stronger bench etc